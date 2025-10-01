Young man sets himself on fire and runs into Bangkok traffic after suffering stress from his girlfriend

Heartbroken man, 21, douses himself in petrol and sets his body alight before running screaming into Bangkok traffic. Shocked bystanders watch in horror as rescuers scramble to extinguish the flames. Police link the act to stress over girlfriend troubles.

A 21-year-old man set himself on fire in central Bangkok on Tuesday, then ran screaming into traffic on a busy road. He was saved by a passing driver and a quick-thinking security guard who used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. Despite severe burns, he was still alive and moving slightly when emergency crews rushed him to hospital. Witnesses said he looked distressed after a tense phone call. Family members and friends later revealed he had been struggling with relationship problems involving his girlfriend.

A 21-year-old man set himself on fire in a shocking public act that left Bangkok residents stunned and horrified. The incident unfolded just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, on Phahonyothin Road. It occurred directly in front of the Land Development Department, near the Kasetsart University intersection in Chatuchak district.

According to CCTV footage, two female university students and a male local were walking toward the bus stop. Suddenly, they turned and sprinted in fear. Moments later, the man, completely engulfed in flames, came running after them.

Flames consumed his entire body as he screamed in agony and charged into the road.

Man on fire crashes into a motorbike and collapses under BTS as bystanders watch in stunned disbelief

As he reached the middle of Phahonyothin Road, he collided with a passing motorcycle. The impact sent him crashing to the ground beneath the Senanikom BTS station. Motorists slammed on brakes. A motorcyclist fell and was injured. Nearby pedestrians froze in place, unable to process what they were witnessing.

Fortunately, a white sedan stopped nearby. The driver, acting quickly, grabbed a cloth from the trunk and rushed toward the burning man. However, the fire raged on. The cloth offered little resistance to the flames. The good Samaritan could only do so much.

Meanwhile, across the road, a security guard saw the chaos and sprinted to help. He grabbed a fire extinguisher from a nearby shop. Within seconds, he sprayed the man from head to toe, managing to smother the blaze. The scene had unfolded in under two minutes.

Victim lies burned and barely alive as responders rush to the scene and police begin collecting evidence

Even after the fire was out, the young man lay motionless. His body was covered in burns. His clothes were almost completely gone. Only charred fragments of white jeans remained, burned up to the thigh. His skin was scorched and blistered. Though badly injured, he was still breathing and able to move slightly.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes. They provided first aid at the scene before rushing him to hospital. His identity has not yet been released, but police confirmed he is 21 years old.

A short time later, police cordoned off the area and began investigating. Behind the bus stop, officers discovered a yellow six-litre fuel container. It was nearly empty and reeked of gasoline. A yellow lighter was found beside it. Fire-retardant chemical residue blanketed the sidewalk and roadway.

According to Mr. Miang, a food delivery rider parked near the scene, the act appeared deliberate. “Two students ran up to me, crying,” he said. “They told me he poured fuel on himself and lit it.”

Eyewitness says man poured petrol on himself and ran toward screaming students before hitting traffic

Mr. Miang added that the man had been sitting quietly behind the bus stop. Then, without warning, he doused himself with fuel. “He just set himself on fire and ran toward the students,” he recalled. “I turned and saw him on fire, screaming.”

He also confirmed the man ran straight into traffic. “It was terrifying,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in real life.”

Afterwards, the two female students remained too shaken to walk past the scene. “I had to take them to the university myself,” Mr. Miang said.

Mr. Wee, the 47-year-old security guard who helped extinguish the fire, described the horrifying moment. “I saw the flames from across the road and rushed to grab a fire extinguisher,” he said. “His body was completely on fire.”

Security guard and locals confirm the victim said nothing and likely acted out of emotional distress

According to Mr. Wee, the man never said a word during the incident. He simply lay on the road, groaning and burned nearly beyond recognition. “His pants were gone,” he said. “Only part of his jeans had survived.”

Although details remain under investigation, early accounts suggest emotional turmoil led to the act. “Local residents said he was talking on the phone before setting himself on fire,” Mr. Wee noted. “He seemed stressed.”

Police Colonel Marut Sudnongbua, Superintendent of Phahonyothin Police Station, confirmed that the man was in critical condition. “He suffered extensive burns and was unconscious when taken to hospital,” he said.

Investigators have already spoken with the man’s family. According to them, he had recently experienced relationship problems with his girlfriend. “We suspect emotional distress played a role,” Col. Marut said. “We are waiting for his condition to stabilise before conducting a full interview.”

Victim seen arguing on his phone before the act as police confirm signs of emotional distress in days prior

Later reports confirmed that the young man had been seen pacing behind the bus stop with a fuel container. Witnesses also said he appeared to argue on the phone shortly before the incident. “His mother told us there were signs of emotional distress in recent days,” a police source said.

Another motorcyclist, who was hit during the incident, was also hospitalised. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at Paolo Hospital.

Meanwhile, police are urging the public not to share graphic footage of the event. They also warned against drawing conclusions while the investigation is ongoing.

Mental health advocates have called the case a tragic reminder of the need for greater support systems. Experts say cases like this are often preventable if early warning signs are taken seriously.

Victim remains unconscious in critical condition as police urge public not to spread graphic footage

Anyone struggling with emotional or psychological distress is urged to contact local mental health services. Thailand’s Department of Mental Health offers confidential help 24 hours a day.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the young man’s condition remains critical. He has not regained consciousness. Doctors say the next 48 hours will be crucial.

The police investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released once the man’s identity is confirmed and more information becomes available from family and close associates.

In the meantime, Bangkok residents are left struggling with what they witnessed — a real-life tragedy in broad daylight that unfolded in seconds but may haunt witnesses for years.

