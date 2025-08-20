Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra a no show at cabinet and an appointment with Pheu Thai MPs

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra skips cabinet and MP birthday meeting, shocking Pheu Thai. Thaksin shows up as multiple court rulings loom. Party denies backing Prayut, stresses unity, while legal battles put leadership and stability under pressure.

Shockwaves hit Pheu Thai Party circles on Tuesday as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra skipped the weekly cabinet meeting and missed her scheduled MPs’ birthday greeting gathering. Her absence left supporters stunned, while her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, appeared at the party building alongside potential Prime Ministerial candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri. At the same time, Tourism and Sports Minister Surawong Thienthong slammed swirling rumours that the party might back Privy Councillor General Prayut Chan-o-cha after the next election as PM. He also dismissed claims of a reunion with the Bhumjaithai Party, calling both reports “fake news” and underlining that the party remains firmly united.

Political pressure continues mounting on the Shinawatra family as key court decisions approach. Observers are watching Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra closely. Similarly, attention focuses on her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

On Thursday, Ms. Paetongtarn may appear as a witness before the Constitutional Court. She could testify in her defence alongside Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of the National Security Council. However, she has not officially confirmed her attendance. The uncertainty keeps political analysts and party members on edge.

The first decisive ruling is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd. The Criminal Court will issue a verdict in the lèse-majesté case against Thaksin.

First ruling on Thaksin’s lese-majeste case expected to draw scrutiny from political analysts and public

The case relates to a 2015 interview he gave to a Korean newspaper. Thaksin was charged after returning home in August 2023. Prosecutors argue he implied links between the Privy Council and the 2014 coup. This coup toppled the remnants of Yingluck Shinawatra’s government.

Following that, the Constitutional Court’s decision is expected on August 29th. Closing arguments will occur on August 27th. In recent days, confidence within the Pheu Thai Party has slightly improved regarding the Prime Minister’s prospects. Analysts remain divided, however, due to the complexity of the proceedings.

Then, on September 19th, the Supreme Court will weigh in. It will review the execution of Thaksin’s prison sentence. His incarceration ran from August 2023 to February 2024, when he was released on parole. These proceedings are seen as highly unusual. The review focuses on preferential treatment during his stay at Police General Hospital. Many observers debate the likelihood of his returning to prison. Some say it is unlikely, others caution it remains possible.

On Tuesday, surprise arose when Prime Minister Paetongtarn failed to attend the weekly cabinet meeting. She was absent from her role as Minister of Culture. Later, she also missed an appointment with Pheu Thai Party MPs at party headquarters in Bangkok. Many MPs had prepared flowers and gifts for her 39th birthday, celebrated on August 21st.

Absence of Paetongtarn at key meetings and birthday events sparks concern among party members

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra did attend later in the afternoon. Prime Ministerial nominee Chaikasem Nitisiri also appeared. He would become the party’s choice for Prime Minister if Ms. Paetongtarn were removed on Friday.

Meanwhile, People’s Party member Nattapong Ruangpanyawut confirmed his party would support any group meeting its conditions in a new Prime Minister vote. This involves calling a general election and holding a referendum to amend the 2017 Constitution. Passage of the 2026 Budget Bill last week has simplified these conditions.

On August 19th, reporters noted that MPs had prepared bouquets and cakes for Ms. Paetongtarn. They intended to wish her a happy birthday in advance. However, she cancelled her party meeting, leaving MPs and the public disappointed.

Thaksin appeared at the party headquarters later, leaving at 4:10 PM. He did not give any press interviews. When asked about his duties at the party, he said he came to meet guests and friends. Reporters pressed whether he would attend the August 22nd hearing. Thaksin only replied, “Who talks about the court?”

Thaksin attends party headquarters as Paetongtarn’s absence raises speculation over her leadership

Meanwhile, Chaikasem Nitisiri said the Pheu Thai Party will continue thriving. He also attended the meeting to reassure party members amid uncertainty. When asked about his prime ministerial prospects, he affirmed that the party remains strong and committed to success.

The party has also dismissed speculation regarding Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha. Rumours suggested Pheu Thai might nominate the former coup leader as premier. Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong called these reports “fake news.” He further stressed the party has no plans to reunite with Bhumjaithai, its former coalition partner now in opposition.

Sorawong, who is Minister of Tourism and Sports, reaffirmed support for Prime Minister Paetongtarn. He expressed confidence she will be cleared when the Constitutional Court rules on August 29th. This ruling follows a complaint from senators about her handling of a phone call with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The private conversation, leaked to the media on June 18, caused border tensions to rise. It compounded the conflict, leading to casualties among soldiers and civilians, according to her implacable critics.

They argue the call strained diplomatic relations. In the recording, Ms. Paetongtarn could be heard criticising the Second Army Region commander. She also expressed willingness to yield to Hun Sen’s demands.

Pheu Thai refutes reunion with Prayut and confirms support for Paetongtarn amid court and border tensions

Asked if contingency plans existed should she be removed, Sorawong said none were being discussed. He confirmed she will attend the court hearing, coinciding with her birthday. He dismissed speculation about a close 5–4 vote, emphasising that judges cannot be pressured.

Sorawong said, “I believe in her innocence. Nothing can influence the Constitutional Court. The decision will rest on facts and evidence.”

Former senator Somchai Sawangkarn and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua urged the Constitutional Court to broadcast testimonies on Thursday. They argue public viewing ensures transparency regarding Ms. Paetongtarn and Chatchai Bangchuad. Somchai noted the leaked conversation had far-reaching consequences. He highlighted that border skirmishes resulted in both military and civilian casualties.

“This hearing should be public. People deserve to hear the truth first-hand,” he said. He also warned Mr. Chatchai to maintain transparency. “He must protect national security, not shield anyone,” Somchai added. Public testimony, he argued, allows citizens to judge the honesty of statements themselves.

Public testimony urged for transparency in Paetongtarn case to clarify leaked audio clip consequences

Meanwhile, political analysts emphasise the precarious timing of multiple court rulings. They note that outcomes will shape Thailand’s political landscape for years to come. The August 22nd, August 29th and September 19th judgments all carry high stakes. Many observers argue that any unexpected ruling could disrupt political stability.

Supporters and critics alike are closely monitoring how the Shinawatra family handles these proceedings. Some warn that speculation about prime ministerial succession may destabilise governance.

Paetongtarn’s cancelled meetings have sparked unease within Pheu Thai ranks. MPs had prepared celebratory gestures for her birthday. Her absence left a visible gap in morale and ceremonial acknowledgement.

Yet, Thaksin’s presence at party headquarters reminded members of the family’s enduring influence. The simultaneous presence of the last Prime Ministerial nominee, Mr. Chaikasem Nitisiri, was also noted.

Meanwhile, Chaikasem’s statements aim to project continuity and stability. He stressed the party remains united, despite speculation and court scrutiny. Analysts note his calm demeanour contrasts with public uncertainty surrounding the Shinawatra legal issues.

Court decisions this month will reshape Thailand’s political landscape and affect the party’s fortunes

Observers continue to scrutinise the lese-majeste case. The August 22nd verdict is highly anticipated. Legal experts debate the evidence and potential interpretations of Thaksin’s 2015 statements. They also note implications for freedom of expression and political dissent. In truth, discourse in this area since 2015 has tightened due to a number of severe Constitutional Court rulings expanding the scope of what is considered lèse-majesté.

The Constitutional Court ruling on August 29th also draws attention. Closing arguments have already occurred, and party insiders indicate cautious optimism. Yet, the outcome could well uproot the government.

Finally, the Supreme Court review of Thaksin’s pardon carries long-term significance. It will determine if preferential treatment during incarceration was lawful. Legal observers emphasise that the decision could set a precedent for future high profile cases. Analysts remain divided on whether Thaksin may return to prison.

The political atmosphere remains tense as Thailand approaches this critical period. The Shinawatra family’s decisions and court outcomes will heavily influence public confidence. Party dynamics, public perception and government stability all hang in the balance.

Verdicts on lese-majeste case and sentence review could influence political stability and public confidence

Ultimately, the coming weeks are pivotal. Both supporters and detractors watch every development closely. The combination of legal scrutiny, political manoeuvring, and personal milestones has created a charged environment.

This sequence of events highlights the intricate intersection of politics and law in Thailand. Decisions in August and September may redefine party strategies and leadership roles. Citizens, MPs, and international observers all anticipate clarity amid uncertainty.

With multiple judgments looming, the Shinawatra family faces pressures unlike any in recent political history. Public engagement, party loyalty and consequential legal outcomes will certainly reshape Thailand’s political future. As the nation descends again into political instability, tensions and potential divisions may begin to mount.

Further reading:

Pheu Thai increasingly confident that PM Paetongtarn can survive her Constitutional Court survival test

Prime Minister Paetongtarn to call five expert witness on August 21st to support her Hun Sen audio clip defence

Thailand heading into another Constitutional crisis as August 29th date set for deciding the PM’s fate

Pheu Thai MP publicly asks the Constitutional Court to defer decision on the PM’s fate, fearing a crisis

Conservatives behind plan to bring back General Prayut. Pheu Thai on Sunday insisted politics will hold

Political stasis has left people with neither brains nor heart to push the country forward: Thanathorn

Thaksin blames charter for indecisive governance and cannabis for a fall in Thailand’s tourism appeal

Thaksin lifts morale of followers as US deal is in the works with a final rate close to that of Vietnam

Senate Committee Chair tells government to send Trump’s men packing and accept the 36% tariff rate

Trump tariff crisis has exposed the colonisation of the Thai economy by Chinese zero-dollar factories

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>