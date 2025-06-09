Last Thai hostage in Gaza confirmed as murdered by Islamist splinter group. PM expresses deep sorrow

Last Thai hostage in Gaza, Nattapong Pinta, confirmed murdered by Islamist Mujahideen Brigades allied with Hamas. PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep sorrow as the total number of Thai deaths in Gaza reached 46 in the ongoing conflict and hostage crisis. Urgent calls for worker protection.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and regret upon learning of the murder of the last unaccounted Thai hostage in Gaza. Thirty-one-year-old Nattapong Pinta was killed shortly after October 7, 2023, by the Mujahideen Brigades—an extremely radical and bloodthirsty Islamist group allied with Hamas in the conflict. His death brings the total number of Thai nationals murdered by terror groups in Gaza to 46 since the brutal onslaught began.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences on Sunday after confirmation that a Thai hostage was murdered in Gaza. She offered sympathy to the family of Nattapong Pinta, whose body was recovered by Israeli forces in Rafah.

Although believed alive for months, Nattapong was found dead during a targeted military operation. His body was located in an area under the joint control of Hamas and its allied militia, the Mujahideen Brigades. He had been kidnapped alive.

Israeli officials, speaking after the recovery, confirmed that both groups held him together and that he was killed in captivity. Though they often act independently, Hamas and the Mujahideen Brigades have collaborated during hostage-taking and combat.

Israeli defence leaders called killing murder and stressed brutality of Hamas and allied terror groups in Gaza

The Israeli defence leadership called it murder and emphasized the brutality of the factions involved. Thai authorities were immediately notified of the discovery and identification.

Israeli Defence Minister on Saturday condemned the barbarity of Hamas’ actions against innocent people. “Nattapong came to Israel from Thailand to work in agriculture, out of a desire to build a better future for himself and his family,” Katz said. He was “brutally murdered in captivity by the terrorist organisation Mujahideen Brigades.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee confirmed the grim news. “The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has already informed his family,” he said. “The body will be returned to Thailand for religious rites.”

Nattapong, aged 31, had worked at Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border. He was abducted on October 7 during the deadly Hamas-led attack in southern Israel. That day, militants stormed multiple civilian communities, killing over 1,200 people and seizing dozens of hostages.

Forty-nine Thai workers killed by Islamist fighters: some killed immediately, others after being taken to Gaza

Among them were 39 Thai workers. Many were employed in agriculture. Some were murdered on the spot. Others were dragged into Gaza by force, including Nattapong.

The discovery of his body leaves all Thais finally accounted for. Of the 31 abducted, 28 had previously been released—23 during the first stage of the November truce and five in a second wave. Two previously had also been confirmed as murdered by Hamas.

This is in addition to 43 Thai nationals brutally murdered by the terror groups on the day of horror and subsequently in border clashes. In short, 46 Thai workers were murdered by Hamas, other Gaza based terror groups and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Nattapong had remained unaccounted for until Saturday’s operation. His remains were found in southern Rafah, a city that has become the final Hamas stronghold. Israeli troops have concentrated operations there in recent weeks.

Officials said the location of the body made clear that both Hamas and the Mujahideen Brigades were responsible. The joint custody arrangement is believed to have complicated rescue efforts.

Despite repatriation efforts, many Thai workers still face grave risks amid escalating conflict in Israel and Gaza

Despite ongoing repatriation efforts, many Thai workers remain in high-risk zones. Before the war, around 30,000 Thais were employed in Israel, mostly on farms. The government continues urging Thai nationals to return. Still, many have chosen to stay due to financial commitments and a lack of alternatives at home.

Back in Thailand, the news of Nattapong’s murder sparked fresh sorrow and renewed criticism of the groups holding hostages. Paetongtarn’s message was echoed by officials across multiple ministries.

They condemned the killing as brutal and senseless. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry thanked Israeli forces for locating the remains and pledged continued cooperation.



“The body will be repatriated for religious rites,” Jakkapong reiterated. Local authorities in Thailand have already begun assisting the family with preparations.

For months, Nattapong’s fate remained unknown until a military operation uncovered his remains in Rafah

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum in Israel also confirmed the identification and offered support to Nattapong’s relatives.

For months, Nattapong’s fate remained uncertain. His name remained on the list of missing, with his family clinging to hope.

But the recovery in Rafah ended any doubt. Israeli intelligence traced his location during recent combat operations in tunnel-heavy zones. Military activity in Rafah remains intense. Although pressure is mounting internationally, Israel has vowed to continue until all hostages are located.

The Mujahideen Brigades’ involvement further complicates efforts. Unlike Hamas, which has participated in some exchanges, the brigades often reject negotiation.

Thai embassy working closely with Israeli authorities as combat reintensifies to protect its workers there

Nattapong’s murder has reignited concern over the dangers faced by migrant workers. Thousands of Thais take farming jobs in Israel for higher wages but are left vulnerable in conflict zones.

Now, Thai leaders are calling for more protection and faster evacuations. Still, many workers remain, caught between economic need and rising danger.

Nattapong had gone abroad to earn for his family. Instead, he became a victim of one of the bloodiest hostage crises in decades.

His body will soon return home. His family, now in mourning, will finally be able to hold religious rites—though no justice can undo what was done.

Article adjusted on 9th June 2025 to reflect 46 Thai deaths including three murdered in captivity.

