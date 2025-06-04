Bhumjaithai fires open salvo in response to Thaksin’s bombshell over the Interior Ministry. PM silent

Thaksin’s bombshell over the Interior Ministry ignites coalition firestorm—Bhumjaithai hits back, calls for full Cabinet overhaul. PM Paetongtarn stays silent as rumours swirl and tensions soar. Court rulings and fraud probes threaten to blow it all wide open.

On Tuesday, the first clear signs emerged that the Bhumjaithai Party was finally pushing back against the ruling party in the coalition government. The move came in response to last Friday’s bombshell from former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Speaking at a media briefing in the capital, Mr. Thaksin declared that the time had come for the powerful Ministry of the Interior to be returned to Pheu Thai Party control. In response, the Bhumjaithai Party has now reportedly called for a broader reset of the government. In short, it is pushing for renewed negotiations over the coalition’s future—potentially involving all parties.

Thailand’s ruling coalition is edging toward a major rift. Tensions between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties are now boiling over. At the heart of the conflict is the control of the powerful Ministry of the Interior.

The situation escalated dramatically on May 30. That day, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra made a singular and pointed intervention. Speaking publicly, he called for the Interior Ministry—currently held by Bhumjaithai—to be handed to Pheu Thai in a cabinet reshuffle.

Thaksin claimed the ministry was vital to getting real work done. His remarks shocked both Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Mr. Anutin is also the Bhumjaithai Party leader and the current Interior Minister.

Paetongtarn tries to contain reshuffle fallout. Rumours swirl and Bhumjaithai floats a full Cabinet overhaul

However, Prime Minister Paetongtarn quickly responded. She said she had no immediate plans for a reshuffle and emphasized that any decision would be hers. Still, the shockwaves continued to spread.

Over the weekend, speculation surged. Rumours circulated about who might replace Mr. Anutin. The leading name was Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong. He is seen as close to the Shinawatra camp.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s tone subtly shifted. Although she denied current plans, she also said change is always possible in government.

By Tuesday, June 3, the Bhumjaithai Party appeared to hit back. Instead of flatly rejecting the idea, they offered a broader counter-proposal. They suggested an overhaul of the entire Cabinet, not just a single reshuffle.

According to a party statement, Cabinet changes should not be used to fix political problems. Instead, any shakeup should aim to boost government efficiency and public confidence.

Bhumjaithai demands a full reshuffle and warns against using Cabinet to gain an advantage in the next election

“If the reshuffle must happen,” Bhumjaithai argued, “let it be major. Let every party have a say.” The proposal also implied that current government performance was falling short. That admission alone revealed the coalition’s deepening strain.

Bhumjaithai emphasized national challenges instead of political gain. They pointed to a stalling economy, rampant drug problems, and rising border security threats. All, they said, should be prioritized over political manoeuvring.

Importantly, the party warned against using Cabinet changes to gain an edge in future elections. That, they insisted, would benefit politicians—not the public.

The situation continued to evolve behind the scenes. A senior Pheu Thai coordinator confirmed they had received Bhumjaithai’s proposal. He promised to bring it to the Prime Minister’s attention.

He also said party leaders may meet soon. A final decision on a Cabinet reshuffle is likely before the end of June.

Paetongtarn keeps silent but a Cabinet decision is expected by the end of June as party weighs the next move

Still, Prime Minister Paetongtarn remained quiet. She gave no public signal about any reshuffle. On June 3, she was seen presiding over a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Lang with her husband. It was held to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, a Pheu Thai heavyweight, addressed the issue later that day. He insisted there had been no indication from the Prime Minister about Cabinet changes.

“All ministers remain focused on their work,” he said. “It’s the Prime Minister’s call. No one else can decide.”

He also responded to the growing speculation about Mr. Prasert possibly replacing Mr. Anutin. Mr. Phumtham declined to confirm anything, but he didn’t deny it either.

Importantly, he dismissed concerns about a drop in morale. “There’s no sign of discouragement,” he said. “Officials will do their jobs no matter who holds office.”

Prasert remains tight-lipped but speculation grows over the Interior Ministry power shift to the Pheu Thai Party

For his part, Mr. Prasert denied receiving any offer. “I haven’t been told anything,” he said. Yet he remains the most talked-about name for Interior Minister.

The Interior Ministry is among the most powerful in Thailand. It oversees governors, security matters, and the bureaucracy in all provinces. Any party that controls it holds massive influence.

Pheu Thai’s push to reclaim the ministry could shift the balance of power. That makes the current standoff more than just a policy dispute. It’s a power struggle at the heart of government.

Moreover, it comes amid mounting tensions on multiple fronts. The two parties already disagree on key issues. They clash over the controversial Entertainment Complex bill, which includes plans for a legalized casino. They also diverge on how to reform Thailand’s Constitution.

Interior Ministry fight highlights deeper divides over casinos and constitutional reform in coalition

In addition, trouble is brewing over the 2024 Senate election. Both the Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) are investigating possible fraud. Evidence is reportedly piling up. Some reports suggest the Bhumjaithai Party may be involved.

This adds more heat to an already volatile situation.

Another looming flashpoint is the June 13 court hearing. That day, the Supreme Court will rule on Thaksin Shinawatra’s early release and remaining prison sentence. If the verdict goes against him, it could rock the government again.

Thaksin remains a hugely influential force behind Pheu Thai, even from the shadows. His May 30 statement reasserted his clout—and likely forced Paetongtarn’s hand. Yet it also triggered pushback from Bhumjaithai, now determined to hold their ground.

Senate fraud probes and court ruling on Thaksin add explosive fuel to already fragile coalition standoff

While both sides claim to want what’s best for the country, their rivalry is intensifying. Cabinet stability, policy direction, and the coalition’s survival now hang in the balance.

Although talks are expected this month, no outcome is guaranteed. Each side is calculating risks and rewards. In Thai politics, reshuffles often come with high stakes and unexpected fallout.

If the Interior Ministry changes hands, Bhumjaithai may not stay quiet. If it doesn’t, Pheu Thai may press harder.

Either way, the political landscape is shifting.

For now, the Prime Minister holds the cards. But Thaksin’s surprise intervention has already reshaped the game. And with multiple crises brewing—from Senate probes to economic pressure—the cost of indecision could be high.

Further reading:

Prime Minister asserts her authority. She has heard her father’s advice but for now, there is no change

Thaksin stirs up a hornet’s nest as he states that Pheu Thai should control the Ministry of the Interior

Golden Triangle drug lords or Wa Reds are Thailand’s enemy and it must tackle them head on, says Thaksin

Thaksin to address state board on drug suppression despite howls of protest from human rights groups

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London targeted by opportunists

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>