Human trafficker nabbed after flight from cargo van driven into forest with 25 illegal Burmese migrants

Highway police arrested a Thai driver who fled with 25 Myanmar migrants in a closed pickup, uncovering illegal transport, broker fees and potential trafficking networks along Highway 122, with all suspects now in custody for investigation.

A 31-year-old Thai man from southern Tak province was arrested by Highway Police early Saturday morning. He was caught after fleeing a pickup with a closed box. The suspect had sped off on a main road when intercepted by police and accelerated further when ordered to stop. He drove into a forested area, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers later found him hiding in an outhouse. Inside the container, police discovered 25 Burmese migrants, including sixteen women and nine men.

Highway police arrested a pickup truck driver who fled, abandoning 25 Myanmar migrant workers in the vehicle. The driver, 31-year-old Mr. Piyawut, confessed to receiving ฿5,000 to transport the migrants. Authorities said the intended destination was the Talat Thai market in Pathum Thani province.

On January 3, Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornsak Laorujiralai, Commander of the Highway Police Division, directed the operation. Consequently, Pol. Col. Thach Pothisuwan, Superintendent of Highway Police Division 1, Pol. Lt. Col. Wachira Amrit and Pol. Capt. Narawich Dechkong executed the arrests.

They charged Mr. Piyawut and the 25 migrants with “knowingly providing shelter, concealment, or assistance to foreign nationals who entered the Kingdom illegally.”

Highway police charge driver and 25 migrants with knowingly assisting illegal foreign nationals

Additionally, the migrants were charged with entering and residing in Thailand without permission. The arrests took place on Highway 122, Kilometre 12, Nakhon Sawan Tok Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province.

Police have increased enforcement against illegal migrant trafficking along strategic highways. During the operation, police observed a heavily loaded Isuzu pickup truck registered in Tak province.

They noticed the vehicle was travelling at an unusually high speed. When officers signalled the driver to stop, he accelerated instead. He then abandoned the truck and fled into a nearby forest.

Police quickly surrounded the area. After a search, they found Mr. Piyawut hiding in a corrugated iron shed. He was taken into custody without resistance. Meanwhile, highway police officers opened the enclosed cargo box.

Police apprehended the fleeing driver and opened the pickup to reveal 25 illegal migrants inside

They found 25 Myanmar nationals inside, including nine men and 16 women. None could present travel documents or legal permits to remain in Thailand. All were detained for questioning.

During interrogation, Mr. Piyawut admitted being hired to transport the migrants from Tak province to Pathum Thani for ฿5,000. He also revealed that each migrant had paid a broker ฿20,000. Police confirmed that the transportation was illegal.

Subsequently, all suspects were transferred to Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station. Investigators plan to pursue leads on the wider criminal network involved.

The pickup truck was seized as evidence. Officers documented the migrants’ condition. No serious injuries were reported. Authorities confirmed that all individuals were questioned regarding their origin, travel arrangements and brokers involved. They are also investigating potential accomplices who may have coordinated the operation.

Migrants detained and interrogated while police collect evidence and pursue possible accomplices

The incident highlights the ongoing challenge of illegal labour transport along key routes. Officials noted traffickers often use enclosed vehicles to evade detection. In this case, the high-speed flight complicated immediate police intervention. Nevertheless, officers contained the situation and prevented further risk to the migrants.

Mr. Piyawut’s confession provided full details of the operation. He confirmed the financial arrangement between the broker and himself. Police highlighted that the route from Tak province to Pathum Thani province is frequently used for illicit migration. Surveillance along this corridor has increased in recent months.

All suspects face prosecution under Thai immigration and human trafficking laws. Police emphasised that rapid response prevented potential harm. The enclosed truck posed a risk of suffocation or injury. Abandoning migrants in a closed vehicle could have been fatal.

Confession confirms payments and high-risk routes while police sources stress the rapid response

Investigators are reviewing additional evidence, including surveillance footage, mobile communications and travel logs. They are seeking to identify further persons involved. Authorities also plan to track the broker who received ฿20,000 from each migrant.

Highway police stressed that this case is part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal migration. Coordination with local police and provincial authorities continues. Authorities said monitoring high-risk routes and intercepting vehicles remains a priority.

The arrests demonstrate the enforcement strategy: stop suspicious vehicles, apprehend fleeing drivers, and secure vulnerable migrants. Highway 122 operations included multiple checkpoints and patrols. Police noted that such interventions often reveal wider trafficking networks.

Investigators confirmed that formal charges were filed against all suspects. Mr. Piyawut remains in custody pending trial.

Investigators pursue network as highway police reinforce enforcement along trafficking routes

Immigration Bureau police also indicated that the 25 migrants will face legal procedures for illegal entry. Meanwhile, officers continue to collect statements to investigate potential exploitation.

The operation on January 3 is being cited as a model for coordinated highway enforcement. Officials reported that combining observation, high-speed vehicle interception, and rapid response was crucial. They continue to monitor major transport corridors for similar illegal activity.

Finally, authorities said all evidence, including the abandoned pickup truck and detained migrants, is now under investigation. Prosecutors will pursue both the driver and the migrants. Police continue to examine potential links to brokers and larger trafficking networks operating in Thailand.

Further reading:

DSI cops zero in on senior political official at the Ministry of Labour linked with migrant worker fees

State theft and modern slavery. Illegal Burmese junta orders migrant workers to pay up for permits abroad

Burma’s General Min Aung Hlaing suffers more setbacks as his regime moves towards collapse

War in Myanmar is making Thai officials nervous following ominous signs that the military junta is faltering

Myanmar Junta meltdown threatens to end Bangkok’s condominium sales boom as Kyat currency fails

Thaksin could play a positive role in resolving the civil war in Burma as the dynamic has already shifted

Junta retakes Myawadee as it redeploys forces while rebels there have staged a ‘tactical’ retreat for now

Tyrant of Nay Pyi Taw’s days certainly numbered as Karen soldiers burn the hated Myanmar flag in Myawaddy

Burmese junta sends a plane to Tak to rescue retreating soldiers. They failed to show up following rebels advance