Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra vows to return to Thailand on Monday to face the Supreme Court as Pheu Thai regroups, while the People’s Party faces mounting public backlash for backing Anutin Charnvirakul amid political chaos and unrest.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has called key Pheu Thai leaders, vowing to return to Thailand on Monday and face the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. He made the call from abroad after flying out of Don Mueang Airport on a private jet last Thursday. His bold promise lands as the political aftershocks from Friday’s dramatic vote still rattle the country. The business sector is on edge over the prospect of a short-term, unstable government, while pro-democracy voters are furious with the People’s Party for backing Anutin Charnvirakul and the Bhumjaithai Party. On Saturday, a former senator publicly praised Pheu Thai’s resilience, saying the party may have lost the vote—but not the fight.

As Prime Minister-elect Anutin Charnvirakul moved to finalise his cabinet on Saturday at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, the after-effects of Friday’s earthquake are still shaking politics in Bangkok. While the People’s Party voted to support Anutin, Pheu Thai is certainly showing no signs of despair. Instead, party leaders appeared poised to regroup and reposition.

This all comes as 9 Pheu Thai Party MPs turned cobras on Friday, with a new bloc created to support the Bhumjaithai Party-led government.

Even before the parliamentary vote on Friday, public sentiment was becoming clear. Multiple opinion polls showed Chaikasem Nitisiri, the Pheu Thai nominee, as more popular than Anutin. This made the outcome even more jarring for many observers.

Business sector grows uneasy as interim leadership raises alarm over stability and economic direction

Moreover, business leaders have begun to react with unease. On Saturday, several figures from Thailand’s economic sector voiced concern about the composition and intentions of the interim administration. The country’s investment climate, they said, now faces more questions than answers. In short, an interim government will only contribute further to political instability and uncertainty.

Previously, the Pheu Thai-led government had been properly putting together an economic way forward. For instance, a looser monetary policy with the new Bank of Thailand governor. After that, a new negative income tax regimen from 2027.

It is also not clear how the new government will handle talks with U.S. trade representatives. These are still ongoing as part of the process by which Thailand achieved a favourable 19% tariff rate on August 1st.

Certainly, the Kla Tham Party has made noise about cancelling concessions made to the United States as part of that agreement.

People’s Party faces crisis as voters turn against alliance with unpopular Bhumjaithai-led coalition

Meanwhile, analysts and political commentators are predicting fallout for the People’s Party. The decision by its leader, Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, to back a Bhumjaithai-led coalition is being called a betrayal. In fact, many now see the People’s Party as damaged by the crisis.

Notably, the backlash may cut deep. With over 14 million votes in the recent election, the People’s Party commanded a powerful public mandate. In comparison, Bhumjaithai received only 1 million votes. Still, the former chose to hand power to the latter.

On Friday, respected academic and pro-democracy Senator Dr. Nantana Nantawaropas criticised the move sharply. According to her, this reversal defied the democratic will of the people. “This vote,” she said, “was certainly not to further Bhumjaithai’s power.”

She noted that the People’s Party, previously known as Move Forward, was elected to lead. Handing that power to a minority party now appears both irrational and irresponsible. Consequently, public discontent is likely to grow in the weeks ahead.

Thaksin’s surprise departure to Dubai adds new intrigue amid mounting political chaos and distrust

While the country digests these events, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra re-entered headlines in dramatic fashion. On Thursday, he attempted to leave Thailand for Singapore as planned. However, immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport delayed him for over two hours.

Because Singapore’s private airport closes at 10:00 p.m., Thaksin missed his landing window. So instead, he redirected his fully-fueled Bombardier private jet to Dubai. He left Thailand at 7:17 p.m. and landed in the UAE at 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

His sudden detour raised eyebrows. Some wondered if he was fleeing justice or buying time. But on Friday, Thaksin called Pheu Thai Party leaders directly from Dubai. He thanked them for backing Chaikasem and reassured them that he would return on Monday.

Significantly, he promised to face the Supreme Court in Bangkok on Tuesday morning. Thaksin may be made to serve six months of jail time for his prior convictions, served only partially before being released on parole in February 2024 due to his age.

Return of Thaksin could shift public mood as Pheu Thai eyes fresh momentum from opposition benches

If he returns as promised, it may reshape public perception. Observers say that even if jailed, Thaksin could regain popularity by obeying the court. His compliance may paint him as a leader who respects the rule of law—rare in Thai politics.

At the same time, political observers see a strategic window opening for Pheu Thai. With the premiership lost, the party can now focus on rebuilding its brand from the opposition benches.

In fact, Friday’s vote may have handed Pheu Thai an unexpected gift. Anger over the People’s Party’s betrayal is widespread. The decision to elevate Anutin shocked many on the political periphery. Others are simply stunned.

Rumours are swirling that this move paves the way for the return of Thailand’s old guard. General Prawit Wongsuwan, former leader of the Palang Pracharat Party and a key figure in the 2014 military coup, is reportedly regrouping. His name is linked to the new cabinet.

Conservatives expected to dominate cabinet as critics warn of reversal on reform and democracy goals

Even more concerning are reports that many new ministers will come from conservative and right-wing circles. For Thailand’s pro-democracy movement, this is a disturbing turn. Some fear a return to pre-reform politics and stalled constitutional change.

On September 6, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as acting Prime Minister, addressed the political shift. Speaking for the Pheu Thai Party, he acknowledged the People’s Party’s decision but warned of consequences.

According to Phumtham, the People’s Party must now take full responsibility for the outcome. He said that while his government has fulfilled its duties, the transition must now proceed swiftly and smoothly. Once the new cabinet is sworn in and a policy statement is given, the interim administration will stand down.

Importantly, he reminded the public that Pheu Thai has always pushed for constitutional reform. Whether the Bhumjaithai Party—or the Senate—will support that process remains to be seen. He questioned whether the People’s Party could control or even influence their new partners.

Outspoken senator slams new coalition as hopeless and says it will collapse before year’s end arrives

As the political temperature rises, voices outside government have not held back. Former Senator Wanchai Sornsiri posted a damning assessment of the Anutin-led administration on his Facebook page. He likened the government to a patient with terminal cancer.

According to Wanchai, Anutin’s premiership may last four months—but not a day longer. For him, it’s already a “dead government walking.” He said civil servants will disengage, and the public will lose hope. Any meaningful progress, he argued, is now impossible.

Wanchai’s post further revealed the bleak expectations of this government’s short life span. He wrote that Anutin’s time as Prime Minister would be more symbolic than functional. The power might be real, but the clock is already ticking.

In his view, the People’s Party has created a political monster it cannot control, nor easily dismantle. It must now live with the consequences. The government’s projected failure will become the People’s Party’s permanent wound—one it carries into the next election.

Pheu Thai urged to go on political offensive while People’s Party drifts into existential identity crisis

Wanchai also made a critical recommendation. He urged the Pheu Thai Party to treat the next four months as a golden opportunity. Having been in government for nearly two years without notable achievements, it now has a chance to rise again.

He suggested that returning to opposition could boost the party’s image. If it embraces this role aggressively, it might win back public trust and climb back into the top political rankings. According to him, “If they play wisely, play big, and play hard, Pheu Thai can return to glory.”

Meanwhile, the People’s Party could face an identity crisis. Having aligned with an unpopular and conservative coalition, it risks alienating its progressive base. Whether it can explain or justify the alliance remains doubtful.

With a court date looming and jet on standby, Thaksin’s next move could reset Thailand’s power struggle

Back in Dubai, Thaksin Shinawatra’s promise to return will soon be tested. His court date looms. His jet is ready. And all of Thailand is watching.

In the end, the next four months will be decisive for all players. For Anutin, it is a fleeting moment in the spotlight. For Thaksin, it may be a redemptive arc. For Pheu Thai, it could be a political rebirth. But for the People’s Party, the countdown has already begun.

Thailand’s political chessboard has this week seen a winning gameplay by conservatives. What comes next may define the nation’s direction, although for now, one thing is clear. The ‘Old Guard’ in Thai politics knows all the power moves.

