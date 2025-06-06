Coalition reshuffle talks intensify amid Thai-Cambodian border tensions and Thaksin’s call for Interior Ministry control. Key parties meet to defend power as nationalist pressure rises. The June 13 Supreme Court hearing could make or break the fragile government.

There were clear signs this week that a coalition government reshuffle may take place by the end of the month—and almost certainly by the end of July. Still, nothing is guaranteed, as sources within the Bhumjaithai Party are struggling with the fallout from last Friday’s bombshell by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin bluntly declared that the Ministry of the Interior must return to the control of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. On Friday, reports emerged that a key meeting is set to take place over the weekend between leaders of the Bhumjaithai Party and the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party. The two sides are expected to discuss a joint response to the broader cabinet reshuffle. Meanwhile, a senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office insisted that coalition relations remain strong. The official added that any reshuffle decision rests solely with PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Thailand’s ruling coalition is locked in tense reshuffle talks, but this time the stakes are far higher than usual. Behind the scenes, pressure is mounting from two fronts. Firstly, internal power struggles and secondly rising nationalist outrage over border tensions with Cambodia. Together, they’ve created a volatile mix that could threaten both cabinet unity and public order.

Although Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra insists the reshuffle will wrap up smoothly, reality tells a different story. In private, coalition leaders are scrambling to protect turf. Meanwhile, political friction is intensifying between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its two key partners—Bhumjaithai and the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party.

Bhumjaithai presents two detailed reshuffle proposals after Thaksin calls for control of the Interior Ministry

At the heart of the conflict lies control of the Ministry of the Interior. On May 30, Thaksin Shinawatra publicly called for this critical ministry to return to Pheu Thai.

That triggered an immediate backlash. The ministry is currently held by Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai and a powerful figure in the current cabinet. Many insiders saw Thaksin’s move as an aggressive attempt to recenter power within his own party.

Soon after, Bhumjaithai’s MPs convened behind closed doors. The result: a structured counteroffer with two reshuffle formulas. The first option would let Bhumjaithai keep the Deputy Prime Minister role. In addition, the party would have the Ministries of Transport, Public Health and Tourism and Sports. However, the party would accept a reduction in cabinet seats—only if it retains operational control over all three ministries.

The second proposal shifts toward economic and rural affairs. In this version, Bhumjaithai wants to retain the Deputy Prime Minister post, supervise the Office of National Water Resources, and control the Agriculture, Commerce, Natural Resources, and Digital Economy ministries. The party argues that its personnel are ready to deliver on key digital and agricultural reforms.

These proposals are now circulating inside government circles. Tensions have already spilled beyond Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai. Ruam Thai Sang Chart, led by Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, is also drawing a red line.

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga asserts conservative coalition interests with a key meeting planned with Anutin

Pirapan currently holds the posts of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. Seen as the political heir to former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Pirapan is emerging as a guardian of conservative interests in the coalition.

To reinforce unity, Pirapan is preparing to meet Anutin on Sunday, June 8, at Bangkok’s Ratchaphruek Club. That meeting is expected to set the tone for the entire reshuffle. Pirapan has insisted on attending in person, signalling he won’t be sidelined. “If we come together, we must go together,” he reportedly told close allies. That phrase now serves as a rallying cry for the conservative bloc.

The optics of the meeting are crucial. Both parties want to project strength, especially at a time when Pheu Thai is perceived as consolidating power. Thaksin’s remarks about retaking the Interior Ministry poured fuel on the fire. Though he holds no official title, his influence over Paethongtarn’s government is undeniable.

Importantly, reshuffle talks are happening against a backdrop of growing Thai-Cambodian border tensions. Military manoeuvres, diplomatic sparring, and social media campaigns have heightened nationalist sentiment in both countries. Thai hardliners are already warning against any cabinet shift that would weaken national security posts.

Rising nationalist pressure and party defections threaten to destabilize the coalition amid the reshuffle talks

Because of this, some fear reshuffle decisions could trigger protests or provoke coalition rifts. If nationalist groups take to the streets, coalition conservatives may be pressured to distance themselves from Pheu Thai.

Ruam Thai Sang Chart is especially vulnerable. The party has already suffered internal fractures. Reports suggest that Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, a party-list MP, plans to defect to the New Opportunity Party. His move could further destabilize Pirapan’s position, making this Sunday’s meeting even more urgent.

Still, the party remains determined to hold its ground. By joining forces with Bhumjaithai, Ruam Thai Sang Chart hopes to check Pheu Thai’s ambitions. Together, they could block any reshuffle plan they see as threatening their influence. However, if either party backs down, Pheu Thai may gain the upper hand.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office is trying to project calm. Deputy Secretary-General Somkid Chuekong insists the reshuffle is a normal part of governance. According to him, coalition parties are not in conflict and are committed to public service. Somkid added that the Prime Minister has full authority to decide on cabinet changes. He dismissed rumours of infighting and urged the public not to read too deeply into ongoing negotiations.

Signs of deeper discord emerge as nationalist views shape reshuffle talks and threaten legislative consensus

Even so, signs of deeper discord are hard to ignore. Every reshuffle decision is now being weighed not just by political logic, but also through a nationalist lens. Some in the military and conservative media are urging caution. Others accuse Pheu Thai of trying to dominate key ministries at the expense of balance.

Tensions also extend to legislation. All parties are expected to support a high-profile entertainment complex bill in the coming weeks. But the reshuffle could derail consensus. If conservative partners feel marginalized, they may withdraw support, delaying or even blocking the bill.

Therefore, the stakes go far beyond who gets which post. What’s really in play is the coalition’s long-term survival. If Pheu Thai pushes too hard, it may trigger defections or even an alliance collapse. On the other hand, if conservative parties overplay their hand, they could lose relevance in the next power shuffle.

As nationalist voices grow louder and border tensions escalate, the political temperature is rising fast. Every ministry counts, but so does every gesture.

The coalition faces its toughest test with reshuffle deadline looming and a critical Supreme Court hearing

With the reshuffle deadline approaching and pressure mounting from all sides, the coalition faces its toughest test yet. What happens after June 8 may also decide how the two key parties in the coalition react to future events.

In particular, the June 13th hearing where Thaksin Shinawatra is before the Supreme Court. This unprecedented hearing will inquire into his imprisonment after he was sentenced on August 2nd, 2023.

There are fears within the ruling party that a negative outcome could destabilise the government. Of course, if it goes well for Mr Thaksin, his position will be reinforced somewhat. At least in the short term.

After that, there is the potentially volatile situation in the Thai-Cambodian border standoff. At this time, an intractable stalemate is developing. The fear is that it could provoke a public backlash. In effect, street protests.

