Former PM Thaksin transferred within hours to the notorious Khlong Prem Prison or the ‘Bangkok Hilton’

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra was abruptly transferred to Thailand’s notorious Khlong Prem Prison just hours after returning to Bangkok Remand. Smiling behind bars and giving a thumbs-up, while his stunned daughter fled reporters after hearing the news. Experts warn of the severe mental toll ahead for Mr. Thaksin.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was abruptly transferred at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday from Bangkok Remand Prison to Thailand’s notorious maximum-security Khlong Prem Prison. Hauled away in a prison van convoy, the disgraced former leader managed a smile and gave reporters a thumbs-up through the bars of his transport, but said nothing. Minutes later, his 39-year-old daughter, also a former Prime Minister, stormed away from Pheu Thai Party headquarters visibly shaken, telling reporters she was not aware of the news. The rushed transfer has raised alarm, with a senior academic warning of the mental toll this prison stint could take. With no privileges, Thaksin now faces harsh conditions and severe overcrowding inside one of Thailand’s toughest jails.

Thailand saw more high-stakes political drama on September 9, 2025. Just hours after former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was returned to Bangkok Remand Prison, he was whisked away again. At 5:10 p.m., officials from the Department of Corrections moved him in a white prison van. The sudden transfer, unannounced and unexpected, shocked observers and political allies alike.

According to multiple eyewitness reports, Thaksin was being sent to Khlong Prem Central Prison. This maximum-security facility in the Chatuchak district has a fearsome reputation. Among foreigners, it’s long been dubbed the “Bangkok Hilton” — a grim reference to its harsh conditions and infamy.

Thaksin’s daughter blindsided by sudden transfer as reporters catch glimpses of him en route to prison

Notably, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, seemed completely unaware. She had been attending a meeting at Pheu Thai Party headquarters. As news of the transfer broke, she left the building abruptly with her husband, Pitak Suksawat. On her way out, she briefly told reporters, “I don’t know yet — I will check first.” Her voice conveyed genuine surprise.

Soon after, media outlets reported seeing Thaksin inside one of three prison vans. The second van, bearing the license plate 1 นง 7412, drew the most attention. This same van had returned him to Bangkok Special Prison earlier that day.

As the vehicle passed, reporters ran alongside it. Through the van’s open window, they spotted Thaksin wearing a light blue prison T-shirt and dark blue shorts. These are the standard colours for inmates convicted and sentenced by Thai courts.

Although the 76-year-old did not speak, his body language was telling. He turned to the press, gave a faint smile, and offered a thumbs-up. However, he said nothing when asked if he had a message for the public or felt optimistic. Seconds later, the convoy accelerated and disappeared into traffic.

Convoy to Khlong Prem after court ruled 2023 hospital stay unlawful and ordered full sentence served

A grey Mercedes-Benz van, license plate 7 ก 559, followed from a distance. It reportedly belongs to the Shinawatra family. Yet, inside Thaksin’s own vehicle, no one else appeared to be present.

Significantly, the convoy did not divert to Rajavithi Hospital’s prison ward, as previously speculated. Instead, it headed straight to Khlong Prem — one of Thailand’s five maximum-security prisons. Observers believe the decision signals a shift toward stricter enforcement. Still, the Department of Corrections has not issued a clear explanation.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders had issued a damning ruling. It was determined that Thaksin’s six-month stay at the Police General Hospital in 2023 did not constitute valid imprisonment. The justices concluded his hospitalisation was illegal and arranged through collusion with sympathetic officials.

As a result, the court ordered him to serve the full remaining year of his sentence. Initially sentenced to eight years, Thaksin had received a Royal Pardon reducing his term to one year. However, until now, he had not served a single proper day behind bars.

Thaksin vows to move on in a public letter as he praises the King and pledges to keep supporting Pheu Thai

Soon after the verdict, Thaksin posted a public statement. In it, he said he had chosen to accept the ruling and move on. “I want to put an end to the conflict and legal cases,” he wrote. “I now look to the future.”

Thaksin acknowledged that all his legal troubles had followed the 2006 military coup that ousted his government. Nevertheless, he emphasised his gratitude to His Majesty the King for granting a pardon. He also thanked Pheu Thai members, politicians and long-time supporters for standing by him.

“I’ve lost my freedom,” he added, “but I still have the freedom to think. I’ll keep working for the people.”

Despite the conviction, Thaksin remains a central figure in Thai politics. His return from self-imposed exile was seen as a calculated move to reposition himself. He has publicly pledged to support Pheu Thai in future elections, now expected in April under a new coalition agreement.

Analyst says Thaksin’s decision is survival strategy, but he faces harsh, overcrowded prison without privileges

Political analyst and academic Asst. Prof. Dr. Suriyasai Katasila offered a blunt assessment. Speaking at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, he said Thaksin had no choice but to submit. “If he fled again, this time it would be permanent exile,” he noted. “Fleeing today is not like fleeing 17 years ago.”

Dr. Suriyasai said Thaksin’s decision was about survival — both personal and political. “This is a strategic sacrifice,” he said. “His family and his party are under immense pressure.”

According to Dr. Suriyasai, Thaksinwas previously housed in the intake zone of Bangkok Remand Prison, known as Unit 1. While conditions there include air-conditioning or fans, the area is small and overcrowded. Originally designed for 250 inmates, it may now house up to 400.

Conditions at Khlong Premi Prison are even harsher.

Therefore, the concern is growing over Thaksin’s mental and physical well-being. “He cannot move freely inside,” said Dr. Suriyasai. “This affects morale and mental resilience.”

Corrections officers on alert as parole speculation rises and political tensions spill into the justice ministry

However, he noted that prison authorities were taking security seriously. “There are over 30 surveillance cameras in the reception zone alone,” he said. “Corrections officers are well-trained and vigilant.” As such, the risk of harm from other inmates is considered low.

Even so, the issue of non-prison detention remains unresolved. Some had hoped Thaksin might be placed in a medical facility or an alternative detention centre. Yet, as of now, the Department of Corrections has not confirmed such plans.

If Thaksin serves one-third of his sentence — around four months — he becomes eligible for parole. Observers are now eyeing December 5, an important date that could allow him to file for clemency again.

Meanwhile, rumours swirl around the appointment of a senior police officer as Minister of Justice. The officer, formerly Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 3, is known to be close to political powerbroker Newin Chidchob. Mr Newin is the Buriram-based patron of the Bhumjaithai Party and political nemesis of Mr Thaksin.

Provincial Police Region 3 includes Buriram.

Appointment rumours ignite concern over political bias as critics say public trust in the justice system is on edge

Dr. Suriyasai warned that the optics of the appointment are troubling. “It’s too coincidental,” he said. He added that the Department of Corrections will now come under intense scrutiny.

Public trust in the justice system, he warned, is fragile. “The Thai people are watching,” he said. “Any misstep could ignite political backlash.”

However, on Tuesday, as cabinet speculation progressed, the position of Minister of Justice was again listed as unconfirmed. Additionally, Dr. Suriyasai rejected claims made by Paetongtarn that Thaksin was the first Prime Minister ever jailed. “He’s the first jailed for corruption, not politics,” he clarified. “Others were prosecuted before, but never incarcerated.”

Ultimately, he said the blame lies with Thaksin himself. “If he had accepted prison from the beginning, this chaos wouldn’t exist.”

Finally, he warned that the Shinawatra political machine is far from finished. “They still have allies. They still have influence,” he said. “The dynasty may suffer, but it’s not dead.”

Although Thaksin is now behind bars, his presence looms large. His reimprisonment has sparked legal, political and social tremors. Whether this signals justice served or just another episode in Thailand’s turbulent political history remains unclear.

For now, one thing is certain — the eyes of the nation are fixed on Khlong Prem. And the political saga of Thaksin Shinawatra is far from over.

