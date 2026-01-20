Thailand invited to be part of Trump’s Board of Peace which diplomats warn cuts across the UN’s role

Thailand drawn into Trump’s Gaza peace board in the aftermath of Maduro’s arrest, Greenland tariff threats while a potential UN clash rattles American allies. Bangkok studies invite while diplomats fear new body may sideline the UN and reshape global power balance after the October 2025 accord.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is anxiously studying the latest initiative from the White House of President Donald Trump. In recent days, the kingdom became one of 60 countries invited to join the Board of Peace, a body that emerged from the Gaza peace settlement of October 2025. Trump will serve as the lifetime chairman of the organisation. Analysts warn that the structure is being promoted as a replacement for the established United Nations. They note the United States under Trump treats the UN with growing disdain, particularly over its backing of non-governmental organisations and left-of-centre ideologies.

Thailand has been drawn into another diplomatic challenge, and the development follows a fragile moment in the region. The invitation arrived just weeks after a truce to the Thai–Cambodian border war was negotiated.

At the same time, United States President Donald Trump moved to expand his new global initiative. He invited the kingdom to participate in a newly created Board of Peace. The body emerged from the Gaza peace settlement agreed in October 2025.

Meanwhile, events in Washington have continued to unsettle foreign capitals. Weeks earlier, Trump ordered a military operation in Venezuela. That action led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro. Since then, anxiety has spread among allies and rivals alike. In addition, Trump issued threats toward Greenland. He also raised the prospect of a renewed tariff war with the European Union.

Global anxiety rises as Trump expands new Board of Peace following Gaza settlement of 2025

In addition, all eyes are on the US Supreme Court. A decision by the court on Trump’s worldwide tariffs is imminent. On Sunday, US Secretary of Commerce Scott Bessent said it was “very unlikely” the tariffs will be struck down.

However, comments by judges during oral hearings suggest otherwise. The fact that world trade is now dependent on word from a US court underlines the changes Trump has made only one year into his second term.

However, the US leader is presently pressing ahead with his Gaza agenda. The October agreement effectively ended the Gaza war, at least for now. As a result, the pact envisaged a multinational mechanism to supervise implementation.

Consequently, Trump has involved about 60 countries in the proposed board. Rumours further suggest he will serve as chairman for life. Moreover, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is thought to be included.

US court tariff decision looms while Trump presses Gaza agenda and lifetime chair plan for allies

In Bangkok, the Foreign Ministry confirmed receipt of the invitation. Subsequently, officials said they were studying the matter in detail. The ministry, therefore, stressed Thailand’s support for sustainable peace in the Middle East.

It also confirmed that the letter referred to a Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict. Additionally, the document outlined a US proposal to establish a peace committee.

In principle, Thailand welcomed initiatives that support lasting peace. Furthermore, the ministry linked any participation to humanitarian relief for Palestinians. It also said plans should reflect the will of the Palestinian people.

Likewise, Bangkok emphasised the need for backing from countries in the region. Thailand, moreover, reaffirmed support for a two-state solution. The statement cited international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Nevertheless, several governments have reacted with caution. Diplomats, in particular, warned that the committee could undermine the United Nations. They also expressed concern about duplication of existing mechanisms. Reuters reported that invitations were sent to around 60 countries. The letters began arriving in European capitals on January 17.

Bangkok studies invitation as governments warn plan may undermine United Nations role in Gaza

So far, only Hungary has responded clearly in favour. The Hungarian leader is known as a close ally of Trump. By contrast, other governments have avoided public commitments. Instead, officials from several states spoke anonymously about risks. They said the body could weaken established UN work.

According to letters and a draft charter seen by diplomats, Trump would chair the board for life. Initially, the body would focus on the Gaza conflict. Later, it would expand to other disputes around the world.

Under the plan, member states would serve three-year terms. However, permanent membership would require a payment of $1 billion each year. The sum equals more than ฿31 billion per country.

The White House promoted the proposal on the platform X. It said permanent membership was an offer to committed allies. The message framed the fee as support for peace and prosperity. Even so, the charter text triggered alarm in Europe. Several governments fear the scheme could sideline the UN system.

Members to be unveiled at Davos as diplomats fear sweeping powers for chairman and funding doubts

Trump has repeatedly accused the UN of blocking his efforts. Therefore, the document calls for abandoning failed institutions. It argues that lasting peace requires rational decision-making. The text also demands common-sense problem-solving. In addition, it says a more agile organisation is needed.

One diplomat described the concept as a Trump-style United Nations. Likewise, three Western diplomats predicted damage to multilateral norms. Sources from Israel confirmed broader US ambitions. They said Trump wants the board to oversee conflicts beyond Gaza.

The US President has spoken openly about winning a Nobel Peace Prize. In his letter, he promised an early meeting of the committee. He added that the initiative would be unprecedented. Invitations were sent to major European and Middle Eastern leaders.

France, Germany and Italy were among those contacted. Australia and Canada also received letters. The European Commission was invited as well. From Asia, Thailand, Vietnam and India confirmed receipt. Earlier, Jordan, Greece and Cyprus had indicated they were approached. Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt were also on the list. Paraguay, Argentina and Albania reported similar invitations.

Trump camp attacks the United Nations and NGOs as drivers of migration and feminism agendas

The United States plans to announce the membership soon. Officials expect this during Trump’s visit to Davos. The US leader will attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. Consequently, diplomats anticipate new details at that time.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has maintained a careful tone. It said the country was examining the proposal thoroughly. Bangkok reiterated its commitment to humanitarian relief in Gaza. It also stressed respect for Palestinian aspirations.

The ministry avoided comment on the $1 billion fee. Instead, it focused on principles of international law. Thailand again endorsed peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine. The government linked any decision to UN resolutions.

European diplomats continued to voice private concern. They noted the lifetime chairmanship grants sweeping powers. The draft charter provides little independent oversight. As a result, analysts called the structure unprecedented.

Questions also remain about how conflicts would be selected. The text gives broad authority to the chairman alone. Funding arrangements beyond membership fees are unclear. Moreover, the role of existing UN agencies is not defined.

The Trump White House, in line with right-wing thinking that is growing in the United States and Europe, sees the United Nations as a failed organisation.

Indeed, it is seen as at the root of many of the world’s problems, from what conservatives see as climate alarmism to the body’s crucial role in population control. The latter is now seen as the greatest challenge facing mankind.

Netanyahu rejects peace board as Trump team and allies move to fill executive structure

The United Nations is also seen as linked to rising non-governmental organisations’ activism throughout the world in both developed and developing countries. These groups are seen as supporting a left-wing agenda, especially in relation to the promotion of migration and feminism.

In Southeast Asia, the Peace Board invitation to Thailand has drawn close attention. Thailand recently managed tensions on its Cambodian border. Therefore, officials are wary of new external entanglements. The Gaza issue also resonates across the region.

Diplomats in Bangkok said internal consultations were underway. Parliament has not yet debated the matter publicly. Opposition parties requested transparency from the ministry. Meanwhile, media coverage has intensified.

The proposed board could reshape global diplomacy. If implemented, it would operate outside UN structures. The lifetime role for Trump remains a central controversy. Equally, the membership fee poses a barrier for smaller states.

For Thailand, the decision involves competing interests. The country values strategic ties with Washington. At the same time, it supports the UN’s central role. Balancing these positions will be difficult.

Ceasefire frays as shootings continue and aid blocked while new infant deaths reported in Gaza

As the Davos meeting approaches, pressure is likely to grow. The United States seeks early commitments from invitees. Many governments prefer a coordinated international response. Others are waiting for clearer legal details.

For now, Bangkok continues to study the invitation. The government has not signalled acceptance or rejection. Officials repeat calls for sustainable peace in the Middle East. They insist that any mechanism must respect international law.

The Board of Peace remains an evolving proposal. Its authority, funding and membership are unsettled. In the coming weeks, capitals will face hard choices. Until then, uncertainty will dominate the diplomatic landscape.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday rejected the proposed Board of Peace. The statement marked the first open Israeli opposition to the plan. Notably, Israel and Hamas have not fully ratified the Gaza peace agreement. Even so, both sides are implementing the accord in phases. They remain the central parties to the pact.

The governance structure of the initiative is already taking shape. Some members of the founding Executive Board of Peace come from the Trump administration. These include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is also listed. Jared Kushner, Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, is named as well. Kushner is known as a major real estate investor.

More leaders invited as board advances amid Israeli opposition and fragile truce uncertainty ahead

The executive body also includes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. American billionaire Marc Rowan is another participant. World Bank President Ajay Banga is part of the group. Beneath this circle will operate the wider Board of Peace. Its authority has not been clearly defined.

The broader board is meant to support the Office of the High Representative. That office is led by Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, based in the UAE. The office is expected to link the board with a technocratic committee. Unlike the upper bodies, the executive panel includes Arab figures.

Among them is Qatari diplomat Ali al-Thawadi. Hassan Rashid, head of Egyptian intelligence, is included. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also a member. Their presence has triggered strong criticism in Israel.

Netanyahu issued his protest on January 17 after the Sabbath ended. He wrote that the composition was not coordinated with Israel. He said the structure contradicts Israeli policy. The prime minister offered no detailed explanation. Observers said the objection focused on Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt.

Those states have condemned Israel’s Gaza offensive after the October 7 Hamas attacks. The criticism encouraged hard-line voices inside Israel. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir dismissed the plan outright.

He said Gaza needed migration, not executive boards. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also attacked the proposal. He accused Netanyahu of failing to impose a military government in Gaza.

The peace board is advancing despite worsening conditions on the ground. The first phase of the ceasefire began on October 10. It led to the release of almost all remaining Hamas hostages. Large-scale Israeli airstrikes also stopped.

However, violations of the truce continue. Reports describe daily shootings in several areas. The crossing with Egypt remains closed. Aid deliveries face heavy restrictions. On January 16, Gazan authorities reported another infant death from hypothermia. It was the eighth such case this winter. UN agencies say winter supplies are still blocked outside the Strip.

Continuing truce breaches reported as aid blocked and infant deaths highlight winter crisis in Gaza

The second phase of the accord aims to create an administration in Gaza without Hamas. The goal is to convert the truce into a permanent ceasefire. Many diplomats doubt this can succeed. Israel refuses a full troop withdrawal. Hamas rejects disarmament without a promise of statehood. The role of large financial pledges remains uncertain.

US President Donald Trump has invited additional leaders to join the Gaza board. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received an invitation. Argentine President Javier Milei was also approached, Bloomberg reported. Other governments confirmed similar letters.

Hungary, India, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan acknowledged invitations, AP News has confirmed. Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, and Albania were contacted earlier. The United States is expected to announce the full list soon. The decision may come within days, officials said.

For now, the initiative moves forward amid open disagreement. Israel contests the structure, and in Gaza, a fragile truce holds amid the ruins. The future of the Board of Peace remains unsettled.

Further reading:

Foreign Minister Sihasak expresses disappointment at Trump’s remarks on border landmine incidents

War to continue says PM Anutin. Dismisses President Trump’s ceasefire talk as a ‘misunderstanding’

Confusion after Trump’s 20 minute phone call with PM Anutin. US side claimed a ceasefire was agreed

Thailand moves to election mode after King approves dissolution of parliament decree request by Anutin

Constitutional crisis again as Bhumjaithai MPs vote to uphold the veto power of the Senate over reform

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state