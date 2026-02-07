36-year-old Russian tourist dies trying to descend 20-metre cliff at scenic viewing point on Koh Samui

Russian tourist Iliar Bichurin, 36, died after falling about 20 metres from a Koh Samui cliff viewpoint. Police say he climbed past a safety fence, lost footing and fell onto rocks. No foul play suspected.

Koh Samui police said a fatal misadventure led to the death of 36-year-old Russian tourist Iliar Bichurin on Wednesday. Investigators said he climbed over a safety fence at a viewing point about 20 metres above sea level at Na Phra Lan Cape viewpoint. Police said he attempted to climb down the cliff but lost his balance when a tree broke under his weight. He fell onto the rocks below. His body was later found lying face up by other visitors to the popular scenic lookout.

A Russian tourist died after falling from a cliff at Na Phra Lan Cape viewpoint on Koh Samui, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred in tambon Mae Nam, Koh Samui district, at a popular coastal lookout.

The site is also known for a 200-year-old ancient chedi located near the viewpoint. According to police, the death was reported after tourists noticed a body lying motionless below the cliff.

Police said the report was received on Thursday, February 5, during daytime hours. Shortly afterwards, officers from Koh Samui Police Station were dispatched. They were joined by tourist police and immigration police. Meanwhile, a doctor from Koh Samui Hospital was called to the scene. Rescue workers from the Koh Samui Charity Foundation also responded. Upon arrival, authorities confirmed the victim was a 36-year-old Russian national.

Victim identified as Russian national found dead below Koh Samui viewpoint after fall from cliff

The man’s name was withheld initially pending notification of relatives. However, it was later revealed that the deceased was Mr. Iliar Bichurin. According to investigators, the body was found among rocks near the shoreline. It was located about 20 metres below the viewpoint. The victim was lying face up at the base of a steep rocky cliff. He was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers.

Police said the man had sustained severe head injuries. In addition, abrasions were visible on several parts of his body. However, investigators reported no signs of assault. Likewise, there was no evidence of a struggle at the scene. According to police, the injuries were consistent with a fall from height. Notably, the victim’s right hand was tightly clenching a broken tree branch.

Nearby, officers found a red shoulder bag belonging to the deceased. Inside the bag were two passports. A hotel room key was also recovered. Police confirmed the items matched the victim’s identity. According to investigators, the belongings were found a short distance from the body, on the rocks below the cliff.

Witnesses spot motionless body as police detail access route, safety fence and steep drop at viewpoint

Witnesses told police they were visiting the viewpoint earlier that day. At the time, they were taking photographs of the coastline. Then, they noticed a person lying still below the cliff. At first, the figure appeared unconscious. Therefore, they contacted authorities to report the discovery. Police said no witnesses saw the fall itself.

According to investigators, the viewpoint is accessed by stairs from Phra Lan Pagoda. The pagoda sits above a rugged coastal cliff overlooking the sea. From the lookout, the land drops sharply to rocks and a narrow beach. Police said the viewpoint stands approximately 20 metres above sea level. A safety fence marks the edge of the cliff.

Police believe the man climbed past that fence. According to initial findings, he may have attempted to descend toward the shoreline. During that attempt, he appears to have lost his footing. As he slipped, he grabbed a nearby tree branch. However, the branch broke under his weight. As a result, he fell onto the rocks below.

Investigators rule out foul play as body position, injuries and timing support accidental fall finding

Investigators said the position of the body supported this sequence of events. Likewise, the broken branch found in the victim’s hand matched the scene conditions. Police added that there were no signs indicating the involvement of another person. Throughout the investigation, officers said no foul play was suspected.

Medical staff at the scene estimated the time of death. According to their assessment, death occurred two to three hours before the body was discovered. This estimate was based on a preliminary examination. After documentation was completed, the body was removed from the rocks. It was then transported to Koh Samui Hospital.

At the hospital, police arranged for a full autopsy. According to authorities, the autopsy will determine the exact cause of death. Following that, a detailed report will be compiled. Police said the report will be submitted to the Russian embassy in Bangkok. The embassy will then be notified formally notified of the death.

Investigators also reviewed the victim’s travel records. According to immigration data, he entered Thailand through the Khuan Dod Immigration checkpoint. The checkpoint is located in Satun province. After entering the country, he travelled to Koh Samui. Police said he was staying at a hotel in Mae Nam subdistrict.

Hotel near viewpoint, police say victim travelled alone with no details released on stay or prior visits

The hotel was located a short distance from the viewpoint. According to police, there was no indication the victim was travelling with companions. Authorities did not release details about how long he had been on the island. They also did not comment on whether he had previously visited the viewpoint.

Na Phra Lan Cape viewpoint is a known tourist attraction on Koh Samui. It draws both local and foreign visitors throughout the year. Police did not state whether warning signs were posted near the fence. However, they confirmed a safety barrier was in place at the cliff edge.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. However, they expect to conclude it after forensic results are completed. No changes to public access at the viewpoint were announced. Police did not comment on additional safety measures.

Further reading:

Koh Samui waterfall takes fifth life as French man falls to his death. Girlfriend saved by tree branch

UK tourist’s deadly Waterfall plunge leaves him with massive injuries. 4 others have already died there

Brit leaves hospital in Phuket. Family confronted with £10k a day hospital bill to treat him after crash

New Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system coming soon with a ฿300 tourist levy and insurance

Thailand finds itself downgraded by the World Economic Forum’s Tourism index in its latest wide ranging report

Time for dithering on tourist insurance to stop as PM orders universal coverage for all visitors to Thailand

Irish man’s family turn to media when confronted with a ฿6.6 million medical bill to save tourist’s life

Tragic death of a Taiwanese tourist is another wake-up call for the government on insurance cover

66-year-old Thai woman highlights Thailand’s official tiered pricing in hospitals for foreigners

Another black eye for Thai tourism with sick UK man’s ‘horrific’ plight in Phuket exposed on world’s media