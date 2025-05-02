7 year old girl’s life saved by quick acting Mom as she is bitten by one of Thailand's deadliest snakes

A Thai mother’s lightning-fast response saved her 7-year-old daughter after a deadly snake bite during a game of hide-and-seek. With no antivenom nearby, she raced her child to a third hospital—just in time to beat the venom of Thailand’s most lethal snake.

An alert grandmother and a quick-thinking, fast-acting mother saved a young Thai girl’s life on Wednesday. That morning, after her mother had left for work, seven-year-old Nong Smile—or Aiyarada—was playing hide-and-seek with friends. While crouched in thick foliage to outwit her playmates, the little girl discovered she was not alone. Suddenly, she was bitten by one of Thailand’s most venomous snakes. The Tab Saming Kla, or Malayan Krait, is a black-and-white harbinger of death, with a bite that can kill within four hours. Fortunately, the response was swift. Although two local hospitals lacked anti-venom serum, she was eventually taken to Buriram Hospital, where doctors administered the life-saving dose.

A mother in Buriram province has issued a warning to other parents after a terrifying incident involving her child. Her seven-year-old daughter, Aiyarada—nicknamed Nong Smile—was bitten by a venomous snake while playing hide-and-seek in a bushy area near her home.

The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on April 30, 2025, in Ban Nong Wa, Village 4, Nong Waeng Subdistrict. Smile had been left at home with her grandparents while her mother, 30-year-old Panadda Kaewklang, was out working in the cassava fields.

At first, the children were playing as usual in front of a relative’s house. They often play games like hide-and-seek around the property. The area was surrounded by longan trees and thick, untrimmed bushes, which made it a favourite hiding spot.

A child’s hide-and-seek game turns frightening as snakebite shocks family and sends girl to emergency care

Suddenly, the game turned dangerous. While hiding in a dense patch of foliage, Smile screamed. Her little brother ran to their grandmother and said his sister had been bitten by a snake.

“I was watching from the hut nearby,” said 53-year-old grandmother Jampathong Namsongsa. “I saw them playing, but then he ran to me in a panic.”

Jampathong rushed to find her granddaughter, who had been bitten on the middle finger of her left hand. Although shaken, the girl was still able to talk. The snake, however, had already vanished into the brush.

“After I saw the bite, I didn’t wait,” the grandmother added. “I took her straight to the nearby health clinic.”

The clinic was less than a kilometre away. However, the staff advised her to go to the district hospital for proper treatment. So, she called her daughter, who immediately returned home to take over.

With no time to wait, mother races child to hospital only to find lifesaving serum unavailable nearby

Panadda arrived quickly and decided not to wait for an ambulance. She placed her injured child on a motorbike and raced 12 kilometres to Lahan Sai Hospital.

“At that point, Smile was weak,” Panadda later said. “She was in pain but still conscious and talking.”

However, when they reached the hospital, another challenge arose. Doctors told them the hospital had no anti-venom serum.

At once, Lahan Sai Hospital tried contacting Nang Rong Hospital for help. But unfortunately, they too had none of the required serum in stock. As a result, Lahan Sai urgently transferred the child to Buriram Hospital, which was farther away but better equipped.

Once there, doctors examined the wound and listened to Smile’s description of the snake. She said it had a black and white striped body. The medical team suspected it to be a Tab Saming Kla—one of Thailand’s most venomous snakes.

Known locally as the Malaysian Krait, this snake’s bite can kill within four hours if not treated fast

Indeed this snake is so well known it has its own chilling proverb. Known also as the Malaysian Krait, the saying is “the krait never bites, but if it does, you’re dead.”

The Tab Saming Kla or Malaysian Krait is found all over Thailand. Its venom is neurotoxic and can cause death seizures within four hours of the bite.

However, on Wednesday, doctors wasted no time. They administered the anti-venom immediately. Had there been any further delay, they said, the results could have been fatal.

Afterwards, Ms Panadda took to Facebook to share the ordeal and warn other parents. She posted a photo of her daughter’s bitten hand along with an image of the type of snake involved.

“Be careful, mothers,” she wrote. “The Tabsamingkla is the most venomous snake in Thailand. Luckily, we reached the hospital in time.”

Her post quickly gained attention. Dozens of users commented, sending well-wishes and urging other parents to stay alert.

Girl discharged from hospital after bite scare but must remain under close watch for another full week

On May 1, the hospital discharged Smile after doctors observed her recovery. However, she will need to monitor her health for the next week.

“If she shows any unusual symptoms, we’ll have to bring her back right away,” said Panadda. “Later, the doctor will recheck her for remaining venom. If there’s none, she’s safe.”

The family, now deeply shaken by the incident, has vowed to take action around their home. The grandmother says they will begin cutting back the dense bushes and overgrowth near the children’s play area.

“We can’t take chances anymore,” she said. “It was so close. We were lucky this time.”

Although the snake was never found, its distinctive black and white colour pattern gave doctors enough information to act. The Tabsamingkla, while not well-known outside local regions, is feared in Thailand for its potency.

Because of the rapid response and the mother’s determination, Smile received critical treatment just in time.

Snake scare sparks urgent clean-up efforts and inspires local families to increase vigilance around homes

Many others have now been inspired to take preventive action. Neighbours in Ban Nong Wa have begun clearing their yards. Some are also warning their children not to enter wooded areas without an adult nearby.

The incident has become a wake-up call. It’s a reminder of how quickly a normal day can become an emergency.

Panadda’s decision to share her daughter’s experience has resonated widely. While some offered prayers, others shared similar stories and echoed her call for vigilance.

Moreover, local officials have taken note. Health officers are now urging families to check their surroundings for hiding spots where snakes may dwell.

“It’s especially important during hot months,” one nurse said. “Snakes often emerge in search of water or shelter.”

Despite the terrifying ordeal, Smile is now safely home. She remains under observation but appears to be recovering well.

“She’s strong,” said her grandmother. “But we’ll never forget what happened.”

Mother’s warning goes viral as families and tourists alike urged to clear foliage and watch for snakes

In the end, quick thinking, a mother’s determination, and medical expertise saved a life. Yet the family’s message remains clear: danger can be just steps away, particularly in Thailand in overgrown areas or wherever there is foliage cover.

Many foreign expats are particularly careful about this threat. For visiting tourists, it would certainly be advisable to be circumspect. For instance, to consider where you are staying, its proximity to nature and possible intruders.

