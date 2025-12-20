Lopburi Police arrest local man who viciously beat new wife to death after row erupted over her cooking

Newly married man, 37, arrested after brutally beating his new 45-year-old wife to death following an argument over her cooking. He slept beside her overnight and delayed reporting her death. Police await autopsy and forensic results before pressing charges.

A 37-year-old man, newly married to a 45-year-old woman in Lopburi province, admitted to killing his wife on Friday. He told police a violent argument erupted over her cooking and his dinner the previous evening. He beat her and left her in their shared bedroom, then slept beside her overnight, expecting she would recover as before. At 8 a.m., he found her dead. He was taken into custody at Ban Mi Police Station, while police delayed charges pending an autopsy and forensic examination.

A domestic assault in Lopburi ended in death after a dispute over food, police said. The incident occurred in Ban Mi District on Friday, December 19, 2025. According to investigators, the case involved a married couple living together in a single-story house. The husband was 37 years old. The wife was 45.

At 1:05 p.m., police received a report of a fatal incident at the residence. The call came from the husband himself. Police Lieutenant Colonel Pitak Chatupipitporn, an investigating officer at Ban Mi Police Station, received the report. Immediately afterwards, he began coordinating a response.

Accordingly, officers from Ban Mi Police Station were dispatched to the scene. Meanwhile, forensic officers from Lopburi Provincial Police were notified. In addition, a doctor from Ban Mi Hospital was requested. Volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation were also called to assist.

Police enter Ban Mi home and find wife dead in bed. Clear signs of prolonged overnight assault

Upon arrival, officers entered the single-story house in Ban Mi District. Inside, they proceeded to the bedroom. There, they found the body of a woman lying on the bed. She was later identified as Ms. Urairat, 45. Her surname was withheld by investigating police.

At the scene, investigators observed extensive injuries. Notably, her face was swollen and heavily bruised. Her lip was broken. Moreover, bruises covered her body. Bruising was clearly visible on her arms and legs.

According to initial estimates, Ms. Urairat had been dead for at least 12 hours. Therefore, investigators believed the assault occurred during the night. Early findings indicated death caused by physical assault. Consequently, police secured the scene to preserve evidence.

Meanwhile, officers questioned the man who had reported the death. He was identified as Mr. Patipath, 37. His surname was also withheld. Police confirmed he was the deceased’s new husband.

Husband gives inconsistent accounts before admitting assault after delayed report of wife’s death

Initially, Mr. Patipath told officers that his wife had died from an unknown cause. He claimed he discovered her death in the morning. However, he admitted he waited until the afternoon to call police. He said he needed time to compose himself.

As questioning continued, investigators noticed inconsistencies in his account. His statements changed during repeated interviews. Subsequently, officers challenged him with the discrepancies. Shortly afterwards, he confessed to assaulting his wife.

According to his confession, the incident began the previous evening. The couple argued inside their home. The dispute centered on food prepared by the wife. He told police he disliked the meal.

Moreover, he said Ms. Urairat forced him to eat the food. This led to sarcastic remarks between them. As a result, the argument escalated. His anger intensified, police said.

Jealousy and anger over disliked meal escalate into repeated beating inside shared bedroom overnight

Additionally, investigators stated jealousy contributed to the violence. Ms. Urairat had recently separated from her former husband. According to police, this history increased tension between the couple. The husband became enraged.

He admitted to beating his wife during the argument. He told police he struck her repeatedly. According to his statement, he continued until she stopped moving. He believed she was unconscious.

Despite her condition, he did not seek medical help. Instead, he remained inside the bedroom. After the assault, the couple stayed together in the room. He told police they slept side by side throughout the night.

According to investigators, Mr. Patipath believed the situation would be the same as previous incidents. He expected his wife would recover. Therefore, he took no action during the night.

Man sleeps beside injured wife overnight and waits hours after death before contacting police authorities

At about 8:00 a.m., he noticed she was unresponsive. At that point, he realized she had died. However, he still did not immediately contact the police and emergency services. Instead, he stayed inside the house for several more hours.

Later, he decided to call the police. The report was made shortly after midday. According to police, the delay raised immediate suspicion. Therefore, officers intensified questioning at the scene.

Meanwhile, investigators conducted a detailed examination of the bedroom. Signs of disturbance were recorded. Officers photographed the injuries and the surroundings. They also collected physical evidence from the room.

Subsequently, police interviewed neighbours living nearby. Several residents described frequent arguments between the couple. According to neighbours, shouting was common. Physical violence was also frequently observed.

Neighbors describe frequent arguments and prior violence, but say they never expected a fatal outcome

They told police the deceased often sought help. She had approached neighbours during past disputes. Moreover, neighbours said the arguments occurred regularly. Despite this, they said they never expected a fatal outcome.

This time, residents said, the violence escalated beyond previous incidents. Police recorded their statements. These accounts were added to the investigation file.

After the confession, officers formally took Mr. Patipath into custody. He was transported to Ban Mi Police Station. There, further questioning continued. Police said additional charges would be considered following forensic results.

Meanwhile, Ms. Urairat’s body was removed from the house. Volunteers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation assisted with the transfer. The body was sent for a full autopsy.

Body sent for autopsy as police hold suspect and await forensic findings before charges are laid

According to police, a doctor will determine the exact cause of death. The examination will assess internal injuries. It will also confirm whether blunt force trauma caused death. Toxicology tests may be conducted if necessary.

At this stage, police emphasized the investigation remains ongoing. No final charges were announced. Authorities declined to comment on whether prior police reports existed. They did not confirm earlier complaints.

For now, evidence collection continues. Police said updates will be released after forensic results are completed. The case remains under the supervision of Ban Mi Police Station. Provincial forensic officers remain involved as investigators work to establish the full sequence of events.

Further reading:

Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

Raging prison director in Korat guns down estranged wife and her new lover before taking his own life

Prison officers defended as ex officer reveals they are 13 more likely to commit suicide than inmates

Former police chief raises concerns about Ferrari Joe’s prison death as officials insist it was suicide

Enquiry into the suicide of Ferrari Joe or Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon at Klong Prem Prison on Friday night

Rights activist’s concern as the trial of Ferrari Joe begins in Bangkok for killing of a smalltime drugs suspect

Police chief to expedite the removal of ‘Ferrari Joe’ as capital murder charges are due to be filed in court

‘Ferrari Joe’ bipolar mental condition treated with scepticism by the senior policeman in charge of the case

Fears grow that Ferrari Jo will evade justice as local monk offers him support as a ‘peacekeeper’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>