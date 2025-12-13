Siblings return to Thailand after 50 years seeking to find the gentle man who watched over them in 1975

After 50 years, three American siblings returned to Thailand to find the tricycle driver who cared for them as children in 1975. Armed with memories and a name, they traced Poon Pong-aree, leading to a powerful reunion in Ubon Ratchathani.

Three American siblings whose father was stationed in Thailand with the US military in a media role in 1975 returned to the kingdom this week. Their mission was to find a Thai man who had cared for them as children. The three, two brothers and a sister, carried sharp memories of Mr. Poon Pong-aree, who watched over them in northern Thailand. Armed only with memories, a few images, a name and a rough idea of their father’s old post, they still managed to locate him. A stark and emotional reunion followed. The siblings later confirmed that their sole purpose in returning to Thailand was to meet their childhood guardian.

A reunion in Ubon Ratchathani has drawn strong attention after three foreigners returned to Thailand to find a tricycle driver who cared for them more than fifty years ago. The group includes two men and a woman. They said they lived in Thailand as children while their father served in the country. They were about five years old at the time. Moreover, they said the period involved regional conflict. The specific war was not identified. However, the era aligned with years when Thailand supported American activity linked to the Laotian Civil War.

The search began after a Facebook appeal appeared on December 8. The appeal came from user Siw Pittaya Chaisongkhram. He released a video showing the three visitors asking for help. The elderly Americans described their memories of a man they knew as Poon Pong-aree.

They said he drove a tricycle. They also said he worked as a boxer. Additionally, they said he had looked after them during their early years in Thailand. The video stated that the three never forgot him.

American broadcasting link and regional conflict context shape the family’s memories of Thailand years

In the video, the woman explained their father’s job. She said he worked in broadcasting and relayed information from the United States. This detail matched the American presence in Thailand during that era.

American military and communications personnel operated across the region. Thailand served as a major ally. Its territory supported networks backing the Royal Lao Government. Furthermore, foreign families lived in several Thai towns during those years.

During the Laotian Civil War, the United States expanded operations through Thailand. American units used Thai air bases as rear positions for covert missions in Laos. Aircraft flew reconnaissance, support, and strike operations from Udon Thani and Nakhon Phanom.

Moreover, American personnel trained Thai and Hmong forces under multiple programmes. Air America flights moved throughout the region. These missions aided Hmong units fighting the Pathet Lao and North Vietnamese. Thai bases also managed supply chains linked to Agent Orange. The operations formed part of a wider conflict that shaped daily life in many Thai provinces.

Online appeal and local doctor’s recognition provided a breakthrough in visitors’ search for Poon

The three visitors said they held only limited information about Poon. They had a name and a few images. They also had memories stored for decades. Nevertheless, they travelled to Thailand for the sole purpose of finding him.

They hoped the public would help complete the search. Siw acted as their central contact. He said they carried no proper documentation. Their appeal relied on public recall and online sharing.

The appeal reached a crucial figure within hours. A local doctor named Dr Bow recognised the name “Poon Pong-aree.” He contacted Siw after watching the video. This became the first major breakthrough. It shifted the search from uncertainty to direction. Dr Bow provided details about a man who matched the description. He lived in Ubon Ratchathani. He was elderly yet active. His work history aligned with the memories shared by the visitors.

On December 9, one of the men, identified as Mark, underwent knee surgery. Nevertheless, he monitored the search closely. Siw visited him at the hospital with printed photos of a man believed to be Poon.

Photo confirmation set up a swift journey to Ubon Ratchathani and rapid online spread of the story

Mark viewed the images and confirmed the identity immediately. He said he recognised the face without hesitation. This confirmation solidified the next steps. It also triggered immediate plans for a trip to Ubon Ratchathani.

The group and Siw travelled to the province on Wednesday, December 10. They arrived expecting final confirmation. They soon located the elderly man who matched all details. The meeting lasted several hours. According to Siw, the three greeted Poon with clear relief. The siblings thanked him repeatedly. The brothers and sister joyfully recalled his tricycle. They remembered his boxing work. The decades had not erased those images.

Meanwhile, the story spread quickly online. The Facebook page Drama-addict reshared Siw’s updates. This pushed the posts across multiple channels. Thousands of comments appeared within hours.

Many focused on the length of the separation. Others pointed to the accuracy of the memories. The updates circulated widely. They also received messages from people who lived in Thailand during the same period. Some described similar encounters between foreign families and Thai workers.

Final reunion closes decades-long separation as public interest and online reaction continue to grow

Siw said the reunion concluded a long effort. The visitors faced many uncertainties at the start. Furthermore, the Americans held no addresses. They had no contacts. They relied entirely on the public. However, the search advanced once the first lead emerged.

The rapid spread of the appeal supplied essential clues. The recognition by Dr Bow narrowed the search. The confirmation by Mark in the hospital fixed the identity.

Each stage of the search built on the last. First came the appeal. Then came the recognition. Afterwards came the confirmation. Finally came the trip to Ubon Ratchathani. Each step moved the visitors closer to the man they remembered. Each detail supported the next. The timeline advanced quickly after December 8. By December 10, the reunion had taken place.

The meeting ended a separation lasting more than half a century. The visitors stood with Poon in the province where they once lived. They spoke about their early years. They noted their father’s communications work during a conflict.

Visitors reflect on Poon’s role in their childhood as meeting confirms memories and closes a long gap

They said they believed Poon had watched over them during that time. The meeting offered confirmation for everyone involved. It also closed a long personal gap for the visitors.

Meanwhile, interest continued to grow online. Comments increased throughout the day. Users noted the scale of the search. Some highlighted the importance of small personal details. Others remarked on the speed of the final steps. Many credited Siw for coordinating the updates. The story remained active across social media.

In the end, the visitors completed their mission. They said they returned to Thailand solely to find Poon. They did not pursue other activities. Their trip centred on the search and the reunion. Siw said the result delivered relief after days of uncertainty. The visitors left Ubon Ratchathani with new photographs and updated contact information.

The decades-long gap had finally been closed. The bond they had with the aged Thai man had been honoured. At the same time, a particularly special era for Thailand and Westerners had been celebrated.

