Thailand a battery or conduit for the world’s largest drug source, the Wa State, says People’s party MP

MP Rangsiman Rome blasts the government for inaction as Thailand becomes a key transit hub for Wa State drug operations and faces encroachment by UWSA troops in Mae Hong Son. He criticizes hollow drug suppression claims and demands decisive action against the world’s largest drug trafficking network.

People’s Party MP and Chairman of the House Security Panel, Rangsiman Rome, has sharply criticized the government over the encroachments by the United Wa State Army (UWSA) on Thai territory in the northwestern Thai province of Mae Hong Son. In addition, the MP was highly critical of the government’s claims to be actively pursuing drug suppression in this context. Describing the Wa State as the world’s biggest drug distributor, Mr. Rome said that Thailand has become a battery for this organization. In short, a storage and transit point for drugs to international markets.

On Monday, People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome launched a scorching attack on the government’s drug suppression efforts. In particular, the outspoken MP referred to the encroachment by the Wa Army from Myanmar’s Shan State on Thai territory.

Mr. Rangsiman is Chairman of the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform.

Approximately 50 UWSA soldiers are stationed at two bases that partially encroach on Thai territory in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district.

The United Wa State Army’s bases in Mae Hong Son raise sensitive concerns for Thailand’s border security

The powerful ethnic army, with a fighting force, has maintained bases in Thailand’s remote Mae Hong Son province for some time. Certainly, this is a particularly sensitive issue for Thai authorities.

Located in the Pai district of Mae Hong Son are two bases encroaching on Thai territory. The bases are reported to house 50 soldiers from the United Wa State Army.

This ethnic group, formed in 1989 by Burma’s communists, is supported by China. The United Wa State is a de facto country covering 30,000 square kilometres, bordering both China and Thailand from Myanmar. It has a population of 750,000 people.

The Wa State is non-contiguous, with one part of its territory bordering Thailand and the other China. The state has maintained a ceasefire with Myanmar’s military since 1989, with support from Beijing.

During this period, it has relied significantly on drug manufacturing and distribution to fund its activities. These are transported predominantly through Thailand.

The Wa Army’s neutrality in Myanmar’s civil war highlights its autonomous aspirations and influence

Presently, in Myanmar’s civil war, the Wa Army has maintained a neutral stance. Despite this, it has been invited by the National Unity Government, the political arm of the People’s Defence Armed Forces (PDF) fighting the junta, to join the struggle.

The Wa Army is known to support an autonomous Wa State within a very loose federal government in Myanmar. In the west of Myanmar, the advancing Arakan Army (AA) holds the United Wa state up as a model.

Both armed forces aim for the establishment of new, one-party-ruled states in Myanmar.

On July 28th, the Wa Army entered Lashio, the capital of the northern Shan State. It was urged to do so by Beijing. This came following the fall of Myanmar’s military Northeastern Regional Command.

The disciplined, uniformed soldiers of the Wa Army moved in, supported by military vehicles flying the flags of the United Wa State Army. Afterwards, it moved to protect the administration of the area as a peacekeeping force.

Tentative response to Wa State encroachments reveals challenges in handling sensitive border issues

For Thailand, the situation in Mae Hong Son must be handled carefully. Previously, the Royal Thai Army gave the United Wa State Army (UWSA) until December 18 to remove its troops.

However, after that, there was an intense effort by Thai authorities to play down tensions.

Certainly, this included the Royal Thai Army denying any problem on the border. Statements were issued claiming that military movements were routine and that everything was as usual. Talks took place between the army and the United Wa State Army (UWSA) in mid-December near the disputed area.

At length, the United Wa State Army (UWSA) was questioned about the bases inside Thailand’s border and its drug distribution activities.

In response, the ethnic army promised to consider the location of its troops. Meanwhile, it pointed out that the border area had not been properly defined. In short, they were working from different demarcations.

Furthermore, they explained that the ethnic state no longer derives the bulk of its income from drug generation. Instead, it has turned to gold and jade mining.

Thailand avoids military conflict but grapples with persistent threats from Wa State’s drug operations

Undoubtedly, the Royal Thai Army appeared relieved by the response; however, they still await a coherent resolution on both issues. In addition, army sources pointed out that the most recent drug distribution activities are linked to ethnic minority tribes in the area.

Nonetheless, the Wa State is home to huge factories producing crystal methamphetamine. It also supplies high quantities of refined heroin.

Certainly, Thailand does not wish for the situation to flare up. After the talks with the Wa military, an army source said if the matters were not properly addressed, the issue would be referred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok.

Undoubtedly, any military operation against the well-armed United Wa State Army (UWSA) would be damaging to the kingdom.

Firstly, it would exacerbate an already complex refugee situation. Secondly, it would impact the 25,000 Thai nationals in the area who benefit from cross-border trade. Finally, it would draw Thailand into a confrontation with a strong Chinese ally.

Rising border threats prompt calls for Thailand to reinforce its defences amid growing regional instability

In addition, such a conflict may prove costly and disruptive for Thailand. It comes as the kingdom is struggling economically and governed by a politically fragile coalition.

In short, it would unleash a can of worms.

At the same time, it points to the dangers building up on Thailand’s borders—not only along its border with Myanmar but also with Laos and Cambodia.

The last few years have brought into focus the menace of call scam centres in border areas in the three neighbouring countries: Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

Certainly, this makes the case for Thailand to strengthen its armed forces in an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical world. All three of these countries are increasingly influenced by China.

Indeed, the situation on Thailand’s northern border in Mae Hong Son since 1989 is a buried problem. Overlapping arguments relating to issues such as electricity supply and generation arose in a recent high-profile drug suppression case.

On Monday, Mr. Rangsiman spoke to Thai media when he argued that drugs were now being imported in large numbers across the Mekong River with Laos. The MP also mentioned the irregular overlap and links to the Wa State regions with Thailand’s electricity grid or network.

MP Rangsiman Rome criticizes government inaction on Wa State drug trafficking and territorial encroachments

Mr. Rome pulled no punches. He described the Wa State as the world’s largest dealer in narcotics and illicit drugs.

In particular, Mr. Rome described Thailand not just as a transit point for this supplier but as a “battery.” The kingdom is, by and large, a transit point for drugs from this entity to the global market and a hub for powering the world’s largest drug network.

Regarding the encroaching Wa Army forces, he said the government was not being clear. Certainly, it was hollow to be talking about drug suppression efforts when this matter was not being tackled.

He excoriated the government for failing to do anything about it. He urged the government to eliminate the use of Thailand as a transit point for Wa State drug supplies.

“It turns out that the government is not clear about anything. They just give orders and just talk; they are good at talking. It has become a government that only talks. I don’t believe that the drug issue will be seriously addressed if these drug trafficking networks are not suppressed,” declared Mr. Rangsiman.

