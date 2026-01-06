Bullfighter Nirun, 46, was fatally shot in front of his wife outside their home in Cha-uat, Nakhon Si Thammarat. Police are investigating multiple motives, reviewing CCTV, collecting evidence, and hunting the unknown gunman while supporting the shocked widow.

A 46-year-old man known locally as a bullfighter was murdered in cold blood by a gunman in front of his wife on Sunday. The shocking attack occurred in southern Nakhon Si Thammarat. Police said on Monday that they are following several theories linked to the homicide. However, due to the sensitive nature of the probe, they refused to make them public. Investigators fear that publicity may alert the suspect. The murder inquiry is being fast-tracked because the victim was well known and liked in the local close-knit community.

On Sunday evening, January 4, 2026, a man was fatally shot in front of his wife in Cha-uat District, Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. The incident occurred outside an unnumbered house in the district. Police confirmed that the victim, identified as 46-year-old Nirun, was shot once in the left temple. He was wearing a long-sleeved grey t-shirt and black sweatpants at the time.

Meanwhile, the wife, present at the scene, witnessed the attack and was reportedly in shock and crying. She told authorities the shooting happened around 9:30 PM. She said she was speaking with her husband when, suddenly, an assailant appeared and shot him. Police have not disclosed any details about the suspect.

Pol. Lt. Chamnan Nusang, Deputy Investigator at Cha-uat Police Station, received the report of the shooting and immediately informed his superiors. Subsequently, a team led by Pol. Col. Choti Phetnongchum, Superintendent of Cha-uat Police Station, and Pol. Lt. Col. Phubes Thongthiang, Deputy Superintendent, was dispatched to the scene. Investigators were accompanied by a forensic doctor from Cha-uat Hospital and local rescue workers.

Police find the victim in a pool of blood and collect evidence as the motive remains under review

At the scene, authorities found Nirun lying face up in a pool of blood. Additionally, forensic officers collected gunpowder residue from the victim’s wounds. The body was then transported to the forensic department at Maharaj Hospital for autopsy and further evidence collection.

Nirun was known locally as a bullfighter. Reports indicate he was a friendly individual and, as a result, well-liked by friends and family. Investigators described him as socially active and without known major conflicts. However, police said the exact motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

CCTV footage is being collected from the scene and surrounding areas. Authorities are examining the recordings to identify the assailant and, at the same time, establish the sequence of events. Police confirmed a team has been dispatched to locate the perpetrator.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Pornchai Kajornklin, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 8 and Acting Commander of Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police, has ordered a swift investigation. He instructed officers to gather detailed evidence and, additionally, expedite the identification and arrest of the suspect. Authorities cited the brutal and public nature of the crime as a reason for urgency.

Police withhold possible motives and continue gathering evidence and witness accounts

Police stated they are investigating two to three possible motives. Specific details are being withheld to avoid compromising the case. Officials emphasised that they are actively following all leads. Officers are coordinating with forensic specialists to ensure evidence is properly preserved.

Witnesses in the neighbourhood reported hearing the gunshot around the time of the incident. No additional injuries were reported at the scene. Local residents described the area as typically quiet and, as a result, said they were shocked by the shooting.

The investigation has involved multiple agencies. Cha-uat Police Station is leading the inquiry with assistance from provincial forensic teams. Officers are interviewing family members, neighbours, and potential witnesses to reconstruct the events leading to the shooting.

Authorities confirmed that the firearm used in the attack has not yet been recovered. Forensic teams are testing gunpowder residue and other physical evidence to establish links to the suspect. In addition, police stated that ballistics analysis is underway.

Officers emphasise high priority for the case and continue patrols while wife receives support

The case is being treated as a high priority due to its public nature and the shock it caused in the community. Law enforcement officials said that all investigative measures, including surveillance review and witness interviews, are ongoing.

Police reassured the public that they are taking every step to apprehend the perpetrator. Investigators are examining whether the suspect acted alone or with assistance. Authorities confirmed that additional patrols are in place around the area while the search continues.

The wife remains in a state of trauma and, at the same time, has been offered support by local authorities. Police have asked the public not to speculate on the motive until the investigation is complete. No arrests have been reported at this time.

Officials stated that updates will be provided as new information becomes available. They emphasised the importance of following proper investigative procedures to ensure that the case is resolved. Law enforcement personnel continue to gather evidence and follow leads from CCTV footage, witness statements, and forensic analysis.

Public urged to report information as police continue investigation and aim to bring killer to justice.

The public is urged to report any relevant information to Cha-uat Police Station. Police confirmed that tips could assist in identifying the suspect. Authorities stated that, in addition, all calls would be treated confidentially.

The investigation is ongoing. Police confirmed that they remain committed to completing the case swiftly. They emphasised that all evidence collected will be used to bring the perpetrator to justice. Nirun’s death marks a rare and violent incident in the normally peaceful district.

Authorities reiterated that details of possible motives will remain confidential. They stated that releasing such information prematurely could, as a result, endanger the investigation. Police continue to work with forensic teams and provincial command to resolve the case.

