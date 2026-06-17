Ben Smith’s 600 million baht yacht is being auctioned off after being seized by money laundering agency

AMLO is auctioning the 600-million-baht ATLAS superyacht seized in the Ben Smith cybercrime probe as Thailand’s biggest fraud crackdown tops ฿20 billion in frozen assets. The case spans luxury properties, yachts, arrest warrants and an Interpol Red Notice.

Thailand’s anti-money laundering authorities are preparing to auction a 600-million-baht superyacht seized in the Ben Smith investigation, a case that has become one of the country’s largest financial crime probes. The sale of the 51-metre ATLAS yacht comes as authorities pursue a network linked to South African financier Benjamin Mauerberger, known as Ben Smith, and Cambodian businessman Yim Liak, in an investigation that has already resulted in more than 20 billion baht in asset seizures, arrest warrants, an Interpol Red Notice and allegations of cyber scam proceeds moving across Southeast Asia.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has moved to auction one of the most valuable assets seized in Thailand’s campaign against transnational cybercrime.

The agency has announced the sale of the luxury yacht ATLAS, valued at 600 million baht, in connection with the Ben Smith money laundering case and the wider network linked to Cambodian businessman Yim Liak.

The announcement was published on June 12 under public auction notice No. 9/2026. News of the sale emerged on June 16. The auction will be conducted through oral bidding. Alongside the superyacht, AMLO will also auction a luxury support vessel valued at 8.1 million baht.

Atlas superyacht and luxury support vessel head to auction as AMLO advances major seizure case

Notably, the ATLAS is among the most expensive marine assets seized during Thailand’s recent crackdown on cyber fraud syndicates. The vessel is registered in the Cayman Islands and operates under call sign ZGCB4. It carries registration number 743656, IMO number 1010301 and MMSI number 319023100.

The yacht measures 51 metres in length. Its waterline stretches 43.68 metres. Meanwhile, the beam measures 9.5 metres and the draft ranges from 2.9 to 3.5 metres. Gross tonnage stands at 619 GT. Its displacement ranges between 550 and 565 tonnes. AMLO documents identify the vessel as a 2017 model leisure yacht registered in the Cayman Islands.

Separately, the auction includes the ATLAS STRIDER, a luxury rigid inflatable boat linked to the yacht. The vessel carries official number 749421 and signal letters ZGIVal. It belongs to the Maxi RIB category, a class of high-performance luxury boats manufactured in Italy.

Specifically, the craft forms part of the SACS Strider range. It comes equipped with an air berth, safety equipment and luxury amenities. The vessel also features a premium interior and a built-in bathroom. Such boats are commonly used as yacht tenders supporting larger superyachts.

Luxury yacht and Italian-built tender emerge among highest-value marine assets seized by AMLO

The sale follows a series of asset seizures linked to major cyber fraud investigations. According to AMLO, its continuing anti-scam operations have uncovered billions of baht in assets connected to call centre gangs and online fraud networks. Those investigations involve public fraud and habitual fraud offences.

As part of this effort, authorities have seized and frozen assets worth more than 10.165 billion baht. Investigators later uncovered additional property linked to the same activities. That discovery expanded one of Thailand’s largest money laundering investigations.

In response, AMLO Secretary-General Mr Thepsu Bovornchotidara exercised powers under Section 48 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act on December 22, 2025. He ordered the seizure of the ATLAS yacht together with its safety equipment and onboard amenities. The action was carried out under Order No. Y.302/2568.

Secretary-General orders seizure of ATLAS yacht as investigators widen billion-baht fraud probe

At that stage, the asset package carried an estimated value of approximately 1.125 billion baht. The yacht alone was regarded as one of the most significant luxury assets identified during the investigation. Consequently, it became a central target in the agency’s asset recovery programme.

Reports indicate the vessel belonged to the current wife of South African-born financier Benjamin Mauerberger, widely known as Ben Smith. Thai investigators have linked Smith to the network associated with Yim Liak. Authorities identify Yim Liak as a Cambodian businessman and banker connected to transnational fraud operations.

The yacht seizure forms only one part of a much wider enforcement operation. On April 9, 2026, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that Thai authorities had seized more than 20 billion baht in assets linked to a major transnational cyber scam network.

Speaking at AMLO headquarters, Mr Anutin outlined the scale of the operation. He said authorities had confiscated assets in two major phases. Initially, investigators seized 68 items worth approximately 12 billion baht. Later, a second phase added another 34 items valued at 8.2 billion baht.

PM Anutin details a two-phase operation that recovered more than 20 billion baht in assets

Taken together, the seizures exceeded 20 billion baht. According to the Prime Minister, the network under investigation included Ms Taengthai, Mr Yim Liak, Mrs Virinya, Mr Ben Smith, Ms Katreeya and their associates.

At the same briefing, Government spokesperson Rachada Thanadirek said the suppression of technology-related crime had become part of the government’s national agenda. She said efforts against online fraud and money laundering were intended to strengthen confidence in Thailand’s legal and financial systems.

Mr Anutin thanked the agencies involved in the operation. He credited coordinated enforcement efforts for the recovery of more than 20 billion baht in assets. He also instructed AMLO and partner agencies to continue strict enforcement measures.

Moreover, he directed authorities to implement measures focused on “conduct, not identity.” The Prime Minister also ordered agencies to protect victims’ rights through legal processes. Where permitted by law, confiscated assets may be used to compensate victims.

Government expands cybercrime crackdown while focusing on victims and asset recovery measures

On another front, he instructed AMLO, the Royal Thai Police and the Securities and Exchange Commission to expand investigations into assets linked to cybercrime networks. He also ordered continued legal action against money laundering offenders.

The wider investigation centres on Benjamin Mauerberger. He became widely known throughout the region as Ben Smith. Thai authorities say more than 20.39 billion baht in assets connected to Smith and his network have now been seized.

The enforcement campaign unfolded in stages. In February 2026, the Thai Civil Court ordered the temporary freezing of 12.12 billion baht in assets covering 68 items. The action targeted Ben Smith, his Thai wife Cattaliya Beevor, also known as Katreeya, Cambodian businessman Yim Liak and other associates.

Subsequently, authorities launched a second wave of seizures. In April 2026, they froze an additional 8.27 billion baht. As a result, the number of premium assets under seizure reached 102 items.

Court freezes billions in assets as authorities expand action against Smith-linked network

The second tranche included liquid cash and securities worth approximately 7.72 billion baht. Those holdings were spread across brokerage firms and financial accounts. Investigators said the seized portfolio extended far beyond yachts and luxury vessels.

For example, authorities confiscated prime land plots and luxury condominiums across Thailand. They also seized high-end vehicles and marine assets. In addition, investigators froze substantial sums held in bank deposits, securities and stock trading accounts.

The scale of the seizures highlighted the financial reach of the network under investigation. Authorities say the operation controlled access to enormous resources spread across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions.

According to Thai law enforcement agencies, Smith’s network laundered proceeds generated by cyber scam operations across Southeast Asia. Investigators have also linked the network to public fraud offences, drug-related activities and transnational organised crime investigations.

Asset haul reveals extensive holdings spanning property, finance, luxury vehicles and yachts

Meanwhile, the Central Investigation Bureau issued arrest warrants for Ben Smith and his wife. Thai police later coordinated with Interpol to obtain a Red Notice. The international alert widened efforts to locate and apprehend the pair.

Authorities believe the couple left Thailand before enforcement measures intensified. They are believed to be residing in the United Arab Emirates. Their departure triggered international coordination among law enforcement agencies pursuing the case.

Against that backdrop, the auction of the ATLAS yacht represents one of the most visible asset disposal actions arising from the investigation. The sale also highlights the scale of luxury assets recovered during Thailand’s campaign against cyber fraud and money laundering networks.

With bidding now scheduled, the 51-metre superyacht and its luxury support vessel are set to become the latest assets liquidated in one of Thailand’s largest cybercrime investigations. The auction marks another milestone in a case that has already generated asset seizures exceeding 20 billion baht and remains one of the country’s most significant financial crime investigations.

Further reading:

Interpol Red notice under review by elite police as case widens against South African whiz Ben Smith

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