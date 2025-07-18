Pattaya police investigate the suspicious deaths of two Western men found dead in the same condo just hours apart. A short-haired woman seen on CCTV leaving one victim’s unit is now the key lead as authorities hunt for answers in this chilling double mystery.

Pattaya police are on the hunt for a short-haired woman linked to the grim discovery of two bodies found just hours apart in the same condo complex on Thursday. The first victim, a 38-year-old Swedish man, was found dead in his fifth-floor apartment around 2 p.m. CCTV footage shows the woman leaving his unit shortly before his body was discovered. Less than two hours later, building staff were called to a unit on the seventh floor after noticing a foul smell. Inside, they found the body of an Australian man. Police say there’s no confirmed connection between the deaths — but both are being treated as suspicious.

Pattaya City Police are investigating the shocking deaths of two foreign men found in the same building, just hours apart. Both were discovered on July 17, 2025, in separate units of a condominium located in South Pattaya’s Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. The circumstances surrounding the cases have alarmed residents and prompted a swift response from law enforcement.

The first victim was Mr. Mika Huotari, a 38-year-old Swedish national. His naked body was found in a unit on the 5th floor. Just two hours later, police discovered a second body—this time of a 54-year-old Australian man—in a different unit on the 7th floor of the same building.

Although the deaths occurred separately, police are not ruling out a possible connection. Both bodies have been sent for autopsy at Pattamkun Hospital while investigations continue.

Swedish man’s body found after staff enter flooded unit and discover blood near overflowing bathtub

The incident began around 2:00 p.m. on July 17, when the condominium manager, Ms. Thanchanok, 27, contacted Pattaya City Police. She had gone to prepare the Swedish man’s unit for cleaning ahead of his scheduled move-out on Friday, July 18. When she arrived, she knocked on the door but received no answer. However, she noticed the air conditioner was running and water was leaking under the door.

After waiting a moment, she unlocked the door using her master key. Inside, she was immediately struck by the flooded floor and a strong odour of damp air. Upon opening the bathroom door, she found Mr. Huotari’s lifeless body lying on his side. He was blocking the door, naked, beside a full bathtub with water overflowing. Blood had mixed with the water, and it was pooling around the bathroom.

She stepped back in shock, then called authorities right away. Police sealed off the unit and began examining the scene. Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamjulla, the investigation officer from Pattaya City Police Station, led the response. He was joined by forensic teams from Chonburi Province and officers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation.

Police seek short-haired woman seen leaving Swedish man’s condo shortly before his body was found

Investigators found a laceration approximately one inch long on the victim’s forehead and right eyebrow. Despite this visible injury, they saw no signs of forced entry and no indications of a physical struggle in the room. The door had been locked from the inside, and valuables were untouched.

Mr. Huotari had reportedly been staying in the condo since May, according to Ms. Thanchanok. She added that he frequently had female visitors. In fact, the night before his death, building security cameras recorded a short-haired woman in a black dress entering his unit. She stayed for roughly 20 minutes before exiting the building carrying a bag.

Although the footage is grainy, the woman’s movements are now a central lead in the investigation. Police are working to identify and locate her. Her identity and connection to Mr. Huotari remain unknown, but police emphasise she may possess critical information.

Meanwhile, as officers were continuing work on the 5th floor scene, a second report came in just after 4:00 p.m. It concerned another foreign national—this time a 54-year-old Australian man—who had not been seen or heard from in days. A friend of the deceased contacted the building office, saying he had been unable to reach him for two days.

Police discover Australian man dead in seventh-floor unit just hours after first body is reported

Building staff went to check the 7th-floor room. They noticed a foul smell seeping from under the door. Additionally, the door was locked from the inside. Concerned, they immediately alerted police and did not attempt to open it themselves.

When officers entered the unit, they found the body of the Australian man face down in a pool of blood. A broken drinking glass was found near his left arm. Scattered around the room were several bottles of prescription medication. Police noted that the room was otherwise undisturbed. There were no signs of violence or forced entry.

As in the Swedish man’s case, investigators documented the scene thoroughly. They collected samples, photographed the area, and sealed the room for forensic analysis. The body was later transported to Pattamkun Hospital for autopsy and further examination.

Although the two men apparently had no connection, the fact that both deaths were discovered within two hours in the same building has raised concerns. Police have not confirmed any relationship between the victims. However, given the close timing and shared location, investigators say no possibility is being ruled out.

Investigators pursue parallel leads while exploring potential links between the two sudden deaths

Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamjulla confirmed that both cases are being handled as separate investigations for now. Nevertheless, he said his team is actively looking into any overlapping details. He added that police are treating both deaths as unusual and suspicious.

Authorities are working with the Forensic Science Division of Chonburi Province to accelerate lab results. They are also cooperating with the Swedish and Australian embassies to contact the victims’ families and confirm travel histories and medical records.

Investigators are now closely reviewing all surveillance footage from the building. They are also collecting statements from residents, staff, and known acquaintances of both victims. Special attention is being paid to any patterns involving female visitors or unusual behaviour before the deaths.

So far, no arrests have been made. However, the unidentified woman seen entering Mr. Huotari’s room remains the only clear lead. Her short hair, black clothing, and quick visit stand out in security logs. Importantly, the bag she carried upon leaving may hold items of interest. Investigators believe she may have taken personal belongings or other key evidence.

Police urge public to help identify woman seen on CCTV as questions mount in dual death investigation

Police are urging anyone with information about the woman to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Officers have also requested that nearby businesses and cafes check their external security cameras from the night of July 16 to see if the woman passed through their vicinity.

The case has rattled residents in the building. Many foreigners who live in the condominium say they now feel uneasy. Some have called for improved security procedures, including better visitor logging and longer retention of CCTV footage.

Several tenants reported hearing nothing unusual on the night before the first body was found. Others said they had briefly seen the Swedish man in recent days but noted nothing suspicious. As a result, some believe the deaths may involve external causes, including medical emergencies or self-harm. However, until autopsy reports are completed, police say speculation must be avoided.

Autopsies and toxicology underway as officials consider medical, criminal, or accidental explanations

Medical examiners are conducting toxicology tests and internal examinations on both bodies. For the Australian victim, prescription medications found at the scene may provide clues. For Mr. Huotari, the visible head injury and the presence of a possible witness raise more questions than answers.

In recent years, Pattaya has seen several cases involving unexplained foreign deaths. While some were linked to drugs, illness, or accidents, others have remained unsolved. This latest case—with two deaths in the same building—is already among the most unusual in recent memory.

Police are expected to release more information in the coming days. They are continuing their door-to-door inquiries and pursuing every available lead. Until more is known, authorities advise the public to remain cautious and report anything suspicious.

For now, two lives have been lost—both foreign nationals, both discovered in eerily similar conditions, in the same building, on the same day. And still, many questions remain unanswered.

