People’s Party leader Teng demands a clear deal: support for a new PM only if a general election is held within six months and a national referendum launches a new constitution draft. He vows no power-sharing, pushing for fast, people-driven reform amid political crisis.

People’s Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut or ‘Teng’ — widely seen as the public’s top choice for prime minister — drew a firm line on Wednesday: his party will back a new PM only if the incoming government agrees to two non-negotiable conditions.First, a general election must be held within six months. Second, a national referendum must be passed to launch a Constituent Assembly tasked with rewriting the constitution. “We’re not here to play politics,” Nattapong said. “We’re here to return power to the people — fast.”

The statement comes as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces possible removal by the Constitutional Court over ethics violations. If she’s forced out, two names are circling as potential replacements. The frontrunner: Chaikasem Nitisiri — a 76-year-old legal heavyweight and the last Pheu Thai nominee for the job.

If Paetongtarn is ousted, she’ll become the second Pheu Thai prime minister removed in just two years — a blow that would leave the party scrambling. The wildcard option? Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

But insiders say his path to power is far less certain. For now, the People’s Party is holding its ground — no power-sharing, no cabinet seats, just a clear path to a new election and a new constitution.

People’s Party to support new PM only if government is interim and a public referendum is guaranteed

The People’s Party has confirmed it is prepared to support a new prime minister. However, the party insists on two firm conditions: the new government must be interim, and a national referendum must be held.

This position was made clear during a party meeting on Wednesday. The announcement followed the Constitutional Court’s suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The court is currently considering allegations of serious ethical violations against her.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the People’s Party leader and a party-list MP, chaired the meeting. He began by calling on his MPs to act with maturity and focus on their duties. “This is a time for responsibility,” he said. “We must serve the public and not get lost in political games.”

He urged party members to work hard in their respective constituencies. According to him, MPs must stay grounded and attentive to the needs of the people.

Party offers support for new prime minister only if the mandate includes election and charter referendum

At the same time, the party discussed how it might respond if Ms. Paetongtarn is removed permanently. Mr. Natthaphong assured the public that politics will not reach a dead end. An acting prime minister remains in place and has the constitutional power to dissolve parliament if needed.

However, if a new prime minister must be elected, the People’s Party is ready to support a candidate. Still, this support would come with strict conditions. The party will not join the new government. Instead, it will vote for a prime minister only if the next administration is an interim one with a narrow mandate.

Specifically, the temporary government must commit to two tasks. First, it must prepare for a fresh general election. Second, it must organise a public referendum on whether to establish a Constitution Drafting Assembly, or CDA. The goal is to rewrite the current constitution with broad public input.

This approach, according to Mr. Natthaphong, is the best way forward. “We must return power to the people through democratic processes,” he said. “And that begins with a fair vote on how our constitution should be written.”

Party demands new vote and resolution of the Cambodia dispute before parliament is dissolved this year

Moreover, the party believes that this caretaker administration should only stay in office long enough to complete those tasks. Parliament, they argue, should be dissolved by the end of the year—once the annual budget bill is passed.

Mr. Natthaphong also addressed growing concerns about regional tensions. The People’s Party believes resolving the Thai-Cambodian dispute should be another short-term priority. Once resolved, the focus must shift fully to restoring domestic political stability.

Meanwhile, questions have emerged about who might serve as the interim prime minister. Reports have suggested that Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, could be a possible candidate.

In response, Mr. Natthaphong said informal talks have taken place among opposition parties. However, no decision has been made. “We’ve discussed different scenarios,” he explained. “But nothing is final. We can’t make assumptions before there’s agreement from the other side.”

He added that supporting Mr. Anutin would depend on further discussions. “I cannot speak unilaterally,” he said. “Mr. Anutin and his party would have to agree to the same conditions we propose.”

Anutin denies interest in interim role as parties weigh political transition amid constitutional crisis

Notably, Mr. Anutin has rejected claims that he wants the interim post. On Wednesday, he firmly denied the rumours. “I have never proposed myself as interim prime minister,” he said. “That report is false. I don’t know who started it, or why.”

He also stressed that legal mechanisms remain in place. “Thailand still has a prime minister,” Mr. Anutin said. “Even though Ms. Paetongtarn is suspended, we must follow the law and the constitution.”

He confirmed he would meet Mr. Natthaphong on Thursday. “We’ve never really talked in depth,” he said. “Only short greetings in the past. Now we’ll have a proper conversation.”

While political uncertainty persists, the People’s Party believes the country can move forward without a full-blown crisis. The key, they argue, is a clearly defined transition led by a neutral, time-limited government.

Mr. Natthaphong reiterated that the People’s Party will not join the new government under any circumstances. Its role will be limited to supporting a new prime minister under strict conditions.

People’s Party positions itself as the voice of reform with demand for a public-led charter rewrite process

By insisting on a national referendum, the party is positioning itself as a champion of democratic reform. It views the current charter as outdated and not reflective of the public will. The party believes a Constitution Drafting Assembly would allow people from all sectors of society to participate in writing a new foundational document.

As the political scene continues to shift, the People’s Party has made its terms clear. They are ready to act—but only on behalf of voters, and only within a framework of transparency and reform.

Though the future remains uncertain, Mr. Natthaphong insisted that the country is not without options. “We still have tools in the constitution,” he said. “We have acting leaders. What matters now is using those tools wisely, and not for personal gain.”

He concluded the meeting with a strong message to his party. “Stay focused. Keep working. The people are watching. We must earn their trust every day.”

With Parliament still in session and political talks intensifying, all eyes now turn to whether a consensus can be reached. If the People’s Party’s conditions are met, Thailand may soon see a peaceful transition toward a new election and, possibly, a new constitution.

Further reading:

Political feud targeting the Prime Minister as Senators object to her swearing in as Culture Minister

PM Paetongtarn suspended from duties while Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungruangkit takes power

Teng warns People’s Party to stay clear of rising anti-democratic sentiment as political crisis unfolds

Opinion shows Prime Minister Paetongtarn finished with the public. Huge support for the People’s Party

Bangkok protest passes off with no overnight camp. Meanwhile, the PM prepares for July 1st court date

PM Paetongtarn names herself Culture Minister also in new cabinet ahead of Constitutional Court ruling

Hun Sen’s mask falls. Speech on Friday clearly showed deliberate ill will to collapse Thailand’s democracy

Crazed Hun Sen threatens to expose Thaksin before Bangkok street protests as his evil empire is exposed

Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s casino plan may be the motive following Hun Sen’s betrayal of the Shinawatra clan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>