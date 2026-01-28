Drug convict Tanuphat Chakka escaped from Doi Hang Prison in Chiang Rai during an evening roll call, sparking an all-out manhunt. Police have sealed routes across northern border districts as authorities warn the public not to assist the fugitive.

An all-out manhunt is underway in northern Thailand after a prisoner escaped from a Chiang Rai corrections facility on Monday. The inmate, convicted on narcotics charges, was discovered missing during an evening roll call. Police identified him as Tanuphat Chakka, aged 37–38. Officers are now searching the Mae Ai and Fang districts of Chiang Mai, where he has family, including a wife.

A male inmate convicted of drug offences escaped from Doi Hang Temporary Prison in Chiang Rai on January 26, 2026. The Department of Corrections confirmed the escape on January 27 at 1:10 PM. Subsequently, authorities launched an urgent manhunt across northern districts.

The manhunt was still underway on Wednesday as police reportedly intensified their search. The wanted man is of Lahu ethnicity, meaning a distinct Tibeto-Burmese ethnic group. Significantly, corrections officers have also revealed he was nearing the end of his sentence.

According to official statements, the inmate was identified as Tanuphat Chakka. In other releases, his name appeared as Danuphat Chaka. Likewise, his age was reported as 37 or 38 years old. All statements confirmed his conviction under the Narcotics Act for methamphetamine possession.

Escape discovered during evening count as Chiang Rai prison and corrections launch joint response

The escape occurred at Doi Hang Temporary Prison, which operates under Chiang Rai Central Prison. Therefore, both facilities coordinated the initial response. Immediately, internal alerts were issued to senior prison officials.

At approximately 6:00 PM, officers conducted a routine inmate count. This count took place before prisoners returned to their cells. However, one inmate could not be located. As a result, staff confirmed an escape during the evening count.

According to the Department of Corrections, the incident occurred on January 26, 2026. Subsequently, prison staff initiated emergency protocols. Meanwhile, officers verified inmate rosters and movement logs.

Records showed the inmate had recently been transferred. Four days earlier, he arrived from Fang District Prison. The transfer occurred on January 22, 2026. He was selected to participate in a pre-release preparation program.

Inmate transfer and program placement confirmed just four days before escape from prison

Specifically, he joined the program titled “Applying the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy to the Life of Prisoners.” Moreover, the program is part of the “Kamlangjai” project. This project operates under the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

The course runs for five months during fiscal year 2026. According to officials, it targets inmates nearing release. Additionally, participation requires meeting specific eligibility criteria. Prison officials confirmed the inmate met those requirements.

Nevertheless, the escape occurred while he was enrolled. Therefore, the Department of Corrections opened a formal investigation. The inquiry aims to determine the cause of the escape. However, officials have not released security details.

Following confirmation of the escape, coordination expanded rapidly. The Department of Corrections worked with Chiang Rai Central Prison. At the same time, police agencies were notified to assist.

As a result, the Royal Thai Police deployed officers across the region. Checkpoints were established on major highways. In addition, secondary and rural routes were monitored closely.

Police expand search routes linking Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai as focus shifts to border districts

These routes connect Chiang Rai with Chiang Mai Province. Therefore, authorities focused on border-adjacent districts. Police concentrated efforts in Mae Ai and Fang districts.

Officials stated the inmate is familiar with the terrain. Moreover, they noted his knowledge of mountainous and forested areas. The region includes natural border routes used for travel.

Based on available information, officials believe he may be heading toward the Mae Ai–Fang border. Accordingly, patrols intensified in that corridor. Search teams expanded coverage into nearby villages.

The Department of Corrections released a detailed physical description. The inmate is of Lahu ethnicity. He stands approximately 150 to 160 centimeters tall.

Additionally, he has a slender build and dark complexion. His hair is short and closely cropped. These details were distributed to police units and local agencies.

Authorities release residence and family links as search widens across Mae Ai and Fang districts

Authorities also released residential information. He is registered in Village 5, Mae Nawang Subdistrict. This subdistrict lies within Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai Province.

Officials confirmed he has family connections in the area. His wife resides in Mae Nawang Subdistrict. Moreover, he has relatives in Mae Ai and Fang districts.

Consequently, police contacted local authorities in those locations. Information was shared to support identification and reporting. Meanwhile, patrols were increased around residential zones.

On Tuesday, January 27, reporters observed heightened police activity. Patrol vehicles were stationed at checkpoints. Residents reported inspections on multiple routes.

Authorities acknowledged concern among some residents. However, no injuries were reported. No confrontations were confirmed by officials.

The Department of Corrections urged the public to report sightings. At the same time, officials advised against approaching the individual. They emphasized that citizens should not attempt apprehension.

Police warn aiding escapee is a crime as public urged to report sightings through official channels

Police reiterated legal warnings. Specifically, assisting or sheltering an escaped prisoner is a criminal offense. Penalties include imprisonment and fines.

This warning was repeated in multiple official statements. Therefore, authorities requested full public cooperation. They stressed reporting through official channels only.

Emergency contact numbers were released. Reports can be made to Doi Hang Temporary Prison at 08-0492-5695 or 0-5317-0558. Alternatively, citizens can call the 191 emergency hotline.

The hotline operates 24 hours a day. Information received is forwarded to police and correctional units. Subsequently, search teams act on verified leads.

The Department of Corrections confirmed the manhunt remains active. Search operations continued throughout the last 36 hours. Coordination among agencies is ongoing.

Further reading:

Udon Thani man steals gold ring to relax in prison and get away from the humdrum struggles with real life

Ex PM Thaskin reportedly has behaved as a model prisoner at Bangkok’s notorious Khlong Prem Prison

Former PM Thaksin transferred within hours to the notorious Khlong Prem Prison or the ‘Bangkok Hilton’

Former Premier Thaksin returns to Bangkok Remand Prison just over 2 years since he was first sent there

Thaksin stuns Bangkok’s political establishment by returning from Dubai ahead of his Tuesday hearing

Thaksin tells Pheu Thai leaders he will return on Monday to face Tuesday’s Supreme Court hearing

Has Thaksin flown the Thai coop for the second time? All will be revealed next Tuesday before the court

People’s Party ready to elect Anutin Charnvirakul Prime Minister on Friday as election call is thwarted

Thailand falls deeper into the abyss of deep political crisis with two controversial decisions in minutes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>