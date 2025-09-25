A drunk Norwegian woman vanished in Phuket after leaving a bar with an Israeli stranger, later found semi-naked on a busy street while her husband frantically searched their hotel, as locals and a fellow tourist helped her return safely without harm or injury.

A drunk Norwegian woman vanished in Phuket on Sunday night after leaving a bar with an Israeli man she had just met. Hours later, she was found semi-naked and unconscious on the side of a busy road, her lower half exposed to the public. A tuk-tuk driver’s wife spotted her and, out of pity, covered her with a scarf to protect what little dignity she had left. Remarkably, the Israeli man, though also drunk, stayed by her side and didn’t abandon her. Police later located her frantic husband at a nearby resort, where he had been desperately searching for his young wife, fearing something terrible had happened.

A Norwegian woman was found drunk and unconscious on a Phuket sidewalk late Sunday night, sparking confusion and concern among locals, tourists, and police. She had no ID, no phone, and no idea where she was staying. Although the situation could have turned dangerous, a series of quick decisions and acts of kindness brought her home safely.

Officers patrolling Rat-Uthit 200 Years Road, near the nightlife-heavy Bangla Road area, discovered the woman lying on the pavement. She appeared to be heavily intoxicated and barely responsive. Next to her sat a disoriented Israeli man, who had apparently remained by her side.

When questioned, the man told police he wasn’t her boyfriend and didn’t even know her name. He explained they had met earlier that night in one of Bangla Road’s many bars.

Despite his own level of intoxication, he stayed with her instead of walking away. Fortunately, his presence likely protected her from further harm.

Since the woman had no identification or belongings, officers had to rely on guesswork. They began calling hotels in the area at random. After several attempts, staff at Kalima Resort & Spa confirmed a match. They also informed police that her husband had been desperately searching for her for hours.

As a result, police immediately transported her back to the hotel. There, her husband—visibly shaken and clearly relieved—was waiting. According to hotel staff, he had feared something terrible had happened and had already contacted local authorities and hospitals.

However, the story didn’t end on the street or at the hotel. Shortly after the incident, a Thai woman posted online. She said she and her boyfriend, a local tuk-tuk driver, had encountered the same Norwegian woman before police arrived. According to her, the woman had been so drunk that she couldn’t even dress herself properly. Disturbingly, she was reportedly not wearing any underwear at the time.

The tuk-tuk driver’s girlfriend, disturbed by the scene, gave the woman a blanket to cover herself. Although these details remain unconfirmed by authorities, the social media post quickly spread and attracted public attention. For many, it highlighted just how vulnerable drunk tourists can become in a chaotic nightlife environment.

Online reactions were mixed. Some netizens praised the Israeli tourist for not abandoning the woman despite his own drunkenness. They credited him for doing the right thing under uncertain circumstances.

Others responded more cynically, joking that he’d found himself “babysitting someone else’s wife.” Regardless of tone, most commenters agreed the situation could have ended far worse.

Without timely intervention, the woman could have become a victim of theft, assault, or even serious injury. Had police arrived just a little later, the outcome might have been tragic. This was a lucky escape—not a routine misunderstanding.

While Phuket is known globally for its vibrant nightlife, the incident is a stark reminder of the risks that come with excessive drinking and disorientation in a foreign country. Every year, similar cases emerge, but not all of them end as safely as this one.

Tourists are strongly advised to drink responsibly, stay with trusted companions, and always carry hotel information and identification. Moreover, they should remain aware of their surroundings, especially in areas like Bangla Road where alcohol flows freely and strangers mingle easily.

Local authorities continue to patrol high-traffic nightlife zones and encourage cooperation from locals, hotel staff, and business owners. This case demonstrates how quickly things can unravel—but also how quickly they can be resolved when people take action.

In this case, police officers, hotel employees, and even a pair of strangers on the street all helped prevent a possible crisis. Though the events of that night were messy and chaotic, they ended without tragedy—thanks to a chain of quick thinking and human decency.

Phuket relies on everyone—from tourists to tuk tuk drivers—to ensure the island stays safe, even on its wildest nights.

