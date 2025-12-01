Queen Suthida ran the half-marathon in Bangkok with Eliud Kipchoge as 50,000 runners participated, completing 21.1 kilometres in 2 hours 13 minutes and 40 seconds, then launched the 10km race and presented trophies to winners after returning to Sanam Luang.

Thailand’s Queen Suthida led a packed half-marathon in Bangkok early Sunday, anchoring an event that drew 20,000 runners from across the globe. She completed the 21.1-kilometre course alongside Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge in 2:13:40. Moments later, she launched the city’s 10km race and oversaw the presentation of trophies, keeping the pace of the event moving from start to finish.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida joined the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025 in the early hours of Sunday in central Bangkok. The event drew more than 50,000 registered runners from around the world.

It also marked the eighth edition of the race, held at the Pathumwan Princess Hotel and Sanam Luang. Although the field was large, the Queen’s presence set the tone for a tightly organised competition.

At 2 am, the Queen flagged off the first group of runners in front of the MBK shopping centre in Pathumwan district. She used an air horn to start the 21.1-kilometre half-marathon. Soon after, she joined the field and ran alongside Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge.

Eliud Kipchoge and other top athletes joined Queen Suthida for the start of the half-marathon in Bangkok

Eliud Kipchoge is widely recognised as one of the most successful marathon runners in history. His career spans two decades of consistent dominance, marked by Olympic titles, major marathon victories, and world-record performances.

He first gained global attention on the track, winning medals in the 5,000 metres at the 2003 World Championships and the 2004 Olympics. However, his shift to road racing defined his legacy. His marathon debut in 2013 signalled a new era in long-distance running.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek also joined the Bangkok half-marathon pack. Outgoing United States Ambassador Robert F. Godec also took part and was seen with the Queen as the race set off.

The organisers included the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Athletics Association of Thailand and the Thailand Tri-League.

The half-marathon route stretched across central Bangkok passing key intersections and city landmarks

The half-marathon route stretched across the city centre. It began on Phaya Thai Road near MBK and moved toward Sam Yan Intersection. Then, runners turned left onto Rama IV Road and continued to the Henri Dunant Intersection.

They turned left again onto Henri Dunant Road and reached the Chalermpao Intersection. They moved right onto Rama I Road and passed the Royal Thai Police Headquarters. After reaching Ratchaprasong Intersection, they turned right onto Ratchadamri Road beside the Royal Bangkok Sports Club.

Although the pace varied, the field remained dense near Lumpini Park, where runners turned left onto Rama IV Road and moved along the park’s edge. They then crossed Witthayu Intersection at the Thai-Belgian Bridge.

Next, runners turned left again at Sarasin Intersection and continued along Lumpini Park before returning to Ratchadamri Intersection. They turned right onto Ratchadamri Road at the Erawan Hotel side and moved toward Ratchaprasong Intersection.

Runners covered Rama I, CentralWorld, Victory Monument and major city streets to reach Sanam Luang

Then they turned left onto Rama I Road and passed CentralWorld. The route continued to Pathumwan Intersection, where runners turned right onto Phaya Thai Road once more. They passed the Asia Hotel and headed toward Victory Monument.

The course then turned left onto Ratchawithi Road, rose over an overpass, and crossed the Chai Building Intersection. It descended toward Uthai Chetthathit Intersection, where runners turned left onto Sawankhalok Road. They reached Yommarat Intersection and turned right onto Phitsanulok Road.

Moreover, the route continued past Saphan Khamai Maruchet Intersection and moved toward Suan Misakawan Intersection. Runners turned right onto Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, continued in front of the First Army Area, and then doubled back.

They crossed Phan Fa Lilat Bridge, reached the Democracy Monument, and turned left onto Dinso Road. They passed Lan Khon Muang and the Giant Swing. The pack then turned right onto Bamrung Mueang Road, entered Kalayanamitri Road, and turned right onto Sanam Chai Road. They reached Phadet Dusakorn Fort, turned left onto Na Phra Lan Road, and finally moved along the Sanam Luang side of Ratchadamnoen Nai Road before turning left to the finish line at Sanam Luang.

Queen Suthida completed the half-marathon in two hours thirteen minutes with Kipchoge to receive a medal

The Queen reached the finish line at 4.29 am. Her official time was 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 40 seconds. Kipchoge ran beside her for the entire distance. Earlier reports cited a time of 2:26:40, but the event summary confirmed the 2:13:40 finish.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul presented her with a commemorative medal. Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao presented her with a finisher’s shirt. These presentations took place moments after she crossed the line.

Meanwhile, the overall marathon title went to Bekele Agunafr of Ethiopia, who finished the full marathon in 2:14:00. The men’s half-marathon was won by Itsuki Yumoto of Japan, who finished in 1:05:00. The first Thai woman to finish the half-marathon was Piyanuch Sukchat, with a time of 1:25:00. These results were confirmed by race officials at Sanam Luang.

Soon after her finished, the foreign tourist and active 47-year-old Queen travelled to the starting point of the 10-kilometre race at the Phra Mae Thorani Phim Muay Hom statue. She sounded the air horn again to launch the second field.

The Queen then observed runners, presented trophies, and Kipchoge praised the nighttime marathon

She then observed runners at various checkpoints and watched competitors cross the finish line. Furthermore, she later proceeded to the Royal Pavilion at Sanam Luang to present trophies for the half-marathon categories, which included elite male, elite female, Thai male, and Thai female.

Kipchoge later posted a message on Facebook praising the nighttime run. He shared photos and wrote that running through Bangkok with the Queen was a memorable experience. The post followed his earlier appearance at the “Kipchoge Footprint Ceremony” at Benjakitti Park, held to promote running and tourism.

The Queen also joined last year’s 10-kilometre event, which she ran with Kipchoge. This year’s edition again drew large international participation. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration stated that Thailand aims to push the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok into the top tier of global marathons. The event’s expanding field and central-city route signalled a continued effort to meet World Athletics standards.

Throughout the morning, race organisers stressed the scale of the event. More than 20,000 runners joined the half-marathon alone. Heavy coordination across Bangkok kept the route clear. The finish line at Sanam Luang remained active until sunrise, as full-marathon runners continued to arrive.

