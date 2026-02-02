French tourist pair put on sex show in the back of a red tuk-tuk on frantic ride through central Phuket

Two French tourists were fined after a viral video showed them having sex on a moving tuk-tuk in Phuket. Police traced the couple within two days and charged them with public indecency. Each was fined ฿5,000. Police then closed the case without further action.

A video that stormed the internet on Friday night showed two young French adults engaging in a sexual act in the back of a red tuk-tuk in Phuket, prompting their arrest by Kathu police. The pair were taken into custody, questioned, and each fined ฿5,000. Police charged them with public indecency and lewd behaviour. No further action was taken, and officers marked the case resolved at local level. As a result, the tourists will not be deported, unlike similar cases in recent years.

The video was first shared online on Friday 30 January 2026. It showed two foreign tourists allegedly having sex on a moving tuk-tuk. At the same time, the vehicle was travelling over Patong Hill. Meanwhile, other motorists were using the same route.

As the clip spread, it quickly drew attention online. Soon after, local users shared and reposted the footage. According to online reactions, the images prompted strong criticism. In addition, many comments focused on public conduct in tourist areas.

Footage shows couple undressing on tuk-tuk in daylight as traffic passes on busy Patong Hill route

The footage showed the pair undressing during the journey. Meanwhile, the tuk-tuk continued moving along the hill road. In the background, passing vehicles were clearly visible. The incident appeared to take place in daylight conditions.

Following the video’s circulation, Kathu police received a complaint from a concerned citizen. Specifically, the individual provided photos and supporting information. These materials showed the tourists exposing their bodies on the tuk-tuk. As a result, police treated the report as a public indecency case.

After receiving the complaint, officers launched an investigation. At that point, Kathu police coordinated with Phuket Tourist Police. Together, they worked to identify the vehicle and the individuals involved. Meanwhile, officers reviewed the video and images.

First, police traced the tuk-tuk shown in the footage. Subsequently, they confirmed the vehicle was registered in Phuket. Following this, officers located the tuk-tuk driver. He was later identified as Kittisak Phonbamrung.

Tuk-tuk driver questioned after identifying tourists and confirming hotel drop-off in the Ratsada area

During questioning, Mr Kittisak cooperated with police. He told officers he had transported the two tourists earlier. According to his statement, he later dropped them off at a hotel. The hotel was located in the Ratsada subdistrict.

Ratsada subdistrict falls under the Mueang district in Phuket. Meanwhile, police confirmed the tuk-tuk had travelled over Patong Hill during the incident. The route is a busy link between areas used by locals and visitors. At the time, traffic was present.

As the investigation continued, officers gathered additional information. In addition, police cross-checked hotel locations mentioned by the driver. These details helped narrow the search. Consequently, police were able to identify potential locations.

On Saturday, 31 January 2026, police tracked down the suspects. At that stage, officers followed leads from the driver and other sources. Soon after, the two individuals were located. They were found at hotels in Rassada and Cherng Talay.

French tourists taken into custody and charged after being traced to hotels in two Phuket districts

Subsequently, both suspects were taken into custody. They were then brought in for questioning by police. Officers informed them of the allegations. The charge related to committing an indecent act in public.

Police identified the suspects as Celine Johanne Valentine and Wesley Franck Crouzier. Both individuals are French nationals. No ages were disclosed by authorities. Their identities were confirmed during questioning.

During the interview process, officers explained the relevant legal provisions. Specifically, the offence involved exposing the body or engaging in lewd behaviour in public. The act took place on a public vehicle. Moreover, it occurred on a public road.

Police said the tuk-tuk was in motion at the time. In addition, the incident happened in a visible area. Other road users were present. These factors formed part of the charge.

Suspects admit offence and settle public indecency case with fines under Thai law provisions

According to police, both suspects admitted the offence. They acknowledged their actions during questioning. As a result, they requested to settle the case by paying a fine. Thai law allows certain cases to be resolved in this way.

Following the request, police proceeded with the settlement process. Consequently, each suspect was fined 5,000 baht. The fines were issued during the investigation. Officials confirmed the penalties to local media.

After the fines were paid, police stated the case was settled. Therefore, no further immediate legal action was taken. The offence was recorded as resolved at the police level. The investigation was formally closed.

Meanwhile, local media continued reporting on the incident. Initial reports appeared on Friday, 30 January. These reports described the sexual activity aboard the tuk-tuk. The coverage followed the video’s online spread.

Public reaction intensified as footage circulated widely, prompting a rapid police response

Media accounts said the couple engaged in the act while travelling over Patong Hill. According to reports, they appeared indifferent to surrounding traffic. Throughout the incident, the tuk-tuk remained in motion.

The footage showed the road was open to public use. At the same time, other vehicles were visible nearby. The scene was not isolated. This contributed to the public response.

Residents and social media users reacted rapidly to the clip. Many comments criticised the behaviour shown. In addition, online discussions focused on public decency. The video continued circulating for hours.

Police said public cooperation played a key role in the case. In particular, the concerned citizen provided crucial evidence. Without that information, identification would have taken longer. As a result, the investigation moved quickly.

Case closed after a swift two-day investigation, with the driver cleared and both suspects fined

Throughout the process, Kathu police worked closely with Tourist Police. Together, they traced the vehicle and suspects. The investigation took less than two days. Officials highlighted the speed of the inquiry.

Police confirmed the tuk-tuk driver was not charged. Instead, the case focused on the actions of the passengers. Statements released by police reflected this position. The driver’s cooperation was noted.

Authorities released the names and nationalities of the suspects. Both were confirmed as French citizens. Beyond that, few personal details were made public. Police did not disclose travel histories.

The case drew attention because of the video’s rapid spread. Social media played a central role in alerting authorities. Consequently, police acted within a short timeframe. After the settlement, police issued no further comment. The investigation timeline was completed. The incident remains documented in police records as a resolved case.

