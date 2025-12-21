Alert police in Krabi arrest a man for electrocuting estranged wife and making it look like an accident

Krabi police arrest a 32-year-old man accused of electrocuting his estranged wife and staging her death as an accident, after wiring was found in his bag and signs of a struggle emerged in the hotel room where the local teacher died in Krabi.

Police in Krabi have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his wife with an electrical wire, after an investigation shifted from what initially appeared to be an electrical accident in a rented hotel room. By Friday, police concluded the Thursday morning death was a homicide, citing key evidence, including electrical wiring found in the suspect’s baggage. The man had travelled to visit his wife two days before her death, and investigators later uncovered repeated arguments over debts and relationship problems. The suspect, Mr. Tuanthap of Surat Thani, strongly denies the charges being brought against him.

Police in Krabi have obtained a court-approved arrest warrant for a husband suspected of killing his wife and disguising the death as an electric shock accident. The warrant was issued on Friday, December 19, by the Krabi Provincial Court.

It followed a formal request from investigators at Lam Thap Police Station. The suspect, Mr. Tuanthap, aged 32, is a resident of Surat Thani Province. He has been charged with premeditated murder. However, he continues to deny the accusation.

According to police, the case began early on Thursday, December 18. At 8:30 a.m., Lam Thap Hospital notified officers of a woman who died during transport. Initially, the death was reported as an electric shock accident. Following the report, investigators traveled to the location and hospital without delay. There, officers identified the deceased as Ms. Jiraporn, aged 33. She was from Yan Ta Khao District in Trang Province. She worked as a teacher at a local school.

Initial findings point to electrocution, but injuries and scene details quickly raise police doubts

At the scene, police learned the deceased had been staying alone in a hotel room. The room was located in Moo 5, Lam Thap Subdistrict. It was rented on a monthly basis. During the initial examination, officers observed burn marks above the upper lip.

They also noted burns on the left wrist. At first, medical staff said the injuries were consistent with electrocution. As a result, the death was provisionally classified as accidental.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s husband was already waiting at the hospital. He identified himself as Mr. Tuanthep. He told officers he had been with his wife before the incident. According to his statement, the two were alone inside the room. He claimed the electric shock occurred suddenly. He said he then called for help.

However, police soon questioned that account. Shortly afterwards, investigators inspected the hotel room. Inside, they found clear signs of a struggle. The condition of the room did not support an accidental death. As a result, officers took the husband to Lam Thap Police Station for further questioning.

Questioning exposes travel, affair dispute, seized wiring, and claims police reject as implausible

Later, Pol. Col. Jongrak Pimthong, superintendent of Lam Thap Police Station, disclosed additional findings. According to police, the suspect admitted he had travelled from Surat Thani to Krabi on Tuesday, December 16. He had come specifically to see his wife. On the morning of December 18, the couple argued inside the room. The dispute, he said, began after he discovered she was involved with another woman.

During a search of the suspect’s belongings, police found damaged electrical wires. The wires were located inside his luggage. Investigators immediately seized them as evidence.

The suspect claimed the wire was intended for suicide. He told police emotional distress drove him to prepare it. However, officers did not accept the explanation.

According to his statement, the argument intensified. The Surat Thani-based husband said he planned to return to work. However, he claimed his wife prevented him from leaving. The suspect further claimed she threatened to harm herself. He then admitted to throwing the electrical wire toward her. Certainly, he insisted the action was done out of anger.

Suspect recounts final moments as family rejects suicide claim and investigators widen inquiry

Afterwards, he told police he went to take a shower. Later, he returned to the room. Mr. Tuanthap claimed he found his wife lying motionless. He said he carried her body downstairs. He then called rescue services. Emergency responders transported her to Lam Thap Hospital. She was pronounced dead before arrival.

Nevertheless, investigators remained unconvinced. Therefore, police continued gathering evidence. Officers compared the injuries with the suspect’s account. They also reviewed the room condition and seized items. As a result, doubts about the accident theory increased.

At the same time, police questioned family members. Ms. Ketsara, the deceased’s older sister, was among those interviewed. She immediately rejected the suicide claim. She said the injuries indicated assault. Other relatives shared the same belief.

Furthermore, police examined the couple’s history. Investigators confirmed repeated arguments in the past. The disputes were linked to the husband’s infidelity. Financial problems also played a role. According to police, the deceased had taken on debts for her husband. This issue reportedly caused ongoing tension.

Long history of disputes leads to murder warrant, arrest and return of body for rites in Trang Province

Previously, the husband had asked for a divorce. He claimed work obligations were the reason. Despite this, the couple later reconciled. However, conflicts reportedly continued.

Based on the accumulated evidence, police sought an arrest warrant. The request was submitted to the Krabi Provincial Court. The court approved the warrant on December 19. Shortly afterwards, officers detained the suspect. Although he denied the charge, police said the evidence was sufficient for prosecution.

Following the arrest, the deceased’s body was released to her family. Relatives transported her remains to Trang Province. Religious funeral ceremonies are being held at her home.

Later, Ms. Ketsara provided further details. She said her sister and the suspect had known each other since their school days. Their relationship spanned many years. However, problems worsened after the affair was discovered.

Sister recounts final call, doubts accident claim, and reveals last message before the death of the victim

On the day of the incident, the husband called her. He said her sister had been electrocuted. At first, she believed it was an accident. However, after seeing the body, she changed her view. She said the injuries did not support an accident.

She also revealed her sister’s final message. Shortly before her death, Ms. Jiraporn sent a text. The message said she would return home on Saturday. According to the family, nothing suggested self-harm.

Police stated the suspect remains in custody. The investigation is continuing. Further legal proceedings are now underway.

