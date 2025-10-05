Fire at Bangkok Army medical facility brought under control on Saturday evening. Faulty wiring suspected

Fire breaks out on fifth floor of Bangkok Army medical facility on Saturday evening, triggering urgent evacuation, rapid firefighting response. Suspected faulty wiring, no injuries reported, some equipment damaged as police launch full investigation.

A rapid response from firefighters and strict safety protocols prevented a fire from engulfing a Bangkok military medical facility Saturday evening. The blaze broke out on the 5th floor of the Phramongkutklao College of Medicine building, triggering an urgent evacuation and a full-scale firefighting effort. Within an hour, a senior Royal Thai Army spokesman confirmed the fire was under control, while police launched a full investigation. Authorities suspect a short circuit or faulty wiring sparked the blaze. No injuries were reported, but some equipment was damaged or destroyed.

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of an army College of Medicine building on Ratchawithi Road in Bangkok on Saturday evening. The building is part of Phramongkutklao Hospital, which is operated by the Royal Thai Army. Fortunately, the affected section does not treat patients, and no injuries were reported.

The blaze was first spotted at approximately 6:38 p.m. when witnesses saw smoke rising from the fourth floor. They immediately alerted authorities, prompting a swift response from local fire and rescue teams. Consequently, firefighters from Phaya Thai Station arrived on the scene within minutes to control the fire.

According to the Fire & Rescue Thailand Facebook page, the fire started in a storage area used by medical students to keep field equipment. Col. Richcha Suksuwannanont, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed the fire’s location and reassured the public that no one was harmed. “The building is not used for patient care,” he emphasised. “No one was affected by the fire.”

Fire breaks out on fifth floor of Phramongkutklao College of Medicine prompting rapid evacuation and response

Initial assessments suggest that an electrical short circuit triggered the fire. Nevertheless, police are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the cause. Meanwhile, fire and army officials praised the swift response of emergency personnel. Their rapid action prevented the fire from spreading to other floors or neighbouring buildings.

The Phramongkutklao College of Medicine building is five stories tall and includes a multipurpose hall, a catering area and storage spaces for medical student equipment. On Saturday, the fire erupted in the fifth-floor storage area, which contains supplies for field training exercises. Thankfully, the blaze did not reach the catering hall or other parts of the building.

Firefighters worked systematically to contain the fire while ensuring that nearby staff and students were safe. At the same time, residents and personnel in surrounding areas were briefly evacuated as a precaution. Consequently, the situation was quickly stabilised, and the fire was fully extinguished within a short time.

Eyewitnesses described seeing thick smoke rising from the building, prompting them to call emergency services immediately. Several reported that they observed the smoke coming from the fourth floor, while the fire itself was on the fifth floor. Thanks to their prompt action, firefighters were able to contain the blaze efficiently.

Electrical fault suspected as firefighters quickly contain blaze and ensure safety for students and staff

Col. Suksuwannanont explained that the fire occurred in a building used primarily for storage, not patient care. Therefore, hospital operations continued as normal elsewhere on the campus. Moreover, no students or staff were injured during the incident. “Safety protocols are strictly enforced,” he added, “and fire prevention measures are regularly reviewed.”

Police and investigators are now examining the building’s electrical systems. They are collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and inspecting wiring to determine how the short circuit started. Officials have stressed that the building will remain closed until the investigation is complete and repairs are conducted.

The rapid containment highlights the importance of fire preparedness and safety protocols. Phramongkutklao Hospital maintains fire detection systems and suppression equipment throughout its campus. In this case, these systems, combined with quick reporting by witnesses, played a crucial role in preventing greater damage.

Rapid response and strict fire preparedness at Phramongkutklao Hospital prevent major damage

Residents and staff expressed relief that no one was harmed. Many praised the firefighters for their fast response. Army officials also thanked the public for alerting authorities quickly, emphasising the importance of vigilance in institutional buildings.

Meanwhile, equipment in the storage area may have been damaged, but structural damage appears minimal.

This incident highlights the dangers of electrical malfunctions in older buildings or those with high occupancy. Safety experts urge regular inspections, particularly in hospitals and educational facilities. Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army confirmed that the building will undergo a thorough safety review and necessary repairs before reopening.

Residents relieved as officials confirm safety measures and plan full inspection and repair of building

The fire at Phramongkutklao College of Medicine serves as a reminder that even controlled environments require constant vigilance.

Emergency response, prompt reporting, and established safety protocols all contributed to preventing injuries or major property damage. Police, meanwhile, continue their investigation, and hospital officials assure the public that all lessons will be applied to future safety measures.

In summary, the fire was brought under control quickly, no casualties occurred, and operations continued without disruption. However, officials remain cautious as investigators examine the cause, believed to be an electrical short circuit.

Residents and staff have been reassured that safety and prevention remain top priorities. The prompt response and coordination between firefighters, army officials and witnesses prevented what could have been a far more serious incident.

