Sting in tail for randy French duo arrested on Monday by Immigration Bureau officers. Ordered deported

French couple filmed having sex on a Phuket tuk-tuk, thought a police station fine ended it. Instead, immigration police arrested them, revoked their visas, blacklisted them, and ordered them deported after the viral video sparked outrage and a full review.

Two French tourists were arrested by Immigration Bureau officers on Monday after their visas were revoked and deportation ordered, following their appearance in a viral video on Friday, January 30, that showed the couple cavorting on a tuk-tuk and sparked outrage among locals in Phuket. Although Kathu police earlier fined them after a conviction for public indecency, senior Immigration Bureau officers later reviewed the case, leading to their detention at an Immigration Bureau facility ahead of deportation from Thailand and their placement on the immigration blacklist, highlighting the tough line now being taken by law enforcement and the sting in the tail facing foreigners who break the law in Thailand.

Two French tourists questioned by Kathu police on Saturday about public indecency received a nasty shock on Monday. Due to public outcry after a video of the pair cavorting was published online, they were located by police over the weekend. Taken in for questioning, they admitted they were the pair in the video. Subsequently, they believed a ฿5,000 police fine had closed the matter.

However, that assumption quickly proved false. On Monday, Immigration Bureau officers arrested both individuals in Phuket Province. The arrests followed earlier police action in Kathu. As a result, the case escalated beyond a routine local offence.

Earlier, officers at Kathu Police Station had resolved the initial charge with a conviction and fine. The offence concerned public indecency under Thai criminal law. The incident occurred on a public road in Phuket. Specifically, it took place on a moving tuk-tuk. The vehicle was travelling along the Kathu–Patong road during daytime traffic.

Video recorded by following motorist shows explicit conduct on moving tuk-tuk in full public view

The video was published online on Friday, January 30, 2026. At the time, the conduct was visible to other road users. A Thai motorist was driving directly behind the tuk-tuk. During the journey, the motorist observed inappropriate behaviour by the passengers.

As events unfolded, the motorist recorded video footage. The recording showed the couple undressing. It also showed them engaging in sexual activity on the vehicle.

Soon after, the footage was shared online. As a result, it spread rapidly across Thai social media platforms. Within hours, the video went viral. Consequently, it attracted widespread public attention. Many viewers criticised the behaviour as inappropriate in a public setting. Others raised concerns about Phuket’s image as a tourist destination.

Meanwhile, police began reviewing the footage. Officers from Kathu Police Station led the investigation. At the same time, they coordinated with Tourist Police units. Investigators analysed the video carefully. They also traced the tuk-tuk’s route along the Kathu–Patong road. As a result, they were able to narrow down possible suspects.

Police identify French nationals and make arrests following investigation into viral tuk-tuk incident

Eventually, police identified the individuals involved. They were confirmed as foreign nationals staying in Phuket. Authorities later named them as Wesley Franck Crouzier and Celine Johanne Valentine. Both are French nationals. No ages were disclosed by police. Their identities were confirmed during formal questioning.

Following identification, officers moved to locate the suspects. They were staying at hotels in different districts of Phuket. On Saturday, January 31, police arrested both individuals. They were taken separately to Kathu Police Station. There, officers conducted interviews and documented the case.

Police charged both suspects under Section 388 of the Criminal Law. The charge covers committing an indecent act in public. It includes exposing the body or engaging in obscene behaviour. Under the law, the maximum penalty is a fine of 5,000 baht. No jail term applies to this offence.

Both suspects admitted to the charge. Consequently, each paid a fine of 5,000 baht. Police recorded the fines as settled. As a result, officers marked the criminal case as resolved. No further criminal action was taken at that stage. The suspects were not detained by police.

Immigration authorities reopen case after police fine, shifting focus from offence to visa status

Initially, police indicated the matter was closed. Therefore, the case appeared finished at the local level. However, that outcome did not end official scrutiny. Instead, immigration authorities initiated a separate review. This review focused on visa status rather than criminal punishment.

Subsequently, Phuket Immigration examined the case details. Officials reviewed the police findings and the offence itself. They also reviewed the suspects’ immigration status. Both individuals were staying under temporary permission. Immigration determined their conduct breached conditions of stay. As a result, the case moved into the immigration enforcement process.

After an internal assessment, the matter was escalated for approval. The Commander of Immigration Division 6 reviewed the file. He approved revocation of both visas. The decision applied to both French nationals. Consequently, their legal right to remain in Thailand ended.

Later on Monday, February 2, immigration officers launched a joint operation. Teams were deployed across Phuket Province. One team was sent to Thalang District. Another team was dispatched to Mueang District. Each team was assigned to locate one suspect.

Immigration teams track down suspects at hotels and place both under arrest for visa revocation

Officers located Mr. Wesley Crouzier at a hotel in Thalang. Meanwhile, another team located Ms. Celine Valentine at a hotel in Mueang District. Both were taken into custody without resistance. Subsequently, officers transported them to the Phuket Immigration Office for processing.

At the immigration office, officials formally informed both individuals of the decision. They were notified their visas had been revoked. In addition, officers informed them they had been placed on the immigration blacklist. Both were told deportation would follow in accordance with the law.

Immigration officials confirmed both names were entered into the blacklist system. As a result, re-entry into Thailand is prohibited. Authorities did not disclose the length of the ban. However, blacklisting generally prevents future entry without special approval.

Following notification, deportation procedures were initiated. However, deportation does not occur immediately. Instead, administrative processes must be completed first. These processes include documentation and coordination with relevant agencies. Therefore, delays are common in such cases.

Deportation process begins. Pair face detention while authorities arrange documents and flights

In these instances, individuals are placed into Immigration Bureau custody. They may then be transferred to immigration detention centres. These facilities are used while deportation arrangements are made. The length of detention varies depending on logistics. During this time, detainees remain under official control.

Meanwhile, officials work to arrange travel documents. Airline bookings must also be secured. In some cases, coordination with foreign embassies is required. As a result, the process can take days or longer. During this period, detainees remain in custody.

Detention centres fall under the Thai corrections system. Conditions in these facilities have been widely reported. They are often described as overcrowded. Facilities are designed for temporary holding. Foreign detainees remain there until removal is completed.

Immigration authorities stated the action followed established national policy. That policy targets foreigners who violate Thai law. It also applies to those breaching visa conditions. Therefore, payment of a fine does not prevent immigration penalties. Criminal and immigration processes operate separately.

Case follows the pattern of past incidents where public indecency fines later led to deportation

In recent years, similar cases have occurred across Thailand. Foreign couples have been caught engaging in sexual acts in public. Some incidents involved beaches. Others involved streets or public transport. In several cases, deportation followed local fines.

In this instance, the initial police outcome appeared different. Police closed the case after fines were paid. However, immigration review later changed the outcome. Consequently, the suspects faced deportation despite the earlier resolution.

Officials stressed that immigration enforcement is independent. Police handle criminal charges under Thai law. Immigration authorities handle visa compliance. As a result, offenders may face both penalties. One outcome does not cancel the other.

Phuket Immigration cited its broader enforcement mandate. Authorities stated they aim to prevent crimes by foreign nationals. This includes both serious and minor offences. The policy also targets transnational criminal groups. Illegal employment and fraud operations are also priorities.

Immigration officials stress strict enforcement as Phuket remains a high priority due to tourist volumes

In addition, officials noted public order offences fall within the scope. Behaviour that breaches Thai law can trigger immigration action. This applies regardless of nationality or intent. Visa holders are expected to comply with local laws.

Pol. Col. Khemachat Wattananapakasem commented on the case. He is the Superintendent of Phuket Immigration Police. The top officer confirmed the arrests and visa revocations. He stated enforcement measures would continue across the province.

According to him, inspection procedures remain rigorous. The objective is to screen individuals who pose risks. Authorities aim to protect life and property. They also aim to maintain confidence among lawful tourists.

He added that Phuket remains a priority area. The province receives high volumes of foreign visitors. As a result, immigration inspections are continuous. Officers conduct regular checks at accommodation sites.

Authorities say deportation followed proper procedure as case ends with removal and blacklisting

Officials emphasised that deportation followed legal procedure. The revocation was approved at command level. Officers then executed the order on the ground. Each step followed established regulations and authority.

The case drew attention due to the viral video. However, officials treated it as a standard enforcement matter. The offence triggered police action. That action triggered immigration review. Deportation then followed.

Authorities have not announced additional charges. There is an appeal process under the 1979 Immigration Act, which is ultimately decided by the Minister of the Interior. The pair are now being held for not having a valid visa and being the subject of a deportation order. In short, it is an immigration matter.

As of Monday, both French nationals remained subject to deportation. Their visas were no longer valid. Their names have now been added to the immigration blacklist. Removal from Thailand was pending completion of procedures.

This “sting in the tail” has been experienced by thousands of foreign holidaymakers in Thailand over past decades. It is a stark warning not to trifle with the kingdom’s laws and cultural sensitivities.

