Political divisions play out in Korat as Prime Minister Paetongtarn attended the city’s Candle Festival

Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s visit to Korat’s Candle Festival sparked fierce protests and political clashes. Rival crowds demanded her resignation or showed support amid tension over a leaked audio scandal. Despite unrest, the festival continued under heavy security.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, aka ‘Ung Ing,’ faced fierce opposition in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Friday. Her first appearance as Culture Minister sparked violent political clashes. The noisy protests stole the spotlight from the city’s famed Candle Festival. Instead of celebration, the streets boiled with division.

Tensions ran high in downtown Korat on Friday evening as Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra presided over the opening of the city’s 2025 Candle Festival. However, what began as a cultural ceremony quickly turned into a volatile political standoff.

Before she arrived at the Thao Suranaree Monument, rival crowds had already gathered. On one side, protesters demanded her resignation. On the other hand, red-shirt supporters rallied behind her.

Although the festival was intended to showcase local heritage, it became a stage for deep political divisions.

Tensions rise in Korat as Prime Minister’s candle festival opening turns into a political showdown

At exactly 6:00 p.m., Ms. Paethongtarn arrived to lead the opening of the “Korat Candle Procession: The Art and Science of Yamo Land.” Meanwhile, protesters were lined up behind iron barricades on the footpath. They waved Thai flags, blew whistles, and held signs reading “No tyrants” and “Ung Ing, get out.”

Importantly, their protest stemmed from a leaked audio clip of the Prime Minister speaking with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. They accused her of showing weakness and undermining national sovereignty.

“She speaks for Cambodia, not Thailand,” said protest leader Supoj Piriyakiattisakul. “She betrayed the country. She must resign.”

Mr. Supoj, formerly a PDRC leader, led the crowd in chants. He warned that her leadership could bring ruin. “She took the nation hostage with her voice,” he declared.

Meanwhile, just meters away, red-shirt supporters cheered the Prime Minister. They brought roses, waved red flags, and held signs such as “Korat supports Paethongtarn” and “Keep fighting, Ung Ing!”

Over 500 police hold iron barricades to separate rival Korat crowds and prevent violent clashes

Although the two sides traded loud slogans, they did not cross physical lines. Over 500 police officers and volunteers were deployed. They formed a human line between the groups, backed by steel barricades. This helped prevent escalation.

Nevertheless, the shouting continued for over an hour.

Supporters defended Ms. Paethongtarn’s tone in the audio clip. One woman in a red shirt said, “She spoke like someone trying to make peace. She didn’t want conflict.”

Others in the pro-government crowd said the Prime Minister was being unfairly attacked. “She’s working hard for the country,” a man holding a rose said. “This is all politics.”

Despite the shouting, the opening ceremony proceeded on schedule. Inside the event area, Ms. Paethongtarn made no mention of the protest. Instead, she praised the province’s cultural pride.

Prime Minister praises Korat’s unity amid tense atmosphere and concerns of local vendors and residents

“Korat stands as a model of unity and creativity,” she said. “This festival shows the strength of our shared traditions.”

Still, the mood in the area remained tense. Vendors near the event expressed concern. “I came here to sell candles, not hear shouting,” one seller said. “The politics ruined the mood.”

Others voiced sympathy for the protesters. “We love this event, but we love our nation more,” one man said. “She crossed a line with that recording.”

Police used megaphones throughout the evening to keep the peace. They reminded both groups to avoid confrontation. So far, no injuries or arrests have been reported.

However, police confirmed they are monitoring individuals from both groups. Officers remained stationed at the monument well into the evening.

Security remains tight with plainclothes officers as debate rages on over controversial audio clip

Authorities also deployed plainclothes officers among the crowd. Security was especially tight as the Prime Minister left the area. She did not speak to reporters after the ceremony.

Elsewhere in the province, the audio clip continues to spark debate. Though government officials have yet to issue a formal explanation, they have not denied the clip’s authenticity.

Critics see it as proof of diplomatic weakness. Supporters argue it shows a desire for peace and de-escalation.

Just two weeks into a scandal over Cambodian strongman Hun Sen’s shocking audio clip, the political climate remains volatile. The leaked recording has revived divisions not seen since the 2014 protests.

Candle Festival overshadowed by Political unrest as Korat residents express frustration amid political tension

In Korat, the Candle Festival has long been a symbol of local pride. This year, however, it became a platform for national tension.

For many residents, the sight of rival protesters overshadowed the floats, lights and tradition. As one attendee put it, “We came to celebrate. We left with a headache.”

Despite the disruption, festival organisers confirmed that activities will continue as planned over the weekend. However, security will remain on high alert.

As Korat tries to move forward, the Prime Minister’s visit has left behind a political aftertaste—and a question that continues to divide the public: is Paethongtarn a leader for peace, or a threat to the nation? Even more pertinent are these demonstrations, representative of wider splits in society or the work of political activists playing out on the streets?

