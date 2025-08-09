A mentally unstable man randomly attacked two Malaysian tourists in Bangkok, dousing them with thinner and setting them on fire. A brave bystander saved them. Police later confirmed the attacker was not on drugs. Victims suffer severe burns. Tourism Minister pledges support.

Tourism Minister Surawong Thienthong on Friday vowed full support for two Malaysian tourists brutally attacked in central Bangkok. A disturbed, unemployed man armed with thinner and a lighter doused the couple in flammable liquid before setting them on fire. Despite their desperate attempts to escape, he chased them down and ignited the flames. Quick-thinking bystanders saved them from certain death by putting out the fires. Police confirmed the attacker was sober, while doctors reported the victims suffered severe physical burns and deep psychological trauma from the savage assault.

Two Malaysian tourists were seriously injured in a shocking, unprovoked attack in central Bangkok on Thursday night, August 7. The incident occurred at around 10:00 PM outside a luxury shopping mall near the busy Ratchaprasong intersection.

According to police, the attacker used paint thinner and a lighter to set the couple on fire. As a result, both tourists suffered severe burns to their faces and bodies.

The victims were identified as Ong Yik Leong, 26, and Gan Xiao Zhen, 27. Both are Malaysian nationals visiting Thailand. Emergency responders rushed them to Police General Hospital, where they are now reported to be in stable condition.

Attacker doused Malaysian tourists in thinner and set them on fire after an initial conversation at a bus stop

Witnesses say the attack happened in front of numerous shocked bystanders. Despite the chaos, a quick-thinking citizen intervened and managed to subdue the suspect before police arrived.

Authorities identified the attacker as Worakorn Phabthaisong, a 30-year-old unemployed Thai man from Sa Kaeo Province. He was found with a 1.5-litre plastic bottle of thinner and a lighter—both believed to be used in the assault.

Earlier in the evening, Worakorn was seen speaking with the tourists at a nearby bus stop. At that point, nothing seemed unusual. However, moments later, the tourists moved to sit on the steps in front of the mall.

Then, according to reports, Worakorn approached them again. This time, he pulled the bottle of thinner from a black shoulder bag and poured the flammable liquid over them.

Without warning, the couple jumped up and tried to escape. However, Worakorn gave chase. While pursuing them, he lit the thinner with a lighter, engulfing both in flames.

Brave citizen chases and restrains attacker as rescue workers put out flames on burning tourists

Several onlookers were horrified, but one brave citizen reacted quickly. He chased and tackled the suspect near the front of the mall. This good Samaritan held him down until police officers from Lumpini Police Station arrived.

Meanwhile, other witnesses and rescue workers rushed to help the burning victims. Flames had already engulfed parts of their clothing and skin. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished before it could claim their lives.

Police later searched the suspect’s bag. They found the bottle of thinner and lighter used in the attack, along with clothing and personal belongings. The suspect was taken to Lumpini Police Station for questioning.

During his initial interview, Worakorn confessed to the attack. He told police that he did not know the victims and bore them no personal grudge. Instead, he blamed his actions on overwhelming stress, hunger and despair.

Former boxer and security guard claims job loss and hunger caused mental breakdown, leading to attack

According to Worakorn, he had recently worked as a security guard but was fired. Before that, he had been a professional boxer. Since losing his last job, he had been unable to find new work.

Moreover, he told officers he had not eaten that day. His lack of food, he claimed, contributed to a mental breakdown and violent impulse. “I was very stressed,” he told police. “I had no money, no food, no job.”

Although Worakorn’s actions were extreme, police confirmed he was not under the influence of drugs. A drug test returned negative. Nevertheless, investigators have charged him with attempted murder.

Because of the nature of the attack, officials from the Department of Social Development and Human Security (DSDHS) have joined the investigation. They aim to evaluate the suspect’s mental health and determine whether he requires psychiatric care in addition to legal prosecution.

Police release video of attack; tourism minister condemns violence and promises support for victims

On Friday afternoon, police held a press conference. Superintendent of Lumpini Police Station, Pol. Col. Yingyot Suwanno, released a video clip from the incident. The footage confirmed the sequence of events as described by eyewitnesses.

The video showed the moment Worakorn poured the thinner on the couple, chased them, and set them alight. It also captured the heroic actions of the citizen who subdued the attacker, as well as rescue workers rushing to help.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surawong Thienthong, addressed the public on Friday evening. He promised full support for the victims and immediate assistance. He also condemned the attack, calling it deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable.

“We are committed to ensuring the victims receive proper medical care and emotional support,” the Minister stated. “Thailand will do everything possible to assist them and their families.”

Thai officials contact Malaysian embassy; public urged to remain calm despite rarity of such violent attacks

In addition, the Thai government has contacted the Malaysian Embassy to offer consular support. Officials will also help facilitate communication between the victims and their families in Malaysia.

Tourism authorities emphasised that such attacks are extremely rare in Bangkok’s shopping districts. Nonetheless, this incident has raised concerns about public safety and mental health services.

Although the motive was not political or personal, the public reaction has been swift. Many citizens expressed sympathy for the victims and praised the bystander who acted with courage.

Police noted that the suspect appeared calm during his arrest and questioning. However, investigators are continuing to examine his mental state and background. They have already interviewed several witnesses and reviewed CCTV footage from surrounding buildings.

Once the victims’ conditions improve, police will ask them to provide official statements. For now, doctors have advised against disturbing them while they recover.

Victims receive careful treatment for burns and trauma as security measures increase in shopping district

According to hospital staff, the burns are being treated carefully to prevent infection. Emotional trauma is also a concern. Doctors say the couple will require both physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the area where the attack occurred remains under close surveillance. Local businesses and shopping centres have increased their security presence as a precaution. Patrols in the Pathum Wan district have also been stepped up.

Although the attack was isolated, its violence has left a lasting impression. Bangkok residents and tourists alike have expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

Nonetheless, officials have urged the public to remain calm. They reiterated that swift action was taken, and the suspect is now in custody.

In the coming days, police will submit the full case file to prosecutors. If convicted, Worakorn faces serious penalties under Thai law.

Authorities hope this case highlights the importance of mental health support and intervention before tragedy occurs. In the meantime, we will be watching closely as the investigation continues.

Further reading:

Tourism minister visits Pattaya. Promises new safer environment for foreign tourists with security tech

Pattaya police ‘suspicious’ after 2 Westerners’ bodies found in the same condo building within 2 hours

Pattaya and Udon Thani police investigate separate attacks on foreign nationals. Drug addict arrested

Russian man savagely beaten with a wooden club in Pattaya by a man riding on a motorbike with a sidecar

Irish man viciously attacked with a folding knife in Pattaya early on Saturday morning near his condo

Uzbek tourist’s forged dollar holiday in Thailand ends with his arrest by Pattaya police after complaints

Russians watched as Police in Phuket send US dollar bills to the Embassy in Bangkok for verification

Taiwanese man had counterfeiting operation in two safes in hotel room where he was murdered

34-year-old Thai woman sought by police linked to Thursday’s hotel murder of a Taiwanese man

Bangkok Police seek arrest of white Westerner linked to the hotel murder of a Taiwanese man

Japanese man tells Chiang Mai police his 25-year-old girlfriend strangled herself with a cable in hotel room

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>