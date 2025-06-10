Russian man savagely beaten with a wooden club in Pattaya by a man riding on a motorbike with a sidecar

Russian tourist brutally beaten with a wooden club in broad daylight by Thai man riding sidecar motorbike—attack witnessed by attacker’s young daughter. Victim left unconscious, robbed of passport and phone. Pattaya shaken, police hunting suspect fast.

Pattaya Police are investigating a shocking broad daylight attack on a Russian tourist late Saturday afternoon. The man was urinating in a wooded roadside area when a Thai man arrived on a motorbike with a sidecar. Strangely, the attacker had a young girl with him, believed to be his daughter. Without warning, the man launched a violent assault. He struck the Russian repeatedly with a wooden stick, leaving him unconscious and badly bruised. When the victim eventually regained consciousness, he discovered that all his belongings had been stolen, including his passport, phone and driving licence.

A Russian tourist was brutally assaulted and robbed in Pattaya on June 8 while urinating in a roadside forest. The incident occurred just before sunset near Park Lane Condominium, along Soi Wat Bun Kanchanaram in Nong Prue subdistrict.

The victim, 54-year-old Viacheslav Gurov, stopped his motorcycle around 4:00 p.m. to relieve himself and smoke a cigarette. He pulled over beside a grassy area thick with acacia trees and dry brush. He thought it was a quick and harmless stop. It wasn’t.

As he zipped up, Gurov noticed a sidecar motorcycle pull in behind him. A Thai man was driving, and a young girl—believed to be his daughter—sat in the sidecar. What happened next was shocking.

A violent roadside assault on a foreign tourist by a man with a sidecar and a child shocks the local community

Without a word, the man rushed at Gurov and struck him in the head and neck with a wooden stick. The blows came fast and hard. Gurov collapsed to the ground, unconscious. Blood spilt from his face and soaked his shirt.

When he eventually regained consciousness, Gurov was alone. His attacker was gone—and so were all his belongings. His passport, mobile phone, and driving license had been stolen.

Despite bleeding heavily, Gurov managed to stagger out of the wooded area. He headed toward nearby buildings, disoriented and dizzy. Fortunately, he found a security guard from Park Lane Condominium. The guard contacted others and helped him get medical assistance.

Later that day, Gurov and his Thai girlfriend went to Muang Pattaya Police Station to report the attack. He had already received treatment for multiple injuries. His face and neck were covered in cuts, bruises, and swelling. According to Channel 7, the injuries were consistent with repeated blunt-force trauma.

Police responded quickly. Pol. Lt. Phuttarak Sonkhamhan received the report and immediately assigned investigators to the case. That same night, officers visited the scene of the attack and began collecting evidence.

The attack happened in broad daylight in a generally safe area frequented daily by motorists and local residents

Although the area where the attack occurred is lined with trees, it’s not considered dangerous. In fact, it’s often used by motorists during the day. The crime happened in full daylight, making it especially disturbing.

Investigators believe CCTV cameras in the area may hold key evidence. They are now reviewing footage from surrounding buildings and traffic points. In particular, they are trying to track the attacker’s escape route.

Police are also working closely with the management of Park Lane Condominium. They have asked residents to share any private surveillance recordings that might show the unusual motorcycle or the suspect. Officers are focusing on the attacker’s distinctive use of a sidecar and the presence of the child passenger.

Witness accounts suggest the attacker was a Thai man, possibly between 30 and 45 years old. His sidecar setup, and the fact that he brought a young girl to the scene, could help narrow the search.

Graphic social media posts highlight public outrage over tourist attack witnessed by a child in broad daylight

The brutality of the crime has sparked public outrage. The local Facebook news page “Chalarm News” posted a graphic account of the incident. The post went viral almost immediately. It was titled “Go pee… almost died.”

“This didn’t happen at night. It wasn’t a dark alley. It was in broad daylight,” the post emphasized. “A 54-year-old Russian man just stopped to urinate, and he ended up unconscious, bloodied, and robbed.”

Photos shared by the page showed Gurov in a blood-soaked shirt, his face covered in injuries. The post condemned the attack as not only violent but a major stain on Pattaya’s reputation.

“This is not just an ordinary case,” the report said. “This affects the image of the country!”

Tourism operators echoed that concern. Pattaya is one of Thailand’s busiest beach towns, famous for nightlife, shopping and international visitors. Crimes targeting tourists can have serious economic consequences.

Daylight assault has shaken residents and tourists, raising questions about safety for Pattaya’s visitors

Although Pattaya has a reputation for nightlife crime, this attack occurred in broad daylight. That fact has shaken both residents and tourists. If a foreigner can be assaulted at 4:00 p.m. on a commonly used road, many are now asking: how safe is Pattaya?

The attacker’s apparent use of his daughter during the crime adds another disturbing layer. Police believe the child witnessed the entire assault. Some officers speculate the man may have used her to deflect suspicion.

Yet the boldness of the attack points to a deeper issue. Thailand’s major tourist centres have seen a rise in petty crimes and scams. But armed assaults in daylight remain rare. This case has now become a lightning rod for criticism of police effectiveness and tourist safety.

Despite this, investigators say they are optimistic. They believe the attacker’s distinctive sidecar motorcycle and the presence of a child will help them identify him quickly. Police are also expanding the search to nearby roads and businesses.

Police have not made arrests yet but have called on witnesses to report sightings of the sidecar motorbike

So far, no arrests have been made. However, police insist the case remains a priority. They’ve called on anyone who saw the sidecar motorcycle on June 8 to come forward.

For now, Gurov is recovering with his Thai girlfriend by his side. Although shaken, he survived what could have been a fatal assault. Had the blows landed differently, the outcome might have been worse.

Still, the fear lingers. Tourists are now more alert. Locals are demanding action. And business owners worry that another shocking case could drive visitors away.

“This can’t happen again,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “Tourists need to feel safe. We all do.”

Until the attacker is caught, authorities face growing pressure to restore confidence. Tourists expect protection, especially in daylight hours. Random roadside beatings are unacceptable in any country.

Pattaya police have promised to update the public as the investigation progresses. In the meantime, many are watching—and waiting. Because if this could happen to one man on a quiet roadside, it could happen again. And next time, the victim might not be so lucky.

