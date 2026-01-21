Court clears ex-ministers Phumtham and Thawee in Senate probe, but wider 2024 election collusion investigations deepen, targeting 229 people, including 138 senators and senior Bhumjaithai figures as pressure mounts over the affair.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong were cleared on Wednesday of breaching ethical provisions under the 2017 Charter over their oversight of a Department of Special Investigation probe into the 2024 Senate election, an inquiry launched that year and expanded in 2025 to include money laundering and closed society charges after findings supported public complaints. The investigation remains ongoing, with several people charged, but has been slowed by its scale and thousands of witnesses, while running alongside an Election Commission probe targeting 229 people for electoral law breaches. The dismissed case was brought by senators who claimed the investigation amounted to political interference and an abuse of power.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday cleared two former cabinet ministers linked to investigations into the 2024 Senate election. The ruling concerned Phumtham Wechayachai and Pol Col Thawee Sodsong. Both served under the previous Pheu Thai Party–led government.

At the time, Phumtham was deputy prime minister and defence minister. Meanwhile, Thawee served as minister of justice. The court ruled that neither violated constitutional ethics provisions. Therefore, their ministerial status was not terminated.

The case stemmed from a petition filed by a group of senators last year. Specifically, the petition was submitted through Senate President Mongkol Surasajja. The senators accused the ministers of abusing authority. They alleged interference in the Senate selection process.

Senators alleged ministers used DSI probe to pressure the Senate and breached separation of powers

According to the complaint, the ministers improperly pushed the Department of Special Investigation, or DSI. In particular, the senators claimed the DSI was used as a political tool. They argued that this pressured senators and breached the separation of powers.

At issue was a special investigation linked to the 2024 Senate election. Previously, both ministers presided over a DSI-convened committee. That committee agreed on terms for a special investigation. The inquiry focused on alleged collusion and vote manipulation.

At the same time, both ministers allowed election police officers to conduct their duties. Moreover, senior officials believed there was a substantial case. As a result, investigators pursued further examination.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission reviewed the matter independently. Subsequently, a joint committee was formed with DSI representatives. According to the court, both bodies reached similar conclusions. They agreed that some allegations required a criminal investigation.

Initially, the matter was not treated as a special case. However, that status later changed. The Election Commission indicated jurisdictional limits. In particular, it said the alleged money laundering exceeded its authority.

Election Commission limits push DSI to expand Senate election probe into criminal money laundering

As a result, the DSI assumed a greater role. The investigation expanded to include closed society groups. These groups were allegedly linked to the election affair. Consequently, the case moved beyond electoral administration.

The Senate election followed a three-stage process. The final vote occurred on June 26, 2024. Notably, the results raised concern. A disproportionate number of winners came from Bhumjaithai strongholds.

As scrutiny increased, investigators examined patterns of coordination. In short, allegations pointed to a conspiracy to manipulate results. Therefore, officials pursued both electoral and criminal angles.

The senators’ petition cited Sections 160 and 170 of the Constitution. Specifically, they alleged violations of Sections 160(4) and 160(5). These provisions concern honesty, integrity, and ethical conduct. A breach can trigger termination from office.

Senate petition invoked Constitution sections on integrity and ethics seeking removal of ministers

Accordingly, the court examined whether the ministers interfered with the Election Commission. It also assessed whether they directed the DSI improperly. Central to the case was whether they forced investigative decisions.

In its reasoning, the court found no such evidence. Instead, judges said the DSI acted on public complaints. Furthermore, the court found no proof of coercion. There was also no evidence of agenda manipulation.

Regarding Phumtham, the court voted 8 to 1 on integrity under Section 160(4). Therefore, his ministerial status did not end. One judge dissented and disagreed with the majority.

Next, the court examined serious ethical violations under Section 160(5). On that issue, the vote was 7 to 2. Again, the majority ruled against termination. Two judges dissented.

Regarding Thawee, the court first considered integrity. On that issue, judges voted 7 to 2. Consequently, his ministerial status remained intact. Two judges dissented.

Constitutional Court finds no interference as split votes clear Phumtham and Thawee of ethics charges

Then, the court examined alleged serious ethical violations by Thawee. This vote was notably closer. The court split 5 to 4. Nevertheless, the majority ruled against termination.

In both cases, the majority found no serious ethical breaches. Therefore, the constitutional threshold for removal was not met. The allegations of interference were dismissed.

As a result, the court ruled there was no basis under Section 170. Both respondents were cleared individually. The ruling concluded the constitutional complaint.

By the time of the judgment, circumstances had changed. Both ministers had already left office. In September last year, the Pheu Thai–led coalition was ousted. Subsequently, a Bhumjaithai-led government took power.

Despite the ruling, investigations continue. Both the DSI and the Election Commission remain active. Moreover, hundreds of individuals have been questioned. These include senators and political affiliates.

Ongoing DSI and Election Commission probes question Senators and allies despite government change.

Investigators have accused 138 current senators of collusion. In addition, 91 other individuals are implicated. These include Bhumjaithai executives and linked figures. The inquiries remain wide-ranging.

Some legal proceedings have already begun. However, since the government change, updates have been limited. Progress has been slow and largely out of public view.

Importantly, the court did not rule on collusion allegations. Instead, it focused strictly on ministerial conduct. The substance of the election investigation remains unresolved.

Finally, the court noted that money laundering allegations fall under criminal law. Similarly, inquiries into closed society groups continue. These matters proceed separately from the constitutional case.

Slow senate collusion probes focus on Bhumjaithai figures including Prime Minister Anutin Charvirakul

Certainly, the ruling closes one legal front. However, broader investigations into the 2024 Senate election remain ongoing. Indeed, the slow-moving probes by both the Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) are a potential threat to political stability.

For instance, the Election Commission probe presently targets 229 people, including 138 sitting senators and 91 other individuals. These include top officials with the Bhumjaithai Party, including the present Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The Prime Minister and top officials with the Bhumjaithai Party strenuously deny any involvement with the matters being investigated.

