Rangsiman Rome faces a ฿100 million defamation battle as the court sets 2027 evidentiary hearings, while AMLO freezes billions in scam-linked assets. He names Ben Smith’s family as witnesses, questions the progress by police while himself faces a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Constitutional Court complaint.

On Monday, the Criminal Court in Bangkok set May 2027 to hear evidence in the ฿100 million defamation case taken by financier Benjamin Mauerberger, or Ben Smith, against former People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome. It emerged that Mr Rangsiman is calling Mr Smith and members of his family as defence witnesses in the case. The case was taken up by the court in January, while last week Mr Rangsiman questioned why arrest warrants against Mr Ben Smith and his wife have not been issued. Mr Rangsiman made his remarks as he criticised efforts to prosecute cases linked to international scam activity connected with Cambodia and the ruling family there.

People’s Party Deputy Leader Rangsiman Rome appeared at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road on February 23, 2026. There, judges set dates for witness testimony in a defamation case filed by financier Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Ben Smith. Notably, the complaint combines both criminal and civil actions.

Previously, Mr Mauerberger authorised Thanadol Suwannarit to file proceedings seeking 100 million baht in damages. The lawsuit stems from remarks made by Mr Rangsiman during a parliamentary debate. Specifically, he alleged links between Mr Mauerberger and a scam syndicate. Furthermore, he cited alleged money-laundering operations tied to the network.

Court sets May 2027 hearing in 100 million baht defamation case against Rangsiman Rome

In response, Mr Rangsiman pleaded not guilty and denied all charges. Moreover, he confirmed he would contest the case in full. According to him, his remarks were made in parliament and in subsequent media interviews. The case was taken up by the Criminal Court in January. He said they were delivered in the course of his duties as an MP.

After Monday’s hearing, he told reporters the session focused on procedural steps. First, the court formally recorded his plea. Then, it scheduled dates for the witness examination. As a result, four hearing days were fixed for May 2027. Plaintiff witnesses will testify on May 11, 2027. Subsequently, defence witnesses will appear from May 12 to May 14, 2027.

Meanwhile, the defence submitted a list of witnesses to the court. In one account, the list totals 16 names. In another statement, nine witnesses were highlighted. Importantly, the plaintiff himself is included among them.

According to Mr Rangsiman, calling the plaintiff is a legal right. Therefore, he intends to use cross-examination to clarify disputed facts. In addition, American journalist Tom Wright was named as a defence witness.

Rangsiman lists the Smith family and journalist as witnesses, as the financier denies any wrongdoing

Surprisingly, Mr Mauerberger’s wife and children were also listed. Mr Rangsiman said family members are linked to shareholdings and frozen bank accounts. Consequently, he argued that questioning them is necessary to verify financial trails.

However, Mr Mauerberger has denied any wrongdoing. He has previously claimed there is a case of mistaken identity. Moreover, he has said his operations in Thailand are legal and above board. He left Thailand last September. Since then, he has been residing in Dubai. There, he is engaged in investment and real estate businesses. In the meantime, he maintains that the allegations made in parliament are defamatory and damaging.

Separately, the Anti-Money Laundering Office has taken action against assets linked to the network. In one report, seized assets total 12.12 billion baht. In another submission, AMLO forwarded four case files covering 13.07 billion baht to prosecutors.

The suspects named include Kok An, Ben Smith, Yim Leak and Chen Zhi. The latter was arrested in Cambodia and deported to China in January. In recent days, Cambodia has also revoked casino licences linked to the tycoon. Reports, however, suggest that Chen Zhi was simply a front for a major Chinese triad group with political connections in China.

Prosecutors weigh confiscation bid as Rangsiman says asset seizures only scratch surface

Meanwhile, in Thailand, prosecutors must decide whether to petition the court for confiscation. Importantly, a March 1 deadline applies to the initial freeze orders. The forfeiture proceedings are civil in nature. However, criminal investigations continue in parallel.

According to Mr Rangsiman, the frozen sums represent only a fraction of the total flows. He said the seizures “only scratch the surface.” Furthermore, he described them as a small proportion of the amounts involved. He referred to the so-called Tangthai case, which is currently under scrutiny.

Nevertheless, he insisted that wider networks remain intact. In particular, he pointed to the Huione Pay case as central to the financial trail.

The Huione Pay investigation is being handled by the Central Investigation Bureau. Previously, its Technology Crime Suppression Division launched an operation known as “Skyfall.” The operation targeted a cross-border money-laundering network linked to the Huione Pay platform.

As a result, three Myanmar nationals were arrested. They faced charges including public fraud and operating a criminal association. Additionally, they were accused of importing false computer data and money laundering. During the operation, police seized more than 46 million baht in cash.

Skyfall probe tracks Huione Pay funds from Cambodia to Tak and across the Myawaddy border in Burma

The case began with an online investment scam. Victims were lured through a Facebook page into stock-trading groups on Line. Subsequently, they were instructed to download a fake application promising returns of about 10%.

One victim transferred more than 20 million baht through multiple mule accounts. Eventually, the fraud was discovered. Investigators then traced cryptocurrency transfers to Huione Pay wallets in Cambodia.

Thereafter, funds were routed through multiple digital wallets. Later, money moved to suspects in Thailand. Cash was withdrawn in the Mae Sot district in Tak province. Subsequently, authorities said the funds were smuggled across the border into Myawaddy, Myanmar.

However, Mr Rangsiman said enforcement actions did not expand sufficiently after the Skyfall arrests. According to him, broader investigative steps could have followed. Therefore, he argued that key figures were not pursued.

Rangsiman questions missing warrants as NACC prepares Constitutional Court complaint against him

He said delays allowed suspects time to move assets. Consequently, he warned that prospects for recovering funds for victims were reduced. Moreover, he questioned why arrest warrants have not been issued for Mr Mauerberger and his wife. He said issuing warrants would enable Interpol Red Notices. As a result, suspects’ international movements could be restricted.

In addition, Mr Rangsiman reiterated claims about grey capital networks linked to the Cambodian scam centre industry. He again cited a lack of progress in that context. Furthermore, he alleged links between network figures and relatives of Cambodian leader Hun Sen. Those allegations remain untested in court.

Meanwhile, AMLO’s confiscation requests are under review by prosecutors. If petitions proceed, courts will determine whether assets are forfeited. Victims would then be permitted to file compensation claims.

At the same time, Mr Rangsiman faces separate political scrutiny. The National Anti-Corruption Commission has listed him among 44 former Move Forward Party MPs. It has said it is preparing a complaint to the Constitutional Court.

Nacc prepares Constitutional Court complaint over Move Forward lèse-majesté amendment push

The matter concerns efforts by the now dissolved party to amend the lèse-majesté provision between 2021 and 2023 before the general election that year. Despite these parallel pressures, Mr Rangsiman said the defamation case will not affect his parliamentary duties. Furthermore, he said it will not alter the People’s Party’s role in the opposition.

For now, the legal timetable is set. First, plaintiff witnesses will testify in May 2027. Then, defence witnesses will take the stand. The damages claim remains fixed at 100 million baht. Meanwhile, asset forfeiture decisions are pending.

Separately, criminal investigations linked to Huione Pay and related networks continue. Consequently, the courtroom contest will only unfold next year. In the meantime, the expanding financial probes into alleged transnational scam operations are in the hands of the Royal Thai Police.

