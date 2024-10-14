China’s biggest military incursion into Taiwan’s airspace has alarmed the US. The PLA’s 125 warplanes marked a record deployment. This follows Taiwan President Lai’s assertive National Day speech on sovereignty, raising fears of Chinese aggression.

Just days after China and Russia blocked a communiqué at the East Asian Summit in Laos, tensions between Washington and Beijing have flared following the most serious incursion into Taiwanese airspace yet by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force. In the last few hours State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States expressed serious concern following the development. A more pronounced aggressive posture by China, both in relation to Taiwan and with other Asian nations over the South China Sea, has added to rising tension in the region. The latest exercises are significantly, a response to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s National Day speech in Taipei. In it, he controversially asserted the island state’s sovereignty and warned Beijing that it had “no right to represent Taiwan.”

China has escalated tensions with Taiwan by sending a record number of warplanes into airspace near the island. Taiwan reported that 125 military aircraft were deployed in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) drills on Monday. This marked the largest single-day deployment to date.

The exercises came days after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te asserted the island’s sovereignty in a National Day speech. This raised fears that Beijing is increasingly prepared to use military force to pressure Taiwan.

The PLA described the drills as part of a broader exercise. They focused on combat readiness, blockades of key ports, maritime and ground assaults, and military superiority. In a statement, the PLA called the manoeuvres “a stern warning” to what it called separatist activities by pro-independence forces in Taiwan.

The United States condemns China’s military provocations, calls for stability in Taiwan Strait

The United States responded swiftly, expressing serious concern over the drills. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned Beijing’s actions. He said, “China’s military provocations in response to a routine annual speech are unwarranted and risk escalation.”

The U.S. emphasised the importance of stability in the region. It reiterated its commitment to Taiwan’s security. The European Union also expressed disapproval. The EU called on all parties to exercise restraint.

The EU noted that China’s military activities were heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The Taiwan Strait remains a key maritime route and a flashpoint in East Asia.

In response, President Lai’s office urged China to stop its provocations. The office called on Beijing to respect Taiwan’s democratic way of life. It emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. It also urged China to recognise the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the will of the Taiwanese people.

Taiwanese president Lai’s appeal for peace followed by aggressive Chinese military drills

The PLA drills followed President Lai’s National Day speech. Lai reaffirmed Taiwan’s sovereignty and referenced the 1911 uprising that overthrew China’s imperial rule. This was a nod to Taiwanese citizens who identify with Chinese heritage.

Despite Lai’s moderate tone, which aides described as a gesture of goodwill, Beijing responded aggressively. The PLA codenamed the drills “Joint Sword 2024 B.” The exercises included participation from the aircraft carrier Liaoning.

The drills involved vessel-aircraft coordination, joint air control and strikes on maritime and ground targets. Notably, 90 of the warplanes crossed into Taiwan’s early-warning zone. This marked the largest incursion ever in a single day. Additionally, 17 Chinese warships and 17 coastguard vessels operated near Taiwan’s waters and outlying islands. This further increased military pressure on Taiwan.

Although no Taiwanese vessels were boarded, Taiwan’s Coast Guard closely monitored the Chinese coastguard’s operations. The Chinese side announced it would practice boarding and inspecting ships near Taiwan-controlled islands. Taiwanese officials warned that any attempt to board ships in their waters would meet firm resistance. They cited international law as justification.

Taiwanese military monitors Chinese drills as tensions mount around island’s coastlines

Taiwanese officials, including Lieutenant-General Hsieh Jih-sheng, acknowledged the PLA’s increased military presence. However, they noted there were no new operational patterns in this exercise. The drills on both Taiwan’s eastern and western sides created significant pressure.

Taiwan’s military and intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation for further escalation. China’s military drills often introduce new tactics. Taiwanese and Western officials believe these actions erode the fragile status quo. Each drill increases strain on Taiwan’s armed forces. These drills also act as an intimidation tactic, aimed at weakening public morale.

Analysts noted that the Monday drills were shorter than previous exercises. The PLA declared the drills “successfully completed” that same night. However, the unprecedented scale of the warplane deployment signaled that Beijing continues to ramp up military pressure on Taiwan.

Beijing sees Taiwanese president Lai as a separatist threat and escalates military activities in response

Beijing has long viewed Lai Ching-te as a dangerous separatist. This stance has only hardened since his election in January. China considers Taiwan a breakaway province. It has threatened to annex Taiwan by force if Taipei refuses to submit.

Lai’s election has coincided with an increase in PLA military activities near Taiwan. The May and October exercises were framed as direct responses to his presidency. Lai’s predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, also faced opposition from Beijing. Tsai repeatedly called on the European Union to support Taiwan’s democracy during her presidency.

Speaking at a conference in Prague, on Monday, she noted the similarities between Taiwan and European democracies. Both were built on the sacrifices of those who fought against dictatorship. Her visit to the Czech capital came just hours after the PLA began its latest drills.

The record deployment of Chinese warplanes and naval forces near Taiwan signals Beijing’s hardened stance. China is not softening its position on the island’s sovereignty.

