Killer of sleeping receptionist arrested on Tuesday found sleeping in a bush by police near the scene

Hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin while asleep at her post. CCTV led police to suspect Rattikorn Yingyod, 36, arrested hiding in bushes near railway tracks after a rapid manhunt. He later gave inconsistent statements to investigators now.

Police in Hua Hin are continuing to question 36-year-old Rattikorn Yingyod, arrested by a police task force on Tuesday over a brutal murder committed in the early hours of Monday morning. Investigators say the suspect attacked a sleeping hotel receptionist, striking her 14 times in the head with force. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Wirin “Nui” Thaolipo, was asleep at her post after falling ill during her shift.

Police in Hua Hin have revealed that the 36-year-old man, Rattikorn Yingyod, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a horrific murder in the early hours of Monday morning, was found asleep in bushes near the scene of the murder.

Despite the initial relief felt in the tourist town of Hua Hin on Tuesday, the murder has shocked Thailand. The callous and senseless nature of the murder is seen as an outrage.

The arrest followed an intensive investigation that began within hours of the crime. The incident occurred inside a hotel during the early morning of January 19, 2026. At approximately 3:15 a.m., the employee was alone at the front counter. At that time, police said she was asleep due to illness.

Victim identified as hotel employee attacked while asleep after suspect entered the foyer in the early hours

The victim was confirmed as 35-year-old Wirin “Nui” Thaolipo.

Meanwhile, closed-circuit television cameras recorded a man entering the hotel lobby. The footage showed him circling the counter area several times. Accordingly, investigators said he appeared to observe both the surroundings and the sleeping employee. He repeatedly walked back and forth near the counter. Then, he paused and looked directly toward the victim.

Subsequently, police said the suspect confirmed the employee was unconscious. He then climbed over the front counter. At that point, he was carrying an iron pipe. According to investigators, he struck the employee in the head multiple times. The assault occurred quickly and without interruption.

Afterwards, the suspect searched behind the counter. He took two mobile phones belonging to the employee. In addition, he stole a black bag. He then exited the hotel and fled on foot. No other individuals were seen in the lobby during the incident.

CCTV provided detailed suspect description. Helped trace escape route toward railway tracks

Later, investigators reviewed the CCTV footage in detail. The footage provided a clear physical description of the suspect. Accordingly, police described him as between 160 and 180 centimetres tall. He was dark-skinned and of average build. At the time, he wore a black jacket, white pants, and orange shoes.

Meanwhile, officers expanded the CCTV review beyond the hotel. They examined footage from nearby streets and buildings. As a result, investigators traced the suspect’s escape route. The route appeared to lead toward the railway tracks near the hotel. This information narrowed the search area.

Subsequently, police compared the suspect’s image with the civil registry photographic record system. The comparison produced a positive identification. Accordingly, investigators identified the suspect as Mr. Rattikorn Yingyod, aged 36. His identity was confirmed through official records.

According to police, Mr. Rattikorn has a prior criminal record. His past offences include assault and rape. Following this identification, Hua Hin Police Station officers intensified the investigation. They gathered physical evidence and reviewed digital records. Witness information was also compiled.

Court issues arrest warrant as police uncovered discarded clothing and tightened search

Then, investigators prepared a request for an arrest warrant. The request was submitted to the Hua Hin Provincial Court. Later that evening, the court approved the application. The arrest warrant was issued as No. J.15/2569. It was dated January 19, 2026, at 10:00 p.m.

Accordingly, police were authorised to locate and arrest Mr. Rattikorn. The warrant was circulated to relevant units immediately. Meanwhile, search operations continued in areas near the railway line. Officers focused on locations consistent with the escape route.

During the search, police made a critical discovery. Clothing believed to have been worn during the crime was found. Specifically, the items were discarded under a bridge near the railway tracks. Officers secured the clothing as evidence. This discovery further confirmed the suspect’s movements.

As a result, investigators adjusted the search perimeter. Additional CCTV footage near the bridge was reviewed. Subsequently, the footage showed movement consistent with the suspect’s description. This led officers toward nearby bushes and undeveloped land.

Suspect found hiding near the railway tracks gives inconsistent statements after arrest

On January 20, 2026, police located the suspect in that area. The time was approximately 3:51 p.m. He was found curled up in bushes about 300 meters from the railway tracks. The location matched the projected escape path.

When officers approached, the suspect showed slight resistance. However, police said he did not attempt to flee. He was taken into custody at the scene. During the arrest, he spoke briefly with officers.

Initially, Mr. Rattikorn claimed he had been sleeping in the area. He stated he had been there since the previous night. He also said he had not gone anywhere else. However, during further questioning, his statements changed.

Later, he claimed he had slept under a nearby bridge. Subsequently, he contradicted that statement. According to police, his testimony was inconsistent. Investigators documented multiple discrepancies.

National police leadership orders rapid action as the case concerns a major tourist district

Following the arrest, police transferred the suspect for further interrogation. He remains in custody under close supervision. Authorities said questioning will continue. His statements are being verified against available evidence.

Meanwhile, senior police officials monitored the case closely. Earlier, Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet Thamsuthee provided details of the response. He is Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. He also serves as Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet revealed the case drew attention from national police leadership. Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, who issued an urgent directive. Pol. Gen. Kittirat is the Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police. The order required immediate action.

Police Region 7 and crime suppression division mobilised after an urgent order from police chief

Accordingly, Police Region 7 was instructed to expedite the arrest. The Crime Suppression Division of the Central Investigation Bureau was also assigned. As a result, multiple units coordinated their efforts. Resources were deployed without delay.

Officials classified the case as a serious criminal threat. Notably, the incident occurred in a major tourist area. Police said swift action was required due to the location. The directive emphasised rapid apprehension and prosecution.

At present, the investigation remains ongoing. Police have not released further details. The suspect remains detained. Evidence review and questioning continue under established procedures.

