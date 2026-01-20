Callous and crazed killer arrested on Tuesday in Hua Hin after brutal onslaught on sleeping receptionist

Hotel receptionist killer seized after huge manhunt in Hua Hin as police arrest Rattikorn Yingyod, 36, accused of beating a sleeping female worker 14 times with an iron bar during robbery before fleeing with her phones and handbag from seaside hotel lobby.

A crazed Thai man carried out a callous and brutal murder of a woman as she slept at a hotel reception desk in Hua Hin early Monday morning and was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an intensive manhunt. Thirty-six-year-old Rattikorn Yingyod has a criminal record, including assault and rape. The attacker climbed over the desk, grabbed an iron bar and struck the sleeping woman 14 times on the head. Police tracked him to a nearby area of Hua Hin after finding discarded clothes. He will appear before Hua Hin Provincial Court on murder charges.

Police have arrested the man accused of killing a hotel receptionist in Hua Hin. Most recently, officers captured the suspect on Tuesday afternoon after a large manhunt. The attack happened during a robbery at a hotel in the seaside town. Investigators said the victim was beaten with an iron bar and robbed.

The suspect was identified as Rattikorn Yingyod, 36, from Nakhon Ratchasima. According to police, he entered the hotel at about 2am on Monday. Security cameras recorded a man walking into the lobby alone. The receptionist was resting behind the front counter at the time.

Then, the man waited inside the lobby for several minutes. Afterwards, he climbed over the service counter toward the employee. Footage showed him using a metal bar to strike her 14 times. Next, he took two mobile phones and a black handbag.

Police hunt begins as a receptionist is bludgeoned while asleep. Commanders order a rapid response

The attacker fled from the building immediately after the assault. Rescue workers arrived and carried the woman to Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin. Doctors pronounced her dead on arrival a short time later. The victim was named as Wirin “Nui” Thaolipo, 35.

Meanwhile, her family gathered at the hospital in shock. The killing sent fear through workers in the tourism district. Police described the crime as savage and seriously violent. Therefore, commanders ordered a fast and coordinated response.

On Tuesday morning, senior officers met at Hua Hin Police Station. Pol Maj Gen Athorn Chinthong led the planning session. In addition, deputies and the station superintendent joined the meeting. Teams from several divisions were assigned to the hunt.

Subsequently, officers from the Provincial Investigation Division joined local police. The Region 7 Investigation Division also sent specialists. Furthermore, the Crime Suppression Division added experienced detectives. The plan focused on the immediate capture of the suspect.

Multi-agency force deployed from provincial and regional units to secure an immediate arrest

The court had already approved an arrest warrant for Mr Rattikorn. As a result, police were able to search a wide area without delay. Officers checked communities in Hua Hin and nearby Cha-am. At the same time, they examined places used by homeless people.

Background checks revealed the suspect’s earlier criminal record. Police said he had committed at least three serious crimes in Nakhon Ratchasima. After moving to Hua Hin, he allegedly carried out more violence. Consequently, commanders warned he was dangerous.

More than 100 officers were deployed across the district. Later, teams reviewed camera recordings from many streets. Witnesses were questioned through the night. Also, forensic officers collected evidence from the hotel lobby.

Investigators discovered discarded clothing near Soi Hua Hin 42. Police believed the items matched those worn by the attacker. Then, search teams concentrated on that neighbourhood. Plain-clothes officers moved through alleys and rented rooms.

Massive search across Hua Hin and Cha-am after a court warrant and the discovery of clothing

At about 3.30pm on Tuesday, the operation reached a turning point. Finally, officers located the suspect in Soi Hua Hin 42. The area was close to the scene of the killing. Next, detectives moved in and made the arrest.

Mr Rattikorn was taken into custody without reported resistance. Afterwards, he was transported to Hua Hin Police Station for questioning. Officers guarded the building while interviews began. Police added that formal charges would follow.

Pol Col Kampanat Na Wichai is leading the investigation. He called the attack a shocking event for the town. Investigators said they worked through the night to identify the assailant. The warrant named Mr Rattikorn as the prime suspect.

Moreover, police confirmed he had prior convictions for assault and rape. The Prachuap Khiri Khan police hotline released his photographs. Therefore, residents were warned to avoid approaching him. Many people called in with information.

Suspect with criminal record arrested in Soi Hua Hin, forty-two. Taken for questioning at police station

The hotel where the killing occurred stands in Soi Hua Hin 88/1. The street is busy with tourists and local visitors. However, the lobby was quiet during the early hours. Staff discovered the injured receptionist soon after the attack.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving treatment at the scene. Then, she was rushed by ambulance to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, she could not be revived. Afterwards, police sealed the lobby for forensic work.

Investigators believe the robbery was planned in advance. According to detectives, the man loitered before approaching the counter. He appeared to target the receptionist because she was alone. Next, he grabbed valuables before running away.

News of the arrest spread quickly across the town. Later, residents gathered outside the police station. Hotel workers said they felt relieved at the capture. At the same time, they asked for stronger night security.

Joint agencies continue forensic examination. Prosecutors prepare case for provincial court hearing

Police commanders praised cooperation between different agencies. Furthermore, they said the joint operation saved crucial time. Units from provincial and regional divisions worked side by side. Consequently, the suspect was found within hours.

Forensic teams continue to examine the metal bar used in the assault. Also, officers are studying more camera footage from nearby shops. Statements from hotel staff are being recorded in detail. Meanwhile, prosecutors prepare the legal case.

Officials said the killing was among the most violent in recent years. Therefore, the investigation remains under close supervision. The suspect is in custody at Hua Hin Police Station. Next, he will be presented to the court.

He is expected to face premeditated murder charges in addition to others.

Police urged anyone with additional information to come forward. The emergency hotline 191 remains open for tips. In addition, local stations are accepting witness statements. Authorities expect more evidence in the coming days.

The case has drawn attention across Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Finally, commanders pledged a complete and fast prosecution. The investigation continues under tight security. For now, the town waits for the next legal steps.

