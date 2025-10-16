SRT launched a bold legal fight against the Chidchob family over Buriram lands, demanding immediate revocation of title deeds, removal of structures, repayment of usage costs and restoration of state railway property to safeguard public interest.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has launched a bold legal challenge in a Thai court, targeting lands in Buriram tied to the powerful Chidchob family. Governor Weerit Amrapal personally signed off on the lawsuit, naming Ms. Karuna Chidchob and Silachai Buriram Co., Ltd. as defendants. The case demands the revocation of title deeds and land rights for two key properties. The SRT argues the deeds were issued unlawfully, claiming the land rightfully belongs to the state body. The move marks a high-stakes showdown between a major state agency and one of Thailand’s most influential political families.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) filed a lawsuit on October 14, 2025, targeting land owned by Karuna Chidchob and Silachai Buriram Co., Ltd. This action concerns plots located at Khao Kradong, Isan Subdistrict, Mueang Buriram District, Buriram Province. According to SRT sources, legal representatives travelled to the Buriram Civil Court to submit the case. Furthermore, a detailed railway map survey has already been completed, confirming the overlap between state-owned and privately claimed land.

The SRT asserts that title deeds No. 3466 and No. 8564 were issued unlawfully. Consequently, the lawsuit seeks to revoke these deeds and restore the land to state ownership. This legal action follows both the resolution of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and a Supreme Court ruling.

Both entities concluded that the deeds were irregularly issued on land legally belonging to the SRT. Therefore, officials emphasised the importance of correcting the ownership records.

The case becomes politically charged due to the Chidchob family’s strong influence in Buriram province

The case is politically sensitive since Ms. Karuna is the wife of Mr. Newin Chidchob, the de facto leader of the Bhumjaithai Party. She is also the mother of Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob. Mr. Chaichanok is at the same time the Secretary-General of the Bhumjaithai Party.

This case is intrinsically linked to the wider dispute about lands at Khao Kradong, Buriram, which have become a political football. Previously, efforts to reclaim the land for the state agency stalled due to a failure by the Ministry of the Interior under the Prime Minister to enforce the Supreme Court order.

Notably, the Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Weerit Amrapal, simultaneously tendered his own resignation to come into effect on October 30 next. After that, Bhumjaithai Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn suggested he would hold talks with the governor.

In its filing, the SRT requested that the court revoke the title deeds immediately. Moreover, the SRT asked the court to order Ms. Karuna Chidchob and Silachai Buriram Co., Ltd. to demolish all structures on the disputed land.

Court filing demands demolition and immediate revocation of the disputed title deeds to the state railway

They must also remove all assets and equipment. Additionally, the land must be returned to SRT in good condition. The court is also asked to require compensation for one year of land use, plus 5% annual interest from the date of the lawsuit until payment completion.

Earlier, Mr. Weerit Amrapal, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, signed document number S.R.O.B. 1000/1792/2568 on September 29, 2025. This document approved the District Office’s request to revoke or evict the possessors of the disputed land.

Specifically, land title deed No. 3466 is held by Silachai Buriram (1991) Co., Ltd., while deed No. 8564 belongs to Mrs. Karuna Chidchob. Both plots are located at the Khao Kradong intersection, a key area in the Mueang Buriram District. Consequently, the SRT emphasised the urgency of regaining control over these properties.

The legal dispute highlights ongoing concerns regarding encroachment on public land. According to SRT officials, similar cases have affected railway infrastructure in other provinces. Therefore, this lawsuit is part of a broader strategy to safeguard state-owned land. Furthermore, it ensures compliance with both national property law and previous judicial rulings. The SRT has stated that illegal occupation of land threatens public resources and infrastructure development.

National anti-corruption findings, surveys and Supreme Court provide legal backing for SRT’s position

The background of this case stretches over several years. The NACC previously investigated the issuance of the contested deeds. They found irregularities in the registration process, which led to the Supreme Court affirming the findings.

As a result, the SRT now has legal backing to reclaim the land. Moreover, survey teams confirmed that parts of deeds No. 3466 and No. 8564 overlap with railway property. These survey results have been submitted as key evidence in court.

In addition, the lawsuit details the financial implications of the encroachment. The SRT requested compensation for one year’s use of the land, plus interest. This approach aligns with standard Thai civil regulations for state-owned property disputes.

Experts commented that these measures are both necessary and legally enforceable. They also noted that failure to comply could trigger additional enforcement actions.

Local scrutiny intensifies as the case could set a precedent across Buriram. Many plots are disputed

Local residents and media outlets have closely followed this case. Many observers believe the outcome could set a precedent for other disputed properties across Buriram Province.

Furthermore, officials suggest that other land titles overlapping with public property may now undergo scrutiny. Transparency and accountability remain key objectives for the SRT. Therefore, authorities emphasise the importance of verifying boundaries before issuing land deeds.

Meanwhile, SRT legal teams are preparing for the next steps in court. If the court approves the revocation, both deeds will be cancelled, and the land will revert to SRT control. Ms. Karuna Chidchob and Silachai Buriram Co., Ltd. would then be required to remove structures and repay usage costs, including interest. Additionally, the SRT stressed that compliance will be strictly enforced. Any delay could lead to further legal consequences.

This lawsuit also highlights broader challenges in land management across Thailand. Illegal encroachment and misissued title deeds continue to pose problems for state agencies. Therefore, the SRT hopes the case will serve as a warning to other potential violators.

Authorities aim to strengthen the protection of public land in Thailand. This case, however, has political links

Moreover, authorities aim to strengthen procedures for monitoring and protecting public land. By doing so, the government seeks to safeguard infrastructure projects and public interests.

Finally, the Buriram Civil Court has yet to schedule hearings. However, all documents, including survey maps, NACC findings, and prior approvals, have been submitted. Residents, stakeholders, and media outlets are closely watching for updates.

The SRT has reiterated its commitment to protecting state land. It also reaffirmed the importance of following proper legal processes to prevent future encroachment.

The case represents a decisive action by a state agency to reclaim unlawfully occupied land. Officials hope it will reinforce public confidence and legal accountability. Ultimately, it may set a strong precedent for similar property disputes across the country. The SRT stressed that the land in question is vital for railway infrastructure and public interest. Therefore, reclaiming it is both a legal and practical necessity.

