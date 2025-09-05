Has Thaksin flown the Thai coop for the second time? All will be revealed next Tuesday before the court

Thaksin’s shock flight to Dubai sparks déjà vu panic across Thailand. Officially, it’s medical—but critics say exile 2.0. With a court date looming and his coalition in tatters, all eyes are on September 9. Will he return—or opt for a safe exile again?

Thailand is holding its breath—again. On Thursday evening, Thaksin Shinawatra, the political titan turned fugitive turned comeback king, slipped aboard a private jet and vanished into the night. Officially, it’s a medical trip. Unofficially? It smells like déjà vu. The last time Thaksin left under pressure, he stayed gone for 15 years. This time, he’s promised to return—just one day before a court hearing that could send him back to prison. Meanwhile, the government that backed him after his return has fallen. Is this strategic retreat, tactical delay—or the final chapter of Thailand’s most polarising political saga? One thing’s clear: the next few days may define Mr Thaksin’s legacy, or end it, either way, based on whatever course he takes.

Eyebrows rose sharply on Thursday evening. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra boarded a private jet from Don Mueang Airport. The timing was explosive: just hours after Pheu Thai failed to dissolve parliament. Indeed, that effort collapsed after the progressive People’s Party surprisingly backed Bhumjaithai’s Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister. Consequently, this triggered speculation that Thaksin might flee again.

Inside the government’s hasty pact, the term spans only four months. Certainly, it includes constitutional reform promises. However, the decision is being openly criticised by both progressive and pro-democratic politicians.

They argue stoutly that Pheu Thai’s Chaikasem Nitisiri, a former Attorney General and Pheu Thai Minister of Justice at the fall of a democratic government to a coup d’état in 2014, was the better choice.

Critics question coalition motives as Anutin rises despite a weak mandate and coup-era political ties

Undeniably, Mr. Anutin is seen as solely linked to the former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who led the 2014 coup d’état. Significantly also, his party only garnered 3% in the party list vote in the 2023 General Election. In short, the People’s Party is being accused of malice towards the Pheu Thai Party because of events linked with the collapse of efforts in 2023 for an Orange-Red coalition.

However, the Pheu Thai Party did vote for the Move Forward Party nominee on that occasion in parliament—Pita Limjaroenrat—when required to do so. The candidacy was ultimately defeated by an unelected Senate appointed by the junta.

Furthermore, the Bhumjaithai Party is seen as the main reason that efforts at constitutional reform by the outgoing government failed. In addition, it has also been implicated in a collusion case linked to the Senate election in 2024. After that, the new upper house has also consistently thwarted constitutional reform.

Observers also point out the incoming coalition almost certainly involves Palang Pracharat and junta kingpin General Prawit Wongsuwan. General Prawit is the party leader. Notably, the former army chief appeared in parliament on Friday to lead his 17 MPs in support of Mr. Anutin. Indeed, this backing makes the optics of the People’s Party’s decision look extremely confusing for pro-democracy campaigners.

Thaksin boards jet after lengthy delay and later heads for Dubai in erratic journey via a route mapped for Singapore

On Thursday, Thaksin’s plane departed at exactly 7:17 p.m. Before that, immigration officers held him for nearly two hours. A senior official from Immigration Division Two later confirmed this. He emphasised that Thaksin’s records were meticulously scrutinised. Yet, no legal hold barred his exit.

Initially, Thaksin planned to fly to Singapore. However, once airborne and past Thai airspace, the jet’s path twisted unpredictably. First, it aimed for Dubai. Then, it veered back toward Singapore. Again pivoting, it turned straight for Dubai. Finally, around 11:25 p.m., it landed there. It was a dramatic detour.

Immediately, Thaksin took to X (formerly Twitter) at 2:07 a.m. He blamed immigration delays for the diversion. Apparently, Singapore’s Seletar Airport closes at 10:00 p.m. local time. Furthermore, Singapore is one hour ahead of Thailand. Hence, he couldn’t reach it on time. So, he diverted to Dubai—and with good reason.

Thaksin explained that his long-time doctors awaited him in Dubai. In addition, he planned to meet friends he hadn’t seen in two years. Meanwhile, the jet circled in airspace, awaiting landing permission. The aircraft is a Bombardier Global 7500—a jet with an extensive range.

Disappearing flight tracker data fuels rumours as sources cite blocked airspace and redirection

During the flight, trackers lost its signal over India. This stirred speculation among watchers on Flightradar24. A close associate later explained why. India blocks internet-based flight tracking in its airspace. Therefore, disappearance was standard procedure, not secrecy.

That same source detailed more. Seletar Airport shuts down to private jets during training blocks—even at odd hours. Yet Seletar’s schedule clearly made on-time arrival impossible. Also, redirecting to Dubai required airspace clearance from several countries. Thus, the jet circled multiple times mid-air.

The full timeline reads like a thriller. At 8:49 p.m., the plane deviated toward the Indian Ocean. A few minutes later, it swung back toward Singapore. Soon after, it flipped course again. By 9:33 p.m., it was heading straight out into the ocean. Its signal vanished by 10:23 p.m., then reappeared by 10:50 p.m. over the Bay of Bengal. Finally, Flightradar24 confirmed at 12:15 a.m. that the flight would land in Dubai at 11.27 pm local time.

The question on everyone’s mind was: What is this?? A smart, but awkward, escape—or indeed a medical visit and necessary detour.

Thaksin insists the trip is only temporary. He promised to return by September 8 to attend the Supreme Court hearing the next day. Furthermore, the court summoned him personally. The hearing concerns his extended hospital stay—from August 22, 2023, to February 2024—in lieu of serving prison time. His presence is mandatory.

Court appearance looms as critics claim Thaksin will dodge justice and delay return to avoid a return to prison

Likewise, the Corrections Department chief faces a summons. Notably, the court may order Thaksin back to jail. If so, he must serve six months of his sentence. Indeed, critics argue the hospital stay was a convenient escape. Therefore, many suspect he will resist returning.

Yet the political stakes are higher than ever. Pheu Thai’s coalition collapse leaves a void. Suddenly, Thaksin’s departure feels urgent, dramatic even defiant. Though no longer prime minister, he remains powerful. Indeed, he’s seen as Pheu Thai’s de facto leader.

His personal lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri, claims ignorance of the flight. He told reporters he had no notice of Thaksin’s departure. Nonetheless, Winyat maintained he would attend the hearing. He added that he expects Thaksin to appear as well. Meanwhile, immigration authorities stayed silent on politics.

Still, Police Maj. Gen. Cherngron Rimphidee emphatically defended their actions. He confirmed they followed all procedures. He stated that no arrest warrant or travel ban existed. Thus, Thaksin had legal clearance to depart.

Fresh exile fears swirl as court date nears and public wonders if history is repeating itself in Thaksin’s saga

Furthermore, sources close to Thaksin reported the trip’s purpose as medical. Supposedly, he planned a two-day checkup in Singapore, then return. A family member accompanied him. Again—innocent or clever planning?

Still, public concern remains high. Critics ask: has Thaksin fled again to dodge justice? The echoes of his self-imposed exile return. Recall that exile lasted over a decade. His 2023 return was dramatic. Supporters cheered; opponents groaned. Soon after, he was jailed, then hospitalised. That hospital stay provoked widespread criticism, particularly among conservative sceptics who despise Mr. Thaksin and the Shinawatra family.

Now, with this sortie, suspicions resurface. Will he show up on September 9? Or has he vanished just as scrutiny rises? His promise to return on September 8 may be grand—and vague.

Political analysts say this flight signals a shift. Indeed, it certainly marks heavy turbulence within Thai politics at the top flight. Observers ask if Thaksin’s influence is fading—or morphing. Some believe this marks his final act. Others suspect another chapter is beginning.

The events of the last 48 hours will not have been good politics for the People’s Party, no matter how they justify it with words.

Next Tuesday—the hearing day—looms as yet another critical day. Will Thaksin face the court? Or will he opt for exile once more? His return could define his legacy—or seal his fall, for now.

