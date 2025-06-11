Pattaya police arrest two drug-addicted men for brutal attack on Russian tourist, days after Polish woman escapes armed robbery in Udon Thani. Rising drug abuse and economic woes spark fears as crime targets foreigners amid Thailand’s tourism challenges.

Police in Pattaya have arrested two suspects in connection with the brutal assault of a Russian tourist on Sunday using a wooden stick. Officers say the main perpetrator is a drug addict with a long criminal history. The shocking incident comes just days after a Polish teacher in Udon Thani was the target of an extortion attempt at gunpoint. Fortunately, the 27-year-old was rescued by a Thai woman and a UK-Thai man who happened to be passing by. These two violent incidents highlight growing concerns over Thailand’s escalating drug crisis, which is unfolding alongside declining disposable incomes at the grassroots level.

Police in Pattaya have arrested two Thai men following the violent assault and robbery of a 54-year-old Russian tourist. The attack occurred late on June 8 in an overgrown vacant lot in Soi Parkland, Wat Boonkanchanaram 7. The area is located in Pattaya City’s Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

The victim, Viacheslav Gurov, was knocked unconscious by the attacker. He later regained consciousness and sought help from his wife and friends. Shortly before 1 a.m. on June 9, he filed a formal complaint at the Khong Dong Tan Branch of Pattaya Police Station.

Police quickly responded. Officers from the local station and the Pattaya Tourist Police joined forces to investigate. They reviewed CCTV footage from surrounding areas. As a result, authorities were able to identify two male suspects involved in the incident.

Pattaya police arrested two men found with narcotics after assaulting and robbing a Russian tourist June 9th

At 11 p.m. on the same day, police arrested the two men. The suspects, 40-year-old Paisal and 38-year-old Kitti were hiding in an abandoned building near Soi Chaiyapruek 2. During the arrest, police discovered a quantity of illegal narcotics. These included 44 methamphetamine pills and two bags of crystal methamphetamine.

Both men were taken into custody and brought to Pattaya Police Station. The drugs were also seized and logged as evidence. During interrogation, Paisal confessed to the crime.

He told police he had gone into nearby woods to relieve himself. Before doing so, he left his two-year-old daughter in the sidecar of his motorcycle. According to his statement, when he came back, he saw Mr. Gurov near the child. Paisal claimed he became alarmed. He shouted at the tourist and then attacked him with a piece of wood.

After hitting the victim on the head, he stole a ring and a bag. The bag, he said, contained no valuables. He then fled the scene, leaving the injured tourist unconscious.

Suspect confessed to attacking Russian tourist over child safety concerns before fleeing with stolen items

Further background checks revealed that Paisal has a long criminal history. He has been arrested six times in the past. Four of those cases were drug-related, and two involved theft. His record paints a picture of a repeat offender with little regard for the law.

He now faces serious charges. These include assault causing injury, drug possession, and theft. His accomplice, Kitti, has been charged with possession of illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, police escorted Mr. Gurov to the site of the attack on June 9. He guided officers through the overgrown lot where the incident occurred. Images show him with a bandaged head, cooperating with the investigation. Officers collected further evidence from the scene and confirmed the details of the assault.

This attack is part of a growing pattern. Tourists across Thailand have recently been targeted in violent or drug-linked incidents. Many observers link the trend to worsening economic conditions and a surge in drug abuse.

Rising violence and drug-linked attacks on tourists in Thailand reflect worsening economic and social issues

Consumer confidence in Thailand is declining. Purchasing power has dropped noticeably in recent months. At the same time, the country is battling a surge in methamphetamine use. The situation is straining public safety systems and affecting local communities.

Another disturbing case occurred just three days earlier in Udon Thani. On the evening of June 6, a 29-year-old Polish woman was nearly robbed at gunpoint. She was walking along Nong Prajak Road when a man and woman on a red Honda Scoopy motorbike approached her.

The female suspect reportedly aimed what appeared to be a black handgun at the tourist. She demanded the woman’s belongings and tried to force her to transfer money using a mobile banking app. The victim’s bag had no valuables, which escalated the threat.

Luckily, two good Samaritans witnessed the confrontation. One was Ms. Weruka Phothidet, 27, a part-time teacher at Udon Thani Vocational College. The other was Joseph, a 23-year-old British-Thai man. Their sudden intervention startled the suspects, who immediately fled the scene.

Polish woman nearly robbed at gunpoint in Udon Thani before intervention by two brave passersby saved her

The Polish teacher, identified as Ms Suzanna, later filed a police report at Udon Thani City Police Station. The report was received by Deputy Inspector Lt. Col. Somphop Khajai at 9:30 p.m. Police responded alongside tourist police officers and began reviewing CCTV footage.

As of June 9, however, the suspects remain at large. Authorities continue to search escape routes and collect leads from witnesses. Police have urged members of the public to come forward with any useful information.

Officials have also emphasized the need for greater vigilance, especially in tourist-heavy areas. Incidents like those in Pattaya and Udon Thani have fueled concern among both tourists and locals.

These back-to-back crimes come at a sensitive time for Thailand’s tourism sector. While the country remains a top destination, rising drug use and shrinking financial resources are contributing to instability.

Local communities are also feeling the pressure. Reduced public investment and declining household incomes have worsened conditions. As a result, opportunistic crime targeting foreign victims appears to be rising.

Recent violent crimes against tourists increase concerns for safety amid rising tourism and economic challenges

Thailand’s GDP is set to grow by only 1.8% in 2025. This modest level of growth translates into a fall in household income for many of the country’s poorest families. Indeed, the economy at the grassroots level is stagnating, with defaults beginning to emerge.

There is no official data confirming an increase in crime. Indeed, Thailand is rated as a relatively safe country, with a low overall crime rate. For instance, only 36.6% of people expressed concern.

However, June 2025 data shows that 57.09% of respondents believe crime has risen over the last five years, particularly since the pandemic. This is from Numbeo live data.

Notably, Pattaya is rated as more crime-prone than the Thai average, with 46% of people expressing concern. This contrasts with Chiang Mai, where only 22.2% report concern. Bangkok also ranks higher, with 38.6% of respondents indicating crime-related worries.

Meanwhile, in Pattaya, officials say they are stepping up patrols in high-risk areas. However, many believe that deeper social and economic reforms are necessary to address the root causes of rising crime.

For now, both foreign visitors and Thai residents are urged to remain vigilant. Police have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that justice will be pursued in both cases.

