A 66-year-old blind man was found chained to a pole and burned alive in his Kanchanaburi home. His wife admitted they had argued 10 days before and she left to stayed with relatives. Police are investigating whether the fire was intentional and if domestic violence played a role.

At about 5:30 p.m., Police Lieutenant Aphichai Phumchai, Deputy Inspector of Sai Yok Police Station, received an urgent report. The fire occurred in Village No. 3, Tha Sao Subdistrict, Sai Yok District. Consequently, he coordinated quickly with the Sai Yok Noi Waterfall Municipality fire truck. Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Phalang Bun Rescue Unit and Kanchanaburi Rescue Foundation also rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters faced fierce flames fueled by strong winds and the old wooden structure. Because the house was very dry, it burned rapidly. As a result, the fire engulfed the home completely. Only ashes and charred remains were left behind. A motorcycle parked nearby was also destroyed.

Rescuers discover charred body of blind man chained inside house consumed by fire in Kanchanaburi

Rescue workers found the victim’s body inside the ruins. It was badly burned and charred beyond recognition. Furthermore, investigators were shocked to find that the man was tied with a chain to a pole inside the house. This cruel restraint clearly stopped him from fleeing the fire.

Because the man was blind, he was especially vulnerable. Therefore, escaping was impossible once the fire began. This fact deepens the tragedy and raises serious concerns. Police suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities immediately contacted doctors from Sai Yok Hospital and forensic experts. They performed an initial examination at the scene. Later, the body was sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for a detailed autopsy. This process aims to determine the exact cause of death and the fire’s origin.

Police question wife after argument before fire as investigation into chained man’s death continues

Meanwhile, police questioned the man’s 70-year-old wife. She said that about ten days before the fire, she had a serious argument with her husband. Consequently, she packed her belongings and moved to live with relatives. Upon hearing the news of the fire and death, she hurried to return to the home. Sadly, she discovered that her husband was the victim.

Her story is being closely looked at by police. Certainly, investigators are exploring the possibility of domestic conflict playing a role. However, no conclusions have been reached yet. Police continue to gather evidence and interview neighbours and relatives for more details.

Local residents expressed deep sorrow and shock over the tragedy. They described the victim as a kind and gentle man despite his blindness. Moreover, the fact that he was chained has alarmed many in the community. It suggests potential abuse and neglect, which authorities take very seriously.

Fire highlights risks of wooden homes in rural areas amid police investigation into chained man’s death

The fire’s rapid spread highlights the danger of old wooden houses in rural areas. Additionally, strong winds worsened the situation. As a result, firefighters struggled to control the blaze. Despite their best efforts, they could not save the home or the man.

Police emphasised their commitment to solving the case quickly. They want to understand how and why the man was chained. Also, they seek to determine whether the fire was accidental or deliberate. The investigation will continue until all questions are answered.

This incident sheds light on the vulnerability of disabled and elderly individuals, especially in isolated rural settings. Therefore, it calls for increased awareness and better social support systems. Communities and authorities must work together to prevent similar tragedies.

Police urge public cooperation as autopsy results expected to clarify cause of fire and death in tragic case

The upcoming autopsy results are expected to clarify important details. Meanwhile, police urge anyone with information to come forward. Their cooperation could be crucial for justice and closure.

Certainly, this heartbreaking incident serves as a grave reminder. Disabled and elderly people need protection from harm and abuse. Stronger intervention and vigilance are necessary. Only then can tragedies like this be avoided in the future.

The police remain dedicated to uncovering the truth. They hope to bring justice to the victim’s family and address a sudden unease in the community. Above all, this case highlights the urgent need to protect vulnerable people throughout Thailand.

