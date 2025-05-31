Thaksin stirs up a hornet’s nest as he states that Pheu Thai should control the Ministry of the Interior

Thaksin ignites fresh turmoil by urging Pheu Thai to take over the powerful Interior Ministry from Bhumjaithai, downplaying coalition fallout. Paetongtarn dodges reshuffle questions as Anutin stays silent and tensions rise over control of key government levers.

For the second time this week, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has grabbed headlines. Speaking at a Friday meeting with the Nation media group, Thaksin effectively stirred a hornet’s nest by going public with his views on the Cabinet lineup. The former premier and de facto figurehead of the Pheu Thai Party openly called for the Ministry of the Interior to be handed to the ruling party. Since the government was formed in August 2023, the key ministry has remained under the control of Bhumjaithai Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. After Thaksin’s remarks—suggesting Bhumjaithai would not abandon the coalition over the issue—reporters cornered Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra outside Parliament. She was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister at the time. Both appeared unprepared for the fallout from Thaksin’s statement, which is likely to further inflame Cabinet tensions.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has called for the Pheu Thai Party (PTP) to take control of the Interior Ministry. He insisted the ministry plays a vital role in delivering government policy and must now fall under the ruling party’s direct supervision. He also dismissed speculation that this power shift would cause a rupture with coalition partner Bhumjaithai.

On 30 May, Thaksin gave an exclusive interview to three senior editors at Nation Group. In the wide-ranging conversation, he analysed Thailand’s current political landscape and the roles of key ministries. He made clear that Pheu Thai, as the core party in government, must now take responsibility for the Interior portfolio.

“It’s time,” Thaksin said. “The Interior Ministry is essential. It’s the main driver for delivering policy to the people.”

Thaksin says time is running out and urges Pheu Thai to act fast to take control of the Interior Ministry

Although the ministry is currently held by Bhumjaithai leader and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thaksin stressed that change is necessary. He warned that only two years remain before the next election, and said the Interior Ministry had not done enough.

“There’s little time left,” he said. “We have to move fast. The ministry hasn’t worked to its fullest.”

When asked whether he would take charge of the matter, Thaksin remained cautious. He admitted he had not spoken to the party leader about it yet. However, he suggested that the party had no choice but to act.

“If you ask me as an analyst,” he said, “Pheu Thai must do it. There’s no time to waste.”

Although taking over the ministry could create friction with Bhumjaithai, Thaksin dismissed fears of a coalition collapse. He expressed confidence the two parties could resolve the issue through dialogue.

“I think we can talk things through,” he said. “They probably won’t withdraw. We’ve come this far together.”

He added that if Bhumjaithai did decide to pull out, that would be their decision. “We can’t control everything,” he said. “But we hope they stay.”

Interior Ministry holds the key to policy delivery and political strength, insists former PM Thaksin in interview

The Interior Ministry controls the country’s provincial administration and plays a central role in policy enforcement. According to Thaksin, it is also vital for political communication and election readiness.

“This ministry links Bangkok to the provinces,” he said. “If it’s slow or passive, the government suffers.”

Thaksin also named four other ministries he considered crucial: Finance, Agriculture, Commerce and Transport. He called these the “heart” of government operations.

“These ministries win elections,” he said. “They deliver results people see and feel.”

He gave a special mention to the Ministry of Transport. In particular, he highlighted the 20-baht flat-rate electric train policy. Thaksin said if the government promised it, they must now make it happen.

“If you talk about it, you must do it,” he said. “If you can’t, explain why. Don’t hide.”

He warned that failure to deliver promised policies would damage public trust.

“It becomes a bad habit,” he said. “It’s why people lose faith in big parties.”

PM Paetongtarn avoids comment on reshuffle as pressure mounts from Thaksin’s Interior Ministry push

The remarks are widely seen as a signal to Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter and political heir, to prepare for a cabinet shake-up. However, the prime minister avoided confirming any changes.

Friday evening, as she left parliament at 6:50 p.m., reporters asked if she had discussed the matter with her father. She replied, “Not yet, not at all.”

Asked directly whether a cabinet reshuffle would follow the passing of the 2026 budget, she declined to answer. When pressed again, she joked with Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsupakijkosol, saying, “The Culture Minister will interview instead.”

The prime minister also played down concerns that Thaksin was trying to dominate or direct the government.

“Not completely. Take it easy,” she said when asked if this was political interference.

Reporters pushed again, asking if Thaksin’s comments signalled a return to the old image of domination. Paethongtarn declined to respond. However, she insisted that the political atmosphere remained stable.

“The atmosphere is still good,” she said.

Deputy PM Anutin stays silent as reshuffle talk grows and coalition tensions loom large over Interior

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin, who currently oversees the Interior Ministry, also refused to comment on Thaksin’s interview. When asked whether he was upset, Anutin turned to his team and muttered, “I’m tired.” He then ignored a follow-up question on Thai-Cambodian border tensions.

Both senior ministers had been attending the budget debate in parliament.

Despite his silence, the spotlight has now shifted to the future of his party’s role. Bhumjaithai currently controls not only the Interior but also other key portfolios such as Labour and Education. A forced reshuffle could test the coalition’s unity.

Still, Thaksin projected calm. He argued that a serious discussion must take place for the good of the country.

“If we want to serve the people, we need the right tools,” he said. “The Interior Ministry is one of them.”

He added that Pheu Thai was responsible for ensuring policies reach ordinary citizens, especially with limited time left.

“This isn’t about politics,” he insisted. “It’s about effectiveness. Time is running out.”

Thaksin warns of public backlash over delays as Pheu Thai faces pressure to deliver on big promises

Thaksin’s comments come amid growing scrutiny of the government’s performance. Emerging from the 2023 election without a strong mandate, the coalition now faces criticism for sluggish delivery. The public has grown impatient with key pledges, including transport fares and rural aid.

In particular, the 20-baht electric train plan has drawn fire. The government has yet to explain how it will fund the project. Thaksin warned that promises must not be empty.

“Don’t just say it. Do it. Or tell the people why you can’t,” he said.

While no official announcement has been made, political observers believe a reshuffle is now likely. Some analysts predict it could come soon after the 2026 budget clears parliament.

However, much depends on how Bhumjaithai responds. The party, which commands 71 MPs, remains a powerful player. Its departure could collapse the coalition or forge new alliances.

Thaksin urges unity and signals readiness for Pheu Thai to move on Interior despite political risks

Nevertheless, Thaksin expressed optimism that unity could be preserved. He said both parties had worked together before and could continue to do so.

“We don’t want anyone to leave,” he said. “We’ve built this together.”

Whether that spirit holds will become clear in the coming weeks. For now, the signal from Thaksin is unmistakable: Pheu Thai wants the Interior Ministry, and it’s ready to move.

Earlier this week, in a powerful presentation to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Thaksin appeared to suggest an incursion by Thai forces into areas controlled by the Wa Army on the Chiang Rai border.

Subsequently, senior ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai played down the comments as those of a private citizen.

Further reading:

Golden Triangle drug lords or Wa Reds are Thailand’s enemy and it must tackle them head on, says Thaksin

Thaksin to address state board on drug suppression despite howls of protest from human rights groups

Health Minister Somsak launches regulatory blitz to outlaw non-medical cannabis use within 40 days

UK girl’s dream holiday in Thailand turns into life in a Georgian prison. Courtesy of cannabis smuggling

British cannabis Kingpin arrested at a luxury pad in Bangkok as Ko Samui police smash easy money racket

Massive Pot smuggling racket. Foreign tourists paid and sent to Thailand on holidays. Security threat

Outbound cannabis smuggling smashed by Chiang Mai police this week. Europe and London targeted by opportunists

Buriram cannabis factory raided for illegal Vietnamese staff as drugs czar declares a new regime

UK ambassador meets top Thai officials to hear about plans to rein in cannabis as smuggling surges

UK holiday maker to Thailand lands in Heathrow Airport London with £1 million worth of cannabis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>