Prime Minister Paetongtarn faces her fate as she files closing argument and will be in court on Friday

The Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will submit her closing argument by Monday, firmly refuses to resign and will face the crucial Constitutional Court verdict this Friday that could decide the fate of her premiership and her entire government.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will submit her closing argument by Monday, firmly rejecting calls to resign. She will be present next Friday for the Constitutional Court’s crucial ruling on her premiership. The future of her government now hangs in the balance. On Saturday, Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul, one of the 36 senators who filed the case, praised the Ms Paetongtarn for respecting the judicial process. He vowed that he would accept the court’s decision, whatever the outcome.

Speculation is at a fever pitch in Bangkok as the Constitutional Court prepares to issue its verdict. The ruling is scheduled for Friday, August 29, and it could remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office. The case revolves around an ethics complaint filed by 36 senators. They accuse the 39-year-old leader of breaching national interests in a leaked conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

As the deadline approaches, legal teams from both sides are racing to finalise their closing arguments. In addition, all submissions must be filed by close of business on Monday, August 25. According to Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, Paetongtarn’s legal team has compiled a complete package of evidence. Therefore, the closing statement is ready for formal court submission.

Prime minister prepares closing arguments while legal teams finalise evidence ahead of court verdict

Over the weekend, Dr. Prommin dismissed widespread rumours suggesting that the Prime Minister would resign before the ruling. “She has no intention of stepping down,” he said firmly. Furthermore, he emphasised that the Prime Minister has followed every legal channel and remained fully compliant with court procedures. He also urged the media to avoid amplifying baseless speculation.

Meanwhile, top Pheu Thai Party figures are rallying behind their embattled leader. Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong expressed confidence that the court will rule in her favour. In fact, he said the Prime Minister will soon be able to resume her official duties without interruption.

Moreover, MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard warned against creating unnecessary pressure on the judiciary. “Speculating about protests or unrest is irresponsible,” he said. “People may demonstrate, but demonstrations must remain legal and cannot infringe on the rights of others.” He added that all parties must respect the verdict, regardless of the outcome.

Prommin and party officials insist the prime minister will not resign and urge respect for court ruling

The leaked audio clip fueling the controversy allegedly captures Paetongtarn discussing border issues and military matters with Hun Sen. While the clip has yet to be verified in court, it has intensified political debate. According to Pheu Thai insiders, the conversation has been misrepresented for political gain.

Significantly, party leaders maintain that the Prime Minister never intended to harm national interests. In addition, they argue that opponents have seized the opportunity to challenge her leadership. On August 24, Pheu Thai Party list MP Wisut Chainarun reinforced these points.

Wisut, who also chairs the government coalition coordination committee, reiterated strong support for the Prime Minister. “There is no reason for her to resign,” he said. In addition, he criticised the promotion of alternative names for the premiership, including former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul. “That is nonsense,” he added firmly.

Furthermore, he stressed that if the Constitutional Court rules against Paetongtarn, her replacement must come from the Pheu Thai Party. Specifically, he named Chaikasem Nitisiri as the only eligible candidate. “There is no plan B,” he said. “It will be Chaikasem or no one.”

Party leaders reject resignation calls and say succession remains within Pheu Thai if court rules against PM

Despite concerns about coalition unity, Wisut insisted the government remains cohesive. “We passed the 2026 budget together,” he said. “This demonstrates trust and collaboration among coalition members.” Therefore, he expressed confidence there would be no backstabbing.

Meanwhile, the Senate is preparing its own closing arguments. On Saturday, Senator Chaiyong Maneerungsakul confirmed the team would submit their statement by Monday morning. Importantly, Chaiyong, a former journalist from southern Thailand, was among the 36 senators who initially filed the complaint.

In addition, he praised the Prime Minister for not resigning ahead of the court ruling. “This demonstrates respect for the judicial process,” he said. Furthermore, he emphasised that the senators would accept the verdict no matter the outcome.

When asked whether the Prime Minister should attend the hearing in person, Chaiyong responded confidently. “If she has come this far, she will attend,” he said. Likewise, General Sawat Tasana is expected to submit the Senate’s closing argument, confirming full preparedness.

Senate to file closing statement. Senator praises Prime Minister for faith in judicial process ahead of verdict

The Constitutional Court’s decision will focus on whether the conversation with Hun Sen violated ethical or legal standards. Significantly, the stakes are high: a negative ruling could remove Paetongtarn from office and bar her from politics for several years.

Interestingly, Paetongtarn made a rare public appearance days before the ruling. On Sunday, she was seen shopping with her husband, Pitak Suksawat, at Siam Paragon mall in central Bangkok. Coincidentally, she bumped into former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

According to Srettha, the meeting was spontaneous. He invited the Prime Minister and her husband for coffee at his daughter Chananda’s café, Beans. In fact, he shared a photo of the two families enjoying the outing. “We met by chance,” he wrote. “I invited the Prime Minister for coffee and tried their best-selling drink, the Dirty.”

Although the outing seemed casual, observers viewed it as a show of composure. Furthermore, Paetongtarn appeared relaxed, dressed in jeans and a simple t-shirt. In addition, her supporters interpreted the appearance as confidence ahead of the court’s ruling.

Prime minister shows composure in public appearance ahead of high-stakes constitutional court decision

Despite mounting political pressure, there is no indication she will step down. In fact, Pheu Thai insiders insist she remains focused and determined. According to sources close to her legal team, the clip has been weaponised by political opponents. Therefore, they argue that the conversation reflected normal diplomatic dialogue, not misconduct.

Nevertheless, opposition parties continue to seize on the issue. They accuse the Prime Minister of compromising national sovereignty. In addition, they claim she breached her oath of office. In recent days, social media channels linked to opposition forces circulated doctored versions of the audio.

However, Pheu Thai MPs have remained united. Likewise, they have publicly warned of potential political instability if the court is perceived as biased. Yet they stress the importance of respecting judicial independence. Consequently, they urge citizens to await the verdict calmly.

Prime minister faces intense political pressure while party urges calm and respect for the court decision

The Constitutional Court has confirmed the ruling will be delivered on Friday, August 29, at 3 pm. Meanwhile, legal teams and political leaders are preparing for every possible scenario. In fact, the hearing is expected to attract intense domestic and international attention.

The Prime Minister has reportedly made no special preparations for the verdict. According to insiders, she will attend the court session in person. Furthermore, she plans to address the public afterwards, regardless of the outcome.

As Thailand enters this critical political week, both supporters and opponents are bracing for the outcome. Certainly, the verdict will test the country’s democratic institutions. Clearly, the future direction of Thai politics again hangs in the balance.

