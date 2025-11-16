Canadian tourist escapes attempted rape on Koh Tao after leaping from a moving bike, leading police to a 19-year-old Ranong man who hid near a warehouse and later tested positive for meth as officers rushed him to prosecutors with a fast-building case.

A rapid and disciplined police response to the attempted rape and sexual assault of a Canadian tourist on Koh Tao led to a swift arrest on Thursday morning. Officers detained a Thai-Myanmar man from Ranong province within hours of the attack. He later tested positive for methamphetamine. Police have handed him to Surat Thani provincial prosecutors and are finalising a strong case. The fast arrest and advancing prosecution stemmed directly from the decisive actions of the 22-year-old victim, whose quick thinking enabled Koh Tao police swiftly to track down the suspect.

Thai police on the notorious Thai island of Koh Tao arrested a 19-year-old Thai-Myanmar man on Thursday after an attempted sexual assault on a Canadian tourist. The incident occurred early the same morning. The victim, identified as Julia, is 22 years old. She had left XCo Bar around 1 a.m. and was walking alone. Then, a man on a motorcycle approached her. He offered her a free ride and claimed to be a motorcycle taxi driver. She accepted the offer.

Shortly afterward, the suspect diverted into a dark alley. He did so without warning. Julia reported that he then attempted to grope her. In addition, he tried to remove his own pants. She reacted immediately.

She jumped off the moving motorcycle. She hit the ground hard and sustained abrasions. Meanwhile, the suspect followed her. He straddled her and attempted further assault. She continued to resist.

Victim escapes assault attempt after suspect pursues her into alley and she resists and flees to safety

She reached for her phone and tried to call for help. The suspect briefly seized the device. She managed to break free. She ran toward a main road. She reached a lit area. She then stopped a taxi and returned to XCo Bar.

Bar staff contacted the island police at once. Emergency responders took her to Koh Tao Hospital. Medical staff treated multiple abrasions. Police officers interviewed her at the hospital. She later filed a formal complaint. Investigators began work immediately.

They reviewed CCTV footage along her route. They examined recordings from the main road, the alley, and nearby businesses. The footage showed a motorcycle that matched her description. Officers then distributed photos of the suspect across the island. They alerted ferry terminals. They asked staff to watch for rapid departures. They also checked other exit points on Koh Tao.

Police conducted a reconstruction of the incident. They walked through the route with the victim. They identified the point where the motorcycle diverted. They documented the fall site. They recorded the area where the suspect allegedly straddled her.

Police launch rapid investigation using CCTV reviews and island alerts after victim files formal complaint

They marked her escape path to the main road. Officers photographed each location. In addition, they matched the times provided by the victim with CCTV timestamps. Her account remained consistent throughout the process.

Meanwhile, officers expanded the search. They monitored roads leading to piers. Furthermore, they showed the suspect’s image to shop owners, taxi drivers, and residents. Locals helped provide new leads. Subsequently, officers received a tip later on Thursday morning.

The suspect had been seen near a warehouse parking area. Police moved to the area. Eventually, they found him hiding near the warehouse at 9 a.m. He did not resist arrest. Officers detained him at once. Afterward, they took him to a nearby station for questioning.

Police conducted a urine test. The result, reportedly, came back positive for methamphetamine. Then, they questioned him further. He admitted to the assault. Additionally, he said he came from Ranong province.

Suspect found hiding near warehouse admits assault and tests positive for methamphetamine after arrest

He also said he had borrowed the motorcycle used in the crime. Police seized the vehicle. Subsequently, they verified that it belonged to someone else. They took the suspect’s clothing. Furthermore, they confirmed that it matched the clothing seen in CCTV footage. Officers also recovered the victim’s phone from the suspect. They secured all evidence for the case file.

Investigators then escorted the suspect to the crime scene. They documented his statements. Next, they matched his account with the physical evidence. They compared his version with the victim’s earlier description. Consequently, police said the details were aligned.

They then transferred him to a holding facility. He is now in the custody of Surat Thani provincial investigators.

Authorities said the investigation will continue. In addition, they plan to review more CCTV footage. They will interview additional witnesses. Moreover, they will also check timelines related to the suspect’s movements before the incident. Officers said they will collect more statements from bar staff, taxi drivers, and residents living near the alley. Finally, they also plan to verify the suspect’s travel history on the island.

Investigators widen evidence checks and surveillance on Koh Tao as case advances to prosecutors

Police confirmed that patrols remain increased. They will monitor tourist areas while the case proceeds. Officers continue to coordinate with ferry terminals. They will keep exit points under surveillance. They also said they will maintain contact with the victim. Further statements may be required as investigators build the case.

Julia, the Canadian victim, has received medical care. She has also received assistance with documentation. Officers accompanied her to identify key locations for the investigation. She is expected to cooperate with further procedures if needed.

The incident drew immediate attention on Koh Tao. Authorities acted within hours. They said they needed to prevent any escape attempt. Ferry operators were instructed to report suspicious individuals. Local officers remained on standby. They coordinated across districts and shared information quickly.

Police said the suspect now faces prosecution for sexual assault. Officers will compile all evidence, including CCTV files, medical records, physical items and witness statements. They expect to forward the complete case to prosecutors after final reviews. Investigators will continue gathering evidence until all procedures are complete.

