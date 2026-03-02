Bangkok’s Civil Court freezes ฿13.074bn in four explosive scam and fraud cases, including a massive ฿12.123bn seizure in the Tangthai or Yim Leak file. AMLO prosecutors push to vest assets in the state as judges cite risks of transfer, sale or dissipation.

Days before his defamation case against former People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome was set for evidentiary hearings in May 2027, controversial South African financier Benjamin Mauerberger, known as Ben Smith, was hit with sweeping seizure orders from the Civil Court in Bangkok after an application by the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO). The orders target four individuals and freeze assets on a temporary basis, pending further court action. However, they signal an escalating criminal probe into financial flows tied to Cambodia-based scam syndicates. Also named was Mr Chen Zhi, the Cambodian tycoon arrested in January and deported by Phnom Penh to China under guard and in chains.

The Civil Court in Bangkok on Friday ordered the temporary seizure and freezing of assets worth about 13.074 billion baht in four major scam and public fraud cases. The action followed petitions filed by public prosecutors after referrals from the Anti-Money Laundering Office.

On 27 February 2026, AMLO assistant secretary-general and spokesman Witthaya Neetitham confirmed the development. He said the agency’s Transaction Committee adopted the key resolution at meeting No. 2/2026 on 11 February 2026.

Specifically, the committee reviewed petitions filed by interested parties seeking revocation of earlier temporary seizures and freezes. However, it found insufficient grounds to conclude the assets were unrelated to criminal offences.

Amlo panel rejects revocation bids and escalates ฿13 billion asset seizure cases to prosecutors

Therefore, the committee resolved to refer the matters to public prosecutors.

Subsequently, on 17 February 2026, AMLO Secretary-General Thepsu Bavorchotidara instructed officials to forward the case files. The files were submitted to the Special Litigation Department of the Office of the Attorney General. The purpose was direct. Prosecutors were to seek court orders for the assets to vest in the state.

In total, the four cases carry an estimated combined value of 13.074 billion baht. Prosecutors then filed petitions with the Civil Court. After reviewing evidence presented during the inquiry, the court found reasonable grounds to act.

In particular, it determined that the assets linked to the alleged offences could be transferred, sold or otherwise dissipated. Accordingly, the court ordered temporary seizure and attachment under Section 55 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542 (1999). The orders apply until further notice.

The largest case involves Tangthai, also known as Yim Leak, Wirinya, Ben Smith, Kattriya and others. The Civil Court registered it as Black Case No. F 31/2569. On 26 February 2026, the court issued a warrant. It ordered the temporary seizure and freezing of assets worth about 12.123 billion baht. The figure follows the asset list compiled by AMLO and submitted to prosecutors. Consequently, the bulk of the 13.074 billion baht stems from this single case.

Civil court orders a ฿12.123 billion freeze in the Tangthai or Yim Leak case under black case 31/2569

Meanwhile, a separate case involves Chen Zhi and associates. The court registered it as Black Case No. F 25/2569. On 25 February 2026, the court ordered the temporary seizure and freezing of assets worth about 345 million baht.

Again, the order reflected the asset list prepared by AMLO. In addition, another case involves Kok An and associates. Registered as Black Case No. F 29/2569, it resulted in a 25 February 2026 order. The court directed the temporary seizure and freezing of assets worth about 560 million baht.

Furthermore, a fourth case involves Uea-angkun and associates. The court registered it as Black Case No. F 20/2569. On 24 February 2026, it ordered the temporary seizure and freezing of assets worth about 46 million baht.

Taken together, these four rulings account for approximately 13.074 billion baht. Each order remains in force until the court issues a different directive.

AMLO is empowered to auction vehicles and yachts under Anti Money Laundering Act Section 57

Under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the AMLO secretary-general is responsible for executing the seizure or attachment. The office must safeguard the assets and notify relevant parties.

Moreover, the law provides for the disposal of certain property under defined conditions. If seized assets are unsuitable for storage, further action may follow. For example, vehicles or yachts may impose a burden on authorities.

In such cases, the secretary-general may order them to be auctioned. Consequently, proceeds from any sale must be held in lieu of the original assets under Section 57, paragraph two of the Act.

At the same time, further proceedings continue in each case. The Civil Court acted after examining evidence presented by prosecutors. It concluded there were reasonable grounds to believe the assets were connected to alleged offences. It also found a risk of transfer, sale or misappropriation. Therefore, a temporary seizure was deemed necessary pending final determination.

Prosecutors may seek restitution for victims instead of forfeiture as ฿13 billion stays frozen

In addition, the spokesman addressed the position of potential victims. If victims of the predicate offences are identified, AMLO will gather evidence in accordance with the law. The agency will then refer the matter to prosecutors.

Subsequently, prosecutors may petition the court to return money or assets to victims. Alternatively, the court may order compensation from the seized property instead of forfeiture to the state.

For now, however, the full 13.074 billion baht remains under court-ordered restraint. The largest share, 12.123 billion baht, is tied to the case involving Tangthai, also known as Yim Leak, and associates. The remaining sums are spread across the Chen Zhi, Kok An and Uea-angkun cases.

Overall, the Civil Court’s orders mark a decisive procedural step. The seizures are temporary but sweeping, covering billions of baht pending further rulings.

