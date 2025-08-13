Pheu Thai MP publicly asks the Constitutional Court to defer decision on the PM’s fate fearing a crisis

Pheu Thai MP urges Constitutional Court to delay ruling on PM Paetongtarn amid political crisis. Border clashes with Cambodia escalate, creating a power vacuum and instability. Party preps backup plans as court decisions threaten Shinawatra family’s grip on power.

Thailand is on the brink of a political storm as critical court rulings threaten to upend the Shinawatra family’s grip on power. On Tuesday, Pheu Thai MP Dr. Cherdchai Tantisiri boldly demanded the Constitutional Court delay its verdict on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s fate. This explosive move stems from a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian strongman Hun Sen on June 15 last year, in which she openly criticised Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army. The Senate-backed case has already forced Paetongtarn’s suspension, sparking a volatile power vacuum. This instability worsens an already tense border situation with Cambodia, following a deadly four-day clash and a fragile ceasefire on July 28. Thailand now faces another crisis.

The Shinawatra family is once again at the centre of Thailand’s political storm. Between now and September 9th, three critical court judgments will shape their political future. The Pheu Thai Party has urgently requested that the Constitutional Court delay a ruling on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s fate. They argue that postponing the decision is necessary, given the current crisis facing the nation.

The Constitutional Court is scheduled to meet this Wednesday. Observers expect a ruling very soon after the meeting. Most political analysts believe that Ms. Paetongtarn will be removed from office. This would mark a major setback for the Shinawatra-led party. However, the Pheu Thai Party has a contingency plan. Should the Prime Minister be ousted, the party intends to nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri as their third candidate for the premiership.

Pheu Thai may push for a General Election or nominate a backup candidate amid legal uncertainty

Alternatively, the party may call for a General Election. Yet, this option is complicated by legal uncertainties. Specifically, it remains unclear whether an acting Prime Minister holds the authority to dissolve Parliament. Therefore, pushing for an election now is legally questionable. Still, this remains a fallback should other options fail.

The case against Prime Minister Paetongtarn centres on a leaked audio recording. The clip features a phone call she had with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen on June 15th. In the conversation, the Prime Minister reportedly referred to Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Royal Thai Army, in unfavourable terms. This has sparked controversy and intensified political tensions.

Meanwhile, the looming possibility of removing the Prime Minister is creating a power vacuum in Thailand. This instability is unfolding as border tensions with Cambodia remain high, despite a ceasefire agreement reached on July 28th. In fact, recent violence along the border has escalated.

Just this Tuesday morning, a Thai soldier lost a foot in a clash near the Phanom Dong Rak District of Surin Province. This incident has prompted local residents to begin evacuating the area. In response, the Royal Thai Army has declared its commitment to defending Thailand’s sovereignty and right to self-defence. Such incidents further exacerbate tensions along the border.

Cambodia’s use of landmines at the border widens rifts between government and army using martial law

Moreover, Cambodia appears to be using landmines along the Thai border deliberately. This tactic undermines any hopes for a peaceful standoff between the two armies. As a result, it has widened the gap between official Thai government statements and those issued by the army. The army is currently exercising martial law along the border, creating a more militarised atmosphere.

The political situation remains volatile. If the Prime Minister is removed, the resulting instability may worsen tensions not only politically but also in security terms. The government risks losing control in this sensitive border area. Therefore, Pheu Thai’s call for a postponement reflects broader concerns about national stability.

On August 12th, Dr. Cherdchai Tantisiri, a Pheu Thai Party list Member of Parliament, publicly addressed the issue. He urged the Constitutional Court to delay the ruling. His argument was that the country currently faces multiple crises. These include the border conflict, ongoing US trade tariff talks and various domestic challenges, such as drug trafficking, in addition to the festering Khao Kradong land dispute in Buri Ram province.

Dr. Cherdchai calls for six-month suspension of the prime minister’s case to focus on ongoing national crisis

Dr. Cherdchai emphasised that a full-time Prime Minister is essential during such turbulent times. He stated that it would be better to have Prime Minister Paetongtarn fully in charge than an acting Prime Minister with limited authority.

Moreover, he proposed that the court suspend the case for six months. This delay would allow time to address the pressing national issues first. Then, after the crisis has eased, the court could resume the hearing and make a ruling.

Nevertheless, Dr. Cherdchai acknowledged that if the court proceeds and rules against Ms. Paetongtarn, the party is prepared. Their backup candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, stands ready to assume the premiership. However, if political opposition blocks his nomination, the Pheu Thai Party may push for the dissolution of Parliament. This move would trigger a General Election, resetting the political landscape.

Despite the uncertainty, Dr. Cherdchai expressed optimism. He believes the Constitutional Court will find the Prime Minister innocent. Additionally, he dismissed rumours that Ms. Paetongtarn might resign before the court’s decision. According to him, these are baseless and have never been discussed within the party.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn attends public event but declines to comment on resignation rumours

On August 12th, Prime Minister Paetongtarn attended a merit-making ceremony at Sanam Luang to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother’s birthday. She appeared with her husband and greeted reporters warmly, saying, “I have been missing you.” However, she declined to comment on speculation about her possible resignation before the court ruling.

Meanwhile, Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports and Pheu Thai Party secretary-general, also denied any plans for her resignation. He affirmed that the party remains confident and united, continuing to support the Prime Minister fully. Sorawong emphasised that the party’s morale has not weakened despite the ongoing challenges.

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul commented on the political environment. He pointed out that no election date is currently set. Additionally, he stated that Parliament cannot be dissolved because the Prime Minister is suspended, not officially removed.

Regarding rumours that former Deputy Interior Minister Nipit Bunyamanee might join Bhumjaithai, Anutin dismissed such reports as speculative. He urged politicians to focus on current duties rather than unconfirmed transfers.

Anutin Charnvirakul expects the General Election in 2026 and dismisses speculation about early poll

Anutin also highlighted the importance of political stability. He believes the country is not close to early elections. Instead, he expects the next general election to take place in 2026 as scheduled. He stressed that political parties share an interest in avoiding unnecessary disruption at this moment.

On the Senate side, Vice Chairman Alongkot Worakit spoke about the 2026 Budget Act. The Senate is closely reviewing the budget as the House prepares for its second and third readings scheduled from August 13th to 15th. Alongkot said the Senate’s role is to scrutinise the budget details thoroughly. The committee invites government agency heads for clarification and makes observations on unusual allocations.

Alongkot cited examples, such as the Ministry of Education’s budget. It includes funds for recovering debts under the Student Loan Fund. The committee is also watching the distribution of funds for anti-corruption efforts across various agencies. However, the Senate cannot cut or alter the budget; it can only make recommendations.

When asked about the Interior Ministry’s budget cut of ฿2.148 billion, Alongkot said this was a matter for the government party and the Interior Minister, not the Senate. He further explained that provincial budget allocations follow established processes. These include regular allocations and special subsidies proposed by ministries and provinces.

Senator scotches budget rejection rumours and denies corruption allegations. Approval benefits economy

Regarding rumours that the Senate might reject the budget bill, Alongkot dismissed such claims. He stressed that delaying the budget would harm the economy, as it would slow government spending. Instead, he believes timely approval will benefit the country amid economic challenges.

Moreover, Alongkot rejected allegations of budget-related kickbacks. He clarified that Senators do not have the power to veto or reduce budgets. Such authority belongs solely to Members of Parliament. Thus, any concerns about corruption related to budget allocations should be directed toward the House of Representatives.

Overall, the political climate in Thailand remains highly charged. The Shinawatra family continues to dominate the conversation. The looming court rulings will have profound implications for the government and the country. Meanwhile, border tensions and internal disputes add complexity to the situation.

Pheu Thai’s call for a delay in the Prime Minister’s case reflects wider fears of instability. Their argument stresses the need for stable leadership during a period of multiple crises. The party remains hopeful that the court will consider these factors carefully.

Political players stress law and order amid ongoing border violence and escalating tensions with Cambodia

At the same time, other political players emphasise the need to follow the law and maintain order. Both government and opposition parties express a desire to move forward smoothly. However, unresolved issues along the Thai-Cambodian border present a serious challenge.

In recent weeks, violence and military confrontations have increased. Cambodian forces appear to be using landmines to prevent peaceful standoffs. This tactic raises concerns about the safety of civilians and the possibility of wider conflict. The Thai army’s imposition of martial law along the border further underlines the severity of the situation.

Locals in Surin Province have already started evacuating as fighting intensifies. This humanitarian impact adds urgency to finding political solutions. The government faces pressure to act decisively to restore calm.

At this critical juncture, Thailand’s political future hangs in the balance. The Constitutional Court’s decisions will be crucial in shaping the path ahead. Meanwhile, the government must manage both domestic issues and external threats. Stability and peace are paramount for the nation’s prosperity.

Undeniably, the Pheu Thai Party’s request to postpone the Prime Minister’s case highlights the fragile nature of Thailand’s current political and security environment. With multiple crises unfolding, leadership continuity is vital. The party’s confidence in Ms. Paetongtarn’s innocence remains firm, but they prepare for all outcomes. As the court prepares to rule, all eyes remain on Thailand’s byzantine political world. In particular, the ongoing challenges along its borders.

Further reading:

Conservatives behind plan to bring back General Prayut. Pheu Thai on Sunday insisted politics will hold

Political stasis has left people with neither brains nor heart to push the country forward: Thanathorn

Thaksin blames charter for indecisive governance and cannabis for a fall in Thailand’s tourism appeal

Thaksin lifts morale of followers as US deal is in the works with a final rate close to that of Vietnam

Senate Committee Chair tells government to send Trump’s men packing and accept the 36% tariff rate

Trump tariff crisis has exposed the colonisation of the Thai economy by Chinese zero-dollar factories

Thai SME sector raises the alarm as the government struggles to deal with a fast-moving US tariff crisis

Thaksin joins Thai tariff crisis talks at Phitsanulok Mansion. Confirms real fears of Chinese retaliation

Thailand still in denial about the gravity of its position as the US effectively downgrades it economically

Vietnam becomes the US partner of choice while Thailand is gutted with 36% tariff and left the big loser

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>