Nightmare of Brit husband as loving 75 year old wife is killed suddenly in motorway crash on Wednesday

Nightmare for British husband as 75-year-old wife Suzanne is killed instantly crossing a motorway in Nonthaburi. Driver charged with reckless driving, the victim’s husband forgives her. Local community mourns the well-liked UK woman days before a Christmas trip.

A loving British couple, together for decades, were violently and suddenly torn apart on Wednesday afternoon when the 75-year-old wife was killed instantly while crossing a motorway in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. Ms. Suzanne was struck on the right-hand side by a Thai woman driver who had just made a U-turn. Her husband, David, later gave a statement to police and forgave the driver. The distraught man was accompanied and supported by local deputy mayor Somsak Duangsano, who said the couple had been well-liked and part of the community since moving to Thailand eight years ago.

A 75-year-old British woman was killed in a traffic accident on Wednesday in Nonthaburi province, authorities said. The incident occurred on Bang Kruai–Sai Noi Road near Sai Noi Hospital. Local police and rescue teams responded after being alerted around 1 p.m.

The victim, identified as Suzanne G., was struck while crossing the road. She suffered severe head and neck injuries and died at the scene. Paramedics confirmed that her death was instantaneous.

The driver involved, 40-year-old Jarunan, an online vendor, remained at the scene in shock. She told police she had made a U-turn when she saw Suzanne G. running toward a traffic island. Jarunan said the victim stopped suddenly, leaving her no time to brake.

Driver says she could not stop in time as the victim ran toward a traffic island during a sudden U-turn

“I feel terrible that she had to lose her life. If she had only been injured, she could have recovered,” Jarunan told authorities. Police later took her to Sai Noi Police Station for questioning. She was charged with reckless driving causing death.

Suzanne’s husband, David, arrived at the police station later in the day. Officers said he was in deep grief, keeping his head down as he gave his statement. Somsak Duangsano, deputy mayor of Sai Noi subdistrict, assisted the husband and provided information to police.

Somsak said he knew the British couple well. The couple frequently joined local residents in supporting the Nonthaburi football team. They had retired to Thailand eight years ago. For the past five years, they had lived in the Sai Noi area. The couple was known to cycle in their neighbourhood each morning and greet neighbours.

“A few days ago, they told me they had booked a place in Pattaya to celebrate Christmas together,” Somsak said. “I never imagined something like this would happen. I’m ready to help arrange a Thai Buddhist ceremony for Mrs. Suzanne.”

Deputy mayor recalls couple’s community ties and offers to assist with a Thai Buddhist funeral ceremony

He added that David was overcome with sorrow but expressed no anger toward the driver. “No matter how much he blamed her, his wife would not come back,” Somsak said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Officers are collecting statements from witnesses and reviewing traffic camera footage from the area. The Bang Kruai–Sai Noi Road is a two-lane street frequently used by local commuters. Authorities have not released information about road conditions at the time of the accident.

Local residents expressed shock at the incident. Many recalled seeing the couple cycling through the neighbourhood. They described Suzanne G. as friendly and active in the community. Several neighbours said they had spoken with the couple only days before the accident.

Thai law allows for prosecution when a driver’s actions lead to death, even without intent. Reckless driving causing death carries penalties including fines and imprisonment. Police have said that Jarunan cooperated fully during questioning.

Police continue investigation and review witness statements and traffic footage at the scene

Officials emphasised that crossing roads outside designated pedestrian areas can be hazardous. The area where the accident occurred has traffic islands intended for pedestrian use. Authorities are reviewing whether additional safety measures are needed.

The couple had retired to Thailand after living abroad for decades. According to Somsak, they integrated into the local community and participated in cultural and sporting events. They had been residents of the Sai Noi subdistrict for five years.

Rescue teams confirmed that first responders arrived within minutes of the emergency call. Despite a rapid response, the injuries were fatal. Medical personnel noted that head and neck trauma of the severity sustained by Suzanne G. is often not survivable.

David’s statement to police was brief. Officers noted his demeanour as solemn and composed, despite visible grief. The deputy mayor said David appeared focused on ensuring the proper procedures were followed rather than assigning blame.

Officials warn drivers to remain vigilant and prepare funeral arrangements for the British victim

Authorities urged all drivers to remain vigilant when making U-turns or encountering pedestrians. They reminded residents that sudden movements across traffic lanes can be difficult to anticipate.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. There were no reports of obstruction or poor visibility at the time. Police have confirmed that Jarunan’s vehicle was properly registered and insured.

The district office has begun preparations to support the British family in arranging a funeral ceremony. Somsak Duangsano said he would coordinate with local religious authorities. Plans include a Thai Buddhist ritual in accordance with local custom.

The couple’s planned Christmas trip to Pattaya highlights the suddenness of the incident. Authorities noted that fatal accidents can occur even during routine daily activities. Local police continue to urge caution in pedestrian and driver interactions.

Investigation continues with forensic evidence collected as authorities examine road safety in Sai Noi

The case remains under investigation. Officers are collecting forensic evidence from the scene. Witness statements, traffic camera records, and the driver’s account will form the basis of the final report. No further details have been released regarding the potential trial date.

The accident has drawn attention to road safety issues in the Sai Noi district. Officials have not announced any new measures but indicated ongoing monitoring of high-traffic zones. Police reiterated that reckless driving resulting in death is a serious criminal offence under Thai law.

The shocking incident on Wednesday highlights the notoriety and danger of Thailand’s roads. Certainly, this year there has been a sharp rise in pedestrian deaths on the road, particularly from motorbikes.

In October, popular British expat and former Consul Barry Kenyon, 84, was killed while crossing a street in Pattaya. He was hit by a motorbike. Undoubtedly, the kingdom’s roads, and particularly highways, are danger zones and not a suitable place for elderly people.

