Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak expresses strong disappointment at Trump’s remarks on border landmine incidents, rejects ‘accident’ claim, backs Thai military and PM, stresses ceasefire requires bilateral readiness, and reaffirms Thailand-US alliance.

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister expressed disappointment at US President Donald Trump’s description of a Thai military landmine incidents as accidental. Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Saturday stressed that Thailand welcomed America’s peacekeeping efforts and reaffirmed its position as a close US ally. However, he rejected the US leader’s characterisation of what Thailand calls deliberate Cambodian attacks. The minister also backed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s account of Friday night’s telephone call with Trump. He said he had briefed the US State Department before the call, ruling out a ceasefire. Mr. Sihasak questioned Mr. Trump’s grasp of the situation.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has publicly defended the Prime Minister’s account of a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated firmly that the Thai government stands by its version.

He emphasised that no ceasefire was agreed during the call. Furthermore, he said he had already briefed the US State Department that a ceasefire was not possible at that time.

Moreover, Sihasak addressed assertions made by President Trump regarding landmine explosions. Trump had described the incidents, in which seven Thai soldiers were severely injured, as accidental. However, Sihasak strongly rejected this characterisation. He noted that the Cambodian side had laid new landmines deliberately, causing repeated injuries. He also stated that the ASEAN Observer Team confirmed the new landmines. Consequently, this explanation of the explosions was not a unilateral claim by Thailand.

Thailand rejects Trump’s characterisation of landmine incidents and confirms deliberate Cambodian attacks

On Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social describing the landmine explosions as a roadside bombing accident. Additionally, he noted that Thailand had responded strongly. On Saturday, Sihasak rejected these claims and stated that Thailand was disappointed by the post.

He added that the remarks affected the feelings of the Thai people. Furthermore, he said that the US President has a limited understanding of the situation on the Thai-Cambodian border.

At a briefing on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak clarified Thailand’s position. He explained that the Prime Minister had already issued a statement following the telephone call.

Moreover, he expressed appreciation to President Trump for his concern and goodwill in seeking peace. However, he emphasised that peace cannot be achieved unilaterally. Instead, cooperation from both sides is required.

Thailand emphasises peace requires cooperation and rejects unilateral declarations from the United States

Sihasak outlined several points of concern regarding Trump’s posts. He suggested that the statements could reflect misunderstanding, inaccurate information or deliberate misrepresentation.

First, he disputed the claim that the landmine incidents were accidental. Evidence shows the Cambodian side had laid new landmines multiple times. Therefore, the injuries to Thai soldiers were intentional. Additionally, ASEAN observers confirmed the repeated landmine placement.

He further highlighted other incidents on the border. On Saturday, a BM-21 rocket was fired into civilian areas in Sisaket Province. Sihasak stated clearly that this act was deliberate and not accidental.

Furthermore, regarding Thailand’s response, he said the military acted proportionately. Claims of excessive force, he added, are incorrect. Thailand, he emphasised, remains a friendly nation and a longstanding ally of the United States.

Minister details deliberate attacks and proportionate responses, underlining Thailand’s ties with the US

Sihasak expressed disappointment that Trump’s statements affected Thai public sentiment. He recalled the historical importance of the Thai-US alliance. Thailand has been one of the United States’ oldest treaty allies in the region.

Furthermore, it is a non-NATO ally with a security relationship comparable to NATO members. The alliance has endured numerous challenges. Thailand and the United States have collaborated on security matters and will continue to do so.

He also addressed the Cambodian Prime Minister’s request for a satellite-based investigation of border clashes. Thailand has no objection. However, Sihasak insisted that the use of landmines must also be investigated.

Previously, he had called for a fact-finding committee during the Ottawa Convention Parties in Geneva. He emphasised that any investigation must cover both clashes and landmine incidents.

Furthermore, he noted that border threats also involve scams and human trafficking. These affect both regional and international communities. Thailand, he said, remains fully committed to suppressing such threats.

Kingdom outlines investigation requirements and warns of ongoing threats, including scams and trafficking

Sihasak mentioned that a ministerial-level meeting to combat online scams will take place on December 17. Additionally, he recalled discussions with President Trump on trade negotiations.

They agreed that trade and tariffs should remain separate from the border conflict. Operational-level negotiations should continue independently. Thailand’s position is that border incidents must not influence trade policy.

The minister highlighted the humanitarian situation at the Poipet border crossing. Approximately 6,000 to 7,000 Thai citizens wish to return home but face uncertainty about safety. Thailand has allowed Cambodian citizens to return without issue. However, Cambodia has refused to reopen the border.

Previously, Thailand and Cambodia had agreed on a limited reopening from 1 PM to 4 PM on Saturday. However, Cambodia requested a postponement, and Hun Sen subsequently suspended all crossings. Sihasak said this suspension violates international humanitarian law and human rights conventions.

Concerns raised over border closures and humanitarian issues amid suspended crossings by Cambodia

Regarding Trump’s description of the landmine incidents as accidental, Sihasak reiterated that the explosion resulted from Cambodia laying new landmines. He confirmed that Thailand has documented evidence.

Sihasak addressed the issue of a ceasefire. He explained that a ceasefire depends on Cambodia’s readiness. It cannot be implemented unilaterally. Events earlier that day demonstrated that Cambodia was not prepared to halt hostilities.

Consequently, a ceasefire without mutual readiness is meaningless. Political declarations, he added, cannot substitute for military coordination.

He also discussed the border closure’s implications. Civilians should be protected under international conventions. Thailand prioritises the safety of its citizens and respects humanitarian principles. Sihasak confirmed that Thailand is not obstructing Cambodian citizens seeking to return. The situation concerns human rights and international humanitarian law, not war crimes. The kingdom continues to monitor the situation closely.

Full cooperation in investigations offered while ensuring border safety and international law obligations

Thailand has consistently cooperated with the ASEAN Observer Team and other fact-finding mechanisms. Sihasak confirmed full participation in investigations.

Thailand is prepared to provide satellite data and other evidence. The goal is to clarify Thailand’s perspective and ensure factual accuracy. Investigations must cover both clashes and landmine usage.

Regarding external involvement, Sihasak noted that China has expressed concern and hopes for a peaceful resolution. However, China has not proposed specific initiatives. Thailand welcomes assistance from friendly countries, but emphasises that resolution must come from direct Thai-Cambodian dialogue. Both countries must negotiate solutions bilaterally, with support if necessary.

Sihasak emphasised that ceasefire agreements must be negotiated directly between the militaries. Policymakers cannot impose terms without military approval. Both sides must be genuinely prepared.

He explained that readiness is crucial for a sustainable ceasefire. In discussions with the US Secretary of State, Sihasak reiterated that immediate cessation of hostilities is not feasible. Military assessment and coordination are required.

Sihasak clarifies ceasefire requires mutual military readiness and cannot be dictated by external actors

He clarified that the Prime Minister’s call with Trump did not include discussions of a ceasefire or the restoration of prior peace agreements. Trump’s post likely reflected an expectation of a ceasefire.

However, Sihasak stressed that readiness from both sides is required before any agreement. Ceasefires involve detailed planning, including military coordination and verification.

Sihasak also addressed ASEAN involvement. He confirmed coordination with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chairman, regarding border inspections and AOT fact-finding visits.

Thailand has pledged full cooperation and participation. The country seeks to present evidence, clarify its position, and provide its perspective on all incidents.

Thailand confirms ASEAN coordination and stresses sovereignty while seeking border war resolution

Sihasak concluded by stressing that ceasefire announcements must reflect genuine intent. Ceasefires declared for diplomatic advantage risk continued hostilities. Thailand remains focused on protecting citizens, maintaining security, and complying with international law. Mischaracterisations of events, he said, affect public sentiment and international perceptions.

In summary, Sihasak reaffirmed Thailand’s positions on all fronts. He rejected Trump’s description of the landmine incidents as accidental. He emphasised that Thai military responses were proportionate.

Thailand supports fact-finding missions, welcomes international support, and prioritises humanitarian concerns. Ceasefires require mutual readiness, not unilateral declarations. Thailand continues to cooperate with ASEAN and maintain its longstanding alliance with the United States.

