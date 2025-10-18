Israeli tourist in Pattaya demanded a refund after a Thai massage, then seized a temple donation envelope. Locals and motorcycle taxi drivers chased him down. Police recovered the stolen funds and continue investigating his actions and prior record.

Police in Pattaya are investigating the brazen theft of a temple donation from a massage shop early Friday morning. A 34-year-old Israeli, identified as Mr. Bar, was caught after dashing from the shop with the envelope in hand. The theft followed a dispute over a ฿300 refund for a one-hour Thai massage. When the masseuse refused, he grabbed the envelope and ran. He later claimed he did not know it contained cash. Police are examining this before a decision on criminal charges.

A routine massage in Pattaya turned into a dramatic theft and chase early Friday morning. A 34-year-old Israeli man demanded a refund after receiving a one-hour Thai massage. When the shop refused, he seized a Kathin robe offering envelope from the counter and fled. Fortunately, locals and a motorcycle taxi driver intervened.

At 2:00 a.m., Pattaya City Police received an urgent call from a taxi driver near Soi 6. He reported seeing a foreign man sprinting with a small package. Consequently, officers raced to the scene. Meanwhile, the suspect ran toward Soi 5 on Pattaya Beach Road.

Residents joined in the pursuit, determined to stop him. A good Samaritan ultimately helped restrain the man until police arrived.

Police identify Israeli suspect and recover stolen Kathin robe envelopes from massage shop after chase

Police investigators later identified the suspect as Bar, a 34-year-old Israeli national. During a search, police found the stolen Kathin robe offering envelope in his pants pocket. The envelope contained donations for Wat Tham Pha Thong, a temple in Phutthabat Subdistrict, Chon Daen District, Phetchabun Province. The donations had been collected at the massage parlour for the upcoming Kathin ceremony on October 20.

The masseuse, a 49-year-old woman using the pseudonym Ms. A, explained that Bar had requested a traditional Thai massage. She provided the full one-hour service, after which he demanded a ฿300 refund, approximately $9.20. However, she told him a refund was impossible because the session had already been completed.

Despite her explanation, Bar became increasingly insistent. When Ms. A refused again, he grabbed a stack of Kathin robe offering envelopes from the counter. Immediately, she ran after him and shouted for help. Villagers and passersby responded, and a group of motorcycle taxi drivers joined the chase. Within minutes, the suspect was apprehended.

Bar claimed he had not realised the envelopes contained money. He said he acted out of frustration after being denied a refund. Police, however, remain sceptical. They emphasised that the envelopes were visibly meant for a temple and clearly not for personal use.

Theft of temple donations shocks locals and police while highlighting seriousness of Buddhist tradition

The incident shocked locals and authorities alike. The idea that a foreigner would steal a religious donation left witnesses stunned. Pattaya police emphasised that theft of temple donations is a serious offence under Thai law. Consequently, Bar is being held for further questioning before prosecutors review the case.

The Kathin ceremony, an important Buddhist tradition, involves laypeople offering robes and other necessities to monks. These donations are highly respected, and theft is considered particularly offensive. Therefore, authorities treat the case with gravity, regardless of the suspect’s nationality.

Ms. A described the scene as chaotic but credited the community for acting quickly. “I could not let him take the envelopes. They were meant for the temple,” she said. She added that the taxi drivers were courageous in their efforts to stop him. The rapid response ensured the stolen envelopes were recovered before permanent loss occurred.

Authorities review evidence and stress precautions for tourists and businesses after theft incident

Police confirmed that they are reviewing security camera footage from both the massage parlour and nearby streets. Witness statements are also being compared to the video evidence. Moreover, authorities are assessing whether Bar has any prior criminal record in Thailand. The investigation remains ongoing.

The incident highlighted several important issues. Firstly, tourists must respect local customs, particularly when religious offerings are involved. Secondly, businesses handling cash or donations in tourist areas need secure storage and swift action if theft occurs. Lastly, minor disputes, such as disagreements over refunds, can escalate into serious criminal matters.

Observers noted that Pattaya’s busy entertainment district makes rapid response crucial. Early Friday morning, both locals and tourists were surprised by the thief’s audacity.

Community responds to foreign visitor stealing temple donation while authorities urge vigilance in Pattaya

Many were shocked that a foreign visitor targeted religious donations specifically. Despite the unusual circumstances, community intervention prevented further escalation.

Authorities urged other businesses to remain vigilant. They advised keeping donations and cash secured and immediately contacting police if conflicts arise. In addition, officials stressed that all individuals, whether local or foreign, face the same legal standards for theft or property disputes.

Meanwhile, the temple and the massage parlour are reportedly working to ensure all donations reach their intended purpose. Community members expressed relief that the stolen envelopes were recovered quickly. The case has sparked conversations about accountability, respect, and the responsibilities of foreign tourists in Pattaya.

Further reading:

Brazilian woman attacked police at Pattaya traffic stop for not wearing a helmet. Frenzy at the police station

Pattaya police ‘suspicious’ after 2 Westerners’ bodies found in the same condo building within 2 hours

Pattaya and Udon Thani police investigate separate attacks on foreign nationals. Drug addict arrested

Russian man savagely beaten with a wooden club in Pattaya by a man riding on a motorbike with a sidecar

Irish man viciously attacked with a folding knife in Pattaya early on Saturday morning near his condo

Uzbek tourist’s forged dollar holiday in Thailand ends with his arrest by Pattaya police after complaints

Russians watched as Police in Phuket send US dollar bills to the Embassy in Bangkok for verification

Taiwanese man had counterfeiting operation in two safes in hotel room where he was murdered

34-year-old Thai woman sought by police linked to Thursday’s hotel murder of a Taiwanese man

Bangkok Police seek arrest of white Westerner linked to the hotel murder of a Taiwanese man

Japanese man tells Chiang Mai police his 25-year-old girlfriend strangled herself with a cable in hotel room

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>