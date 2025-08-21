British tourist Brandon Mills faces up to 10 years in Pattaya after killing a Thai woman on his electric bike. His reckless stunts sparked a violent mob attack, social outrage and now a daunting legal ordeal after police seized his passport pending a criminal investigation.

Brandon Mills, 22, a UK tourist from Doncaster, now faces serious jail time in Pattaya. The young man struck a 49-year-old Thai woman with his electric motorbike on August 14, leaving her to die in hospital. Even before the horrific crash, Mills had already drawn public anger with his reckless stunts. Witnesses say he hit the woman while she rode carefully through the resort city, sparking a violent mob attack in response. Authorities have seized his passport, and Mills must now face the Thai legal system at Pattaya Provincial Court, where his fate—and possibly a decade behind bars—will be decided.

A British tourist now faces up to ten years in prison after a fatal crash in Pattaya. On Thursday, August 14, Brandon Mills, 22, from Doncaster, UK, rented a scooter and practised wheelies on the busy streets. Afterwards, he struck 49-year-old Churairat Petchraksa outside a local bar in Soi Bong Koch 8.

CCTV footage captured the shocking collision. Churairat was flung across the narrow street, landing in a pool of blood. Residents rushed to help and called emergency services. Rescue workers arrived around 11 PM, immediately assessing her severe injuries. She was quickly transported to hospital in critical condition, but tragically, she died four days later.

Police confirm British man admitted responsibility as forensic report awaited on Pattaya crash victim

Police Lieutenant Colonel Itthiporn Tangchuthaveesap confirmed Mills was neither intoxicated nor drugged. However, he admitted responsibility for the accident. “We are awaiting a forensic report into the cause of death,” the officer said. “He will not be allowed to leave Thailand.”

The British man was initially charged with reckless driving causing serious injury, carrying up to three years in prison. Furthermore, after Churairat’s death, charges were upgraded to reckless driving causing death, which carries up to ten years and a fine of ฿200,000. Undoubtedly, the young UK man is in hot water. Indeed, he now faces up to a decade behind bars if the court takes a dim view of his behaviour.

Mills has been released from custody but had his passport seized. The Brit already paid ฿30,000 to Churairat’s family for medical expenses. The payment was intended to cover initial hospital costs.

Witnesses reported Mills had been performing stunts throughout the day. Before this, several pedestrians said he had been weaving between cars and nearly hitting other scooters and pedestrians. “He acted like the street was his playground,” one bystander said. In turn, locals were already on edge by the time the fatal crash occurred.

Crowds attacked British rider as woman lay critically injured in horrific Pattaya scooter collision

At the moment of collision, Mills struck Churairat as she rode cautiously along the street. Both riders were thrown violently from their vehicles. A crowd gathered quickly. Some locals attempted to comfort Churairat, while others expressed anger toward Mills. As a result, tensions escalated into a mob attack.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, Mills allegedly blamed Churairat for the crash while she lay unconscious. Following this, police officers intervened, dragging him away before the crowd could escalate violence further. Paramedics continued providing emergency care while ensuring the scene remained controlled.

Churairat suffered severe head trauma, multiple abrasions and broken bones. After that, she was treated urgently in intensive care. Emergency responders noted that her condition was critical from the moment they arrived. At the same time, Mills suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital, where he stayed for observation.

CCTV cameras reportedly captured the events leading to the collision. In addition, police are reviewing footage to determine the exact cause and assign accountability fairly. Officials confirmed that the videos will play a central role in the ongoing investigation.

Social outrage erupts online as Pattaya residents demand action after a fatal tourist scooter crash

This incident sparked immediate outrage on social media. Many locals condemned Mills’ reckless behaviour and demanded stricter enforcement against tourists who flout traffic laws. Significantly, others cautioned against mob justice, emphasising that law enforcement must handle the case. Undeniably, the debate reflects ongoing tensions between locals and foreign tourists in Pattaya.

Photos and videos from the scene show residents directing traffic, comforting each other, and attempting to provide water and shade to Churairat while emergency teams worked. Notably, bystanders’ intervention likely prevented further injuries.

The street where the crash occurred is often busy with both locals and tourists. Consequently, residents have long warned authorities about speeding and reckless riding. “We see this all the time during high season,” said a nearby shop owner. “Foreigners rent bikes and treat the streets as a playground. But this time, someone nearly died.”

Pattaya officials promise increased patrols as fatal crash highlights reckless tourist riding craze in resort

City officials have since promised increased patrols in tourist-heavy areas. They aim to target reckless riders, illegal vehicle modifications and dangerous stunts like wheelies. Of course, authorities emphasised this is not a single isolated case but part of a growing pattern of unsafe behaviour.

Churairat’s family has requested privacy and prayers during this difficult time. Later, friends gathered at the hospital to support her, showing the local community’s solidarity. Officials have urged witnesses to provide any dashcam or mobile footage taken moments before the crash. In particular, footage could clarify whether Mills’ wheelie directly caused the fatal injuries.

This crash occurred just three days after another serious incident involving a British motorbike rider in Pattaya. On Monday, August 11, in the early hours, 58-year-old Paul Dennis Holloway was questioned by Pattaya City Police. This came after interfering with an ambulance during an emergency. Afterwards, he received a fine for reckless driving, though further charges are under review.

Pattaya residents frustrated by reckless foreign riders as officials urge stricter enforcement by police

Local residents continue to express growing frustration with foreign tourists who ride irresponsibly. Pattaya relies heavily on tourism, complicating enforcement but making safety measures urgent. Officials are calling for better education of tourists and stricter consequences for reckless riding. At length, Mills faces not only prison and fines but eventual deportation if convicted.

Social media reactions remain intense. Many posts criticised Mills for blaming the victim. Additionally, discussions highlight a broader debate over tourist behaviour and road safety in Thailand.

Ultimately, this incident highlights the human cost of dangerous stunts on busy streets. Officials, locals and tourists are presently confronting the risks posed by reckless riding. Pattaya police have vowed a strict crackdown to prevent similar tragedies. Furthermore, they emphasise that stunts, illegal modifications and disrespectful behaviour will face legal consequences.

Pattaya police continue investigation as community demands justice for woman killed by tourist rider

The investigation continues as police await forensic results and additional witness testimony. Meanwhile, the community watches closely, hoping justice is served fairly and swiftly. Residents have expressed both anger and concern, pointing to an ongoing problem with reckless foreign riders. As a result, city officials are reviewing regulations for tourist motorbike rentals and safety campaigns.

Emergency services noted that rapid response likely prevented further mayhem. In addition, the cooperation of bystanders demonstrated community vigilance and courage. However, the incident raises questions about how foreign tourists perceive road safety in Thailand. Therefore, some officials are emphasising education, fines and potential imprisonment to discourage the behaviour of reckless tourists.

The crash has drawn attention to Pattaya’s traffic dangers. Certainly, city officials say repeated incidents indicate systemic issues requiring long-term solutions. Traffic cameras, patrols and stricter licensing are also being considered. In the meantime, locals remain cautious while navigating tourist-heavy areas, fearing additional accidents.

For now, Brandon Mills faces investigation, potential prosecution, and social condemnation.

Undoubtedly, his actions have sparked national attention and heated debate on social media. Indeed, they have struck a nerve among outraged Thais. The outcome may shape future policies for tourists riding scooters or motorcycles in Thailand for years. Ultimately, senior police hope the tragedy serves as a warning against reckless stunts.

Further reading:

Brit on electric motorbike attacked by angry Pattaya mob after causing serious injury to an innocent Thai woman

Early morning Pattaya madness dumps UK biker in hot water after obstructing an ambulance rescue

Brit motorcyclist from Scotland loses his legs in a freak Bangkok accident. Refused by local hospital

Young American nurse on the mend in Massachusetts after horrific motorbike accident in Krabi in March

Twist of fate saw a young Australian die on Ko Samui last Thursday as his fast motorbike lost control

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi