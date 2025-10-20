Popular expats figure Barry Kenyon killed in Pattaya on Saturday evening last in freak motorbike crash

Popular Pattaya expat Barry Kenyon, 84, former British consul, journalist, and community figure, dies in shocking motorbike crash while crossing busy Thappraya Road Saturday night, leaving friends, colleagues, and expat circles devastated by his sudden death.

Barry Kenyon, one of Pattaya’s most respected expat figures and former Honorary British Consul, was killed Saturday night while crossing a busy road to meet friends for dinner. The 84-year-old, a former policeman, headmaster, and journalist with the Pattaya News, was struck by a Bangladeshi man who lost control of a powerful motorbike. An MBE recipient, Kenyon was known as a gentleman who helped expatriates and locals navigate legal issues and bereavement. He retired to Thailand in 1995 and became a trusted voice in the community, widely admired for his integrity, knowledge and tireless support of those in need.

Barry Kenyon, an 84-year-old British author, former honorary consul, and respected community figure, has died following a tragic road accident. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, October 18, 2025, along Thappraya Road, a notoriously busy thoroughfare in Pattaya.

Mr. Kenyon had been crossing the road to meet friends for dinner at an Italian restaurant. He reached the central reservation just a few yards from a traffic light when a motorbike, reportedly travelling at high speed, collided with him.

Emergency responders arrived quickly and rushed him to Pattaya City Hospital. Despite their best efforts, he suffered severe trauma and died shortly after arriving.

Police confirm details of Barry Kenyon’s accident as Pattaya mourns thedeath of a respected expat figure

The motorbike rider, identified as 38-year-old Bangladeshi national Rana Mama, was reportedly sober at the time. Blood alcohol tests confirmed he was not under the influence. Police confirmed the accident occurred outside a designated crosswalk. CCTV footage of the area is under review to clarify the exact circumstances of the collision.

Lieutenant Akrapong Saenputawong, deputy investigation officer at Pattaya City Police Station, explained the situation. “The British man was crossing the road just as the traffic light was about to turn green,” he said. “The motorcyclist happened to be passing by, which caused the collision.” The investigation continues, and authorities are appealing for witnesses.

Barry Kenyon’s death has shocked the Pattaya expatriate community. Friends and colleagues described him as a man of integrity, intelligence and patience. They praised his ability to bridge cultural gaps and his dedication to helping others navigate Thai society.

Born in August 1941 in Lancashire, UK, Barry Kenyon excelled academically from an early age. He earned First Class Honours in Latin, Greek, and Ancient History from Liverpool University in 1964. Later, he obtained a PhD in Sociology and Criminology in 1970. His education formed the foundation for a lifelong career in public service and intellectual engagement.

Former cop built a career in policing and education before serving as a trusted British Consul in Pattaya

Mr. Kenyon began his professional career in the British police force, serving as a drugs squad officer during the 1960s and 1970s. Consequently, he gained extensive experience in law enforcement and international operations. His work later took him overseas to Haiti and the Philippines, before returning to the UK in the 1980s.

He transitioned into education, becoming Principal of Skelmersdale College in Lancashire from 1985 to 1993. During this period, he was recognized for leadership, fairness, and his ability to foster learning in diverse communities. Following his retirement in 1995, he moved to Pattaya, Thailand, where he would continue to serve the expatriate and local communities.

In Pattaya, Barry Kenyon joined the British Embassy as Honorary Consul and served as Immigration Liaison Officer until 2010. Over the years, he became a trusted guide for expatriates navigating Thai bureaucracy. In particular, he advised on immigration, labor laws, and taxation, earning respect from both Thai authorities and foreign residents.

Moreover, Mr. Kenyon became a prolific contributor to local English-language publications, most notably the Pattaya Mail.

Barry Kenyon became a respected journalist and social organizer fostering engagement among expats

His articles and columns were valued for their clarity, accuracy, and practical insight. As a result, he became a respected voice in the expatriate community, bridging gaps in understanding between locals and foreigners.

Barry Kenyon also founded the Pattaya Bridge Club in 1994. The club offered a space for social interaction, intellectual stimulation, and cross-cultural engagement. Despite a high-profile police raid in 2016—when the club was mistakenly suspected of hosting illegal gambling and 31 foreigners were detained—the club endured. It continued to operate, demonstrating Mr. Kenyon’s commitment to fostering community resilience.

Friends recall Barry Kenyon’s wit, intellect, and generosity. George Albert, a long-time associate, said: “Barry explained complex issues such as immigration and taxation with clarity and humour. Consequently, he earned the respect of expatriates and Thai authorities alike.” Another friend added, “Barry was a gentleman. He will be sorely missed. His absence leaves a profound void in our community.”

Man who shared his expertise at the Pattaya Expats Club promoting integration and cultural understanding

Mr. Kenyon’s contributions extended to the Pattaya City Expats Club. He frequently lectured on immigration regulations, labor laws, and practical matters for foreign residents. His talks consistently drew full houses, as attendees appreciated his ability to simplify complicated regulations. Moreover, his humour and anecdotal style made sessions both informative and engaging.

Openly gay throughout most of his life, Barry Kenyon lived with dignity, authenticity, and compassion. Friends and colleagues remember him as someone who bridged cultures with intelligence, patience, and kindness. Through his work and personal interactions, he helped expatriates integrate into Thai society while maintaining respect for local customs.

His sudden passing however highlights the ongoing road safety issues in Pattaya. The coastal city, popular with British tourists and retirees, has a well-documented history of accidents and fatalities. Thappraya Road, the site of the accident, sees heavy traffic daily. Authorities consistently urge caution for both drivers and pedestrians, especially where crosswalks are absent or ignored.

Witnesses recount the fatal collision as police continue to investigate Barry Kenyon’s death in Pattaya

Witnesses reported that Barry Kenyon had nearly reached the central reservation when the motorbike struck him. The collision occurred moments before the traffic light turned green. Emergency responders arrived immediately, but his injuries were too severe. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at Pattaya City Hospital.

Barry Kenyon leaves no immediate family. However, he is mourned by countless friends, colleagues, and members of the Pattaya expatriate and local communities. His influence spanned journalism, diplomacy, education and social engagement, impacting thousands of lives across Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident. They are reviewing CCTV footage and witness statements. While alcohol has been ruled out as a factor, investigators seek to determine whether speed, road conditions, or other factors contributed. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

His life reflected a rare combination of intellect, service, and cultural empathy. Barry Kenyon’s journalism, public service, and community work exemplified a commitment to clarity, fairness, and integrity. Moreover, his social contributions, including the bridge club, created spaces for learning, discussion, and fellowship.

Tributes pour in highlighting Barry Kenyon’s guidance, mentorship, and respected presence across Pattaya

Tributes highlight his personal qualities as well as his professional achievements. Colleagues praise his ability to explain complex regulations clearly and patiently. Expatriates remember his mentorship, guidance, and calm wisdom. Locals admired his diplomacy and the respectful way he bridged cultural divides.

Barry Kenyon’s legacy endures in multiple areas. His journalistic work continues to inform expatriates and Thai readers alike. His public service facilitated smoother relations between British citizens and local authorities. Furthermore, his social initiatives nurtured intellectual engagement and camaraderie among diverse communities.

Friends emphasize that his humour, kindness, and generosity made him a beloved figure. “He was patient, knowledgeable, and always willing to help,” said one acquaintance. “His advice was practical, his presence reassuring, and his spirit unforgettable.” Consequently, his absence leaves a void not easily filled.

The tragic death of Barry Kenyon highlights road safety risks for pedestrians in busy Pattaya areas

The tragic circumstances of his death resonate beyond Pattaya. For many, it is a reminder of the vulnerability of pedestrians in busy urban areas. Road safety advocates stress vigilance, responsible driving, and careful pedestrian behavior. Barry Kenyon’s passing brings home the human cost when accidents occur in high-traffic zones.

In Thailand, Barry Kenyon will be remembered not only for his achievements but also for his integrity, compassion, and intellect. His efforts fostered understanding, respect, and collaboration across communities. Through journalism, diplomacy and social engagement, he left a profound and enduring impact.

Even in his final years, Barry Kenyon remained active and engaged. He continued writing, advising, and mentoring those around him. His ability to connect with people from all walks of life made him a trusted figure and a valued friend to many.

Barry Kenyon’s death marks a significant loss for Pattaya. The growing expat community has lost a mentor and advocate. Local authorities have lost a trusted interlocutor. Across Thailand, his life stands as an example of service, intellect and dedication.

Barry Kenyon’s funeral and memorials will honor his legacy and the impact he made in Pattaya

His funeral and memorial services are expected to draw a wide attendance, reflecting his broad influence and the respect he commanded. Friends and admirers continue to share memories, recounting his humor, intelligence, and practical wisdom.

Ultimately, Barry Kenyon’s life demonstrates how one person can leave a lasting legacy across nations, professions, and communities. His work, his writings, and his guidance shaped the lives of countless individuals. Moreover, his character, patience, and empathy will continue to inspire those who knew him.

The death comes amid a particularly disastrous weekend for motorbike accidents in Thailand. For instance, early on Monday morning, a 41-year-old American and his 31-year-old Thai girlfriend were killed on a big bike. This occurred in Bang Lamung, Pattaya on the notorious Jomtien Second Road. The accident happened on a curve that locals describe as haunted.

Before that, also on Saturday evening, a German couple were torn apart when the wife was killed while riding a motorbike in Phang-nga. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old young Thai man was decapitated while riding a big bike that hit the rear of a pickup in Phitsanulok at massive speed.

In 2024, no less than 14,144 people, including many foreigners, lost their lives on Thailand’s treacherous roads, where motorbikes account for 81% of deaths.

