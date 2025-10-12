Shocking night-time home invasion in Phang-nga leaves an elderly German couple with serious head injuries as a lone intruder breaks through the roof, attacks them with a bottle while they sleep, and escapes, prompting urgent police investigation.

Police in southern Phang-nga are racing to solve a shocking home invasion on Saturday morning. A lone man broke into a bungalow belonging to an elderly German couple in the coastal subdistrict of Takua Pa. He removed a roof tile and dropped through the kitchen ceiling. Once inside, he struck the couple over the head with a bottle while they slept. The violent attack has shaken the normally quiet community. Police are using forensics and intelligence to hunt down the suspect.

A German couple suffered serious head injuries during a violent home invasion in Khao Lak, early Saturday morning. Police reported the attack occurred at a residence in Soi Khao Wong, Moo 3, Khuekkhak subdistrict, Takua Pa district, Phang Nga province. According to authorities, an intruder broke into the house through the roof. After that, he struck both victims with a liquor bottle.

Lieutenant Colonel Jaran Srirak, investigation officer at Khao Lak Police Station, received a report around 2:00 a.m. on October 11. Consequently, officers rushed to the scene to investigate the reported burglary and assault.

Upon arrival, they discovered a liquor bottle and blood spatter on the bed and bedroom floor. Furthermore, investigators noted a roof tile had been removed at the rear of the house. The intruder had apparently dropped through a ceiling panel in the kitchen to gain entry.

German couple attacked in Khao Lak home as intruder enters through roof and strikes them with bottle

The victims, Mr. Thomas, 61, and Mrs. Beate, 58, are German nationals who were sleeping at the time of the attack. Paramedics transported them to Khao Lak Medical Centre. There, medical staff treated both for head lacerations caused by the bottle strike. Fortunately, police reported that their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

According to the couple, the attack occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. While they slept, the intruder entered through the roof and descended through the kitchen ceiling panel. Then, the assailant struck both victims on the head with a liquor bottle.

Afterwards, the suspect fled through the kitchen window toward the rear of the house. The victims reported they did not see the perpetrator’s face. However, they caught a brief glimpse of him from behind.

Police Lt. Col. Jaran has taken charge of the investigation. Meanwhile, forensic officers from Phang Nga Province were called to examine the scene. They are collecting DNA, latent fingerprints, and other physical evidence. In addition, officers are reviewing nearby security camera footage. Police emphasised that even small details could help identify the suspect.

Police forensics collect DNA and fingerprints while reviewing footage to track the home invasion suspect

The investigation is being overseen by Police Lt. Col. Sommot Saengsawat, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Khao Lak Police Station. Authorities said the suspect remains at large, and no arrests have been made. They warned the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

The method of entry through the roof is particularly concerning. Police noted that this type of intrusion requires planning and careful execution. Moreover, the choice of a liquor bottle as a weapon suggests opportunism once the intruder entered the home.

Forensic teams are examining the ceiling panel and kitchen window for fingerprints and other clues. Additionally, the bloodstains on the bed and bedroom floor remain documented for further analysis.

Local residents expressed shock after hearing of the attack. Many said the area is usually quiet and safe. Certainly, neighbours are now considering extra security measures. Police, in turn, promised increased patrols in the neighbourhood to reassure residents. They emphasised that such violent home invasions are extremely rare in the district.

Khao Lak residents shocked by violent home invasion as police promise increased patrols and vigilance

The couple has been cooperating fully with investigators. They guided officers through the points of entry, the site of the attack, and the suspect’s escape route. Therefore, forensic teams have been able to photograph and document critical evidence. Police stressed that the victims’ cooperation is vital to solving the case.

Police investigators continue to urge witnesses to come forward. They are particularly interested in anyone who noticed unusual activity near the house before or after the attack. Additionally, officers ask residents to remain alert and review their home security measures. According to police, even seemingly minor observations could provide valuable leads.

The timing of the attack raises further concerns. It occurred in the early hours when residents are typically asleep, increasing vulnerability. Moreover, the intruder displayed a level of boldness and knowledge of the property’s layout.

Police noted that removing a roof tile and descending through a ceiling panel is uncommon. Consequently, investigators believe the suspect may have studied the house beforehand.

Timing and method of intrusion suggest careful planning by man targeting sleeping German couple in Khao Lak

Despite the trauma, the victims are reported to be stable. Police and medical staff said prompt treatment helped prevent more serious medical consequences. Officers hope DNA and fingerprint analysis will eventually identify the attacker.

The German couple’s ordeal emphasises the importance of vigilance. Police emphasised that homeowners should take precautions, including securing windows, doors, and roof access points.

Local police are treating the case with the highest priority. Forensic specialists are working alongside detectives to examine all physical evidence carefully. Meanwhile, the investigation continues in full swing. Police reaffirmed their commitment to bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Police launch full investigation in Khao Lak while stressing vigilance and thorough forensic efforts

Residents of Soi Khao Wong, Moo 3, and surrounding areas, meanwhile, remain on alert. Neighbours reported increased anxiety following the violent intrusion.

In the meantime, the German couple continues to recover from their injuries. They remain in close contact with investigators and have provided valuable insights into the attack. Police said the suspect remains at large, but police are pursuing every lead to ensure his apprehension.

Phang-nga is in southern Thailand, bordering the Andaman Sea. It is a noted area of beauty with stunning seascapes. Previously, it has been a particularly popular holiday and retirement location for Europeans, especially from Germany.

