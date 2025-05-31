Prime Minister asserts her authority. She has heard her father's advice but for now, there is no change

PM Paetongtarn insists she’s in charge after Dad Thaksin demands the Interior Ministry be handed to Pheu Thai. Amid reshuffle rumours and legal heat over his jail conditions, she says cabinet stays unchanged—for now. “He gives advice. His daughter considers it.”

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday made clear that no changes had been made to the current cabinet lineup. Despite her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, calling on Friday for the Ministry of the Interior to return to Pheu Thai control, she emphasised that it was merely advice. She told reporters she would take his suggestion into consideration—nothing more. In the meantime, she said, the government continues to function as normal. Her remarks came on the same day that parliament comfortably passed the first reading of the 2026 budget.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra moved to reaffirm her authority on Saturday after her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, called for the Interior Ministry to be handed back to the ruling Pheu Thai Party. The comments, made on Friday, fuelled fresh speculation about a potential cabinet reshuffle and reignited allegations that Thaksin remains the party’s de facto leader.

While attending the first reading of the 2026 budget bill, which passed smoothly in parliament, the 38-year-old prime minister was seen in frequent and earnest discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also heads the Bhumjaithai Party.

The Interior Ministry, currently under Anutin’s control, has become the focal point of tension following Thaksin’s public intervention.

Paetongtarn insists decisions on cabinet changes are hers alone and dismisses any control by her father

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Paetongtarn dismissed concerns about outside influence over her administration. “Mr Thaksin cannot control me,” she said. “He gives advice, and his daughter will consider it.” She stopped short of denying future changes to the cabinet but made clear that any decision would rest with her and the Pheu Thai Party leadership.

“If anything happens, we’ll talk among ourselves,” she said. “There’s nothing clear yet, so there’s nothing I can confirm.”

Asked specifically about the performance of the Ministry of the Interior over the past two years, Paetongtarn said she had not yet made any formal assessment. “That was Mr Thaksin’s opinion,” she said. “I will wait and see.”

She also defended her working relationship with Anutin, noting that communication between them was open and frequent. “Whenever he called upon, he always gives a response. Every ministry has things they can and cannot do.”

Despite policy tensions with Bhumjaithai, PM says cabinet remains united after budget vote success on Saturday

Despite rising pressure, Paetongtarn emphasised that the government remained united. “I just thanked everyone in the cabinet LINE group for their support on the budget. We will keep working for the people. Now that we have the budget, we’ll implement all our planned policies.”

Still, tensions between coalition partners have surfaced. The Bhumjaithai Party has expressed concern over the government’s digital wallet scheme.

While Pheu Thai wants to push forward, Bhumjaithai has raised objections about the timing and scope, particularly the proximity to the next election. “They suggested increasing the handout to ฿20,000,” said Paetongtarn. “But realistically, the budget won’t allow that. Other priorities must come first.”

Questions about Thaksin’s role behind the scenes persist. In a speech earlier this week to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Thaksin urged authorities to take stronger action against the Wa Army along the Myanmar border in Chiang Rai province. The next day, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai – a Thaksin ally – was quick to clarify that Thaksin’s remarks were personal opinions, not official policy.

Thaksin’s public remarks reignite concerns about shadow influence and legality under political parties 2018 law

That clarification came too late for some. The two high-profile interventions have revived allegations that Thaksin, despite having no formal role in government, still pulls strings behind the curtain. Critics argue that such influence could violate the 2018 Political Parties Act. Under Section 29, interference by an external figure could be grounds to dissolve a political party.

Paetongtarn firmly denied such interference. “He can’t dominate anyone,” she said. “Whether someone allows themselves to be dominated is a personal matter. That applies not just to Thaksin, but to anyone.”

Asked whether Thaksin’s comments had caused friction within the coalition, she replied: “No. Many parties were sitting next to each other in parliament today. No one brought it up. No one talked about it.”

She acknowledged speaking to her father daily and confirmed that they had discussed the comments. However, she declined to say why he chose to speak publicly. “If you had taken a picture of me on the phone just now,” she quipped, “I was talking to my father.”

Paetongtarn again denies influence as Thaksin faces court ruling on controversial hospital detention

When pressed on whether she would be accused once again of being under Thaksin’s control – a reference to past slogans like “Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai acts” – Paetongtarn gave a firm response. “Mr Thaksin cannot control me,” she repeated. “He gives advice. His daughter takes it into consideration.”

The political controversy comes at a sensitive time. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a key hearing on June 13 to examine the legality of Thaksin’s release from prison. Although sentenced in August 2023, he did not spend a single night in a correctional facility. Instead, he remained in a hospital for his entire sentence.

The court’s review follows an attempt by the Medical Council to discipline three doctors involved in Thaksin’s care. That disciplinary decision was recently vetoed by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin. The full Medical Council is now expected to convene in a special session on June 12 – one day before the Supreme Court hearing.

Legal review of Thaksin’s hospital sentence could trigger deeper questions about justice and influence

Observers say the ruling could have wide-ranging consequences for both Thaksin and Pheu Thai. If the court finds impropriety in the way Thaksin’s sentence was handled, it could undermine the credibility of the justice system and raise fresh legal questions about political influence.

For now, Paetongtarn appears determined to keep control of the government narrative. She repeatedly returned to the theme of internal party discipline and institutional responsibility. “If there are changes, I will report them,” she said. “But today, nothing has changed.”

Despite speculation, she refused to be drawn into detailed discussions about the future of the cabinet. “Everything is possible,” she said. “That’s always the case. Every election brings surprises. This is no different.”

Her repeated insistence on autonomy may not put the matter to rest. But for now, the prime minister has made clear that the final word on the cabinet – and the party’s future – lies with her.

