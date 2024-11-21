big-joke-case-still-before-supreme-court-the-news-comes-in-a-shock-statement-rebuking-media-reports

General Surachate’s case remains before the Supreme Court, despite media reports claiming it was dismissed. The court rebuked false claims and confirmed the case is still under review. Surachate seeks reinstatement after being removed from the police force in April.

In a stunning development that has shocked the media world, the case of General Surachate Hakparn has been announced as still pending before the Supreme Court. The former senior policeman has been challenging an April 18th, 2024 order dismissing him from the force. At length, he claims to be the victim of a concerted attempt to unseat him. In particular, he is demanding to be reinstated to his former role of deputy police chief in addition to other relief.

In an announcement that has confounded the media and observers, the Supreme Administrative Court issued a clarification statement on Wednesday.

The statement addressed the legal case taken by former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn against the Royal Thai Police.

The former senior police officer, widely tipped last year as the new chief, was suspended in March. He was removed by an order signed by then National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet on April 18th.

Court confirms that General Surachate’s case remains under consideration despite media reports of dismissal

The constitutional order had been challenged by General Surachate through police panels. However, it was confirmed by the force in August. On Wednesday, November 13th, Thai media widely reported that the Supreme Court of Administrations had dismissed the case. The court’s statement this Wednesday said this report was entirely without foundation.

The court issued a press release advising media outlets that all such decisions must be confirmed in writing. It confirmed that the case was still under consideration. No verdict or decision has been reached yet.

The court promised that the media would be informed in due course. In particular, it noted that some media outlets had printed the names and photographs of five judges. The court stated that this information was untrue. It is unclear how last week’s reports emerged.

New developments emerge as former Prime Minister’s panel examines internal conflict in the police force

This is another twist in a saga that has raised more questions than answers. A panel of inquiries set up by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had previously investigated General Surachate and former Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol. The findings were presented in June by a panel chaired by Chatchai Promlert, a former senior civil servant.

The panel found significant internal conflict and factionalism within the police. However, it did not comment on disturbing reports of systemic corruption.

At that time, General Surachate was seeking reinstatement into the police ranks. He wanted the April 18th order dismissing him to be cancelled.

This was related to a police investigation and arrest warrants for his involvement in illegal gambling.

General Surachate claims the charges against him are fabricated. He believesthey were designed to prevent him from taking the helm of the force.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as Chair of the Police Commission, held intensive talks with the current police chief, General Kittirat Phanphet. New appointments at the deputy police chief level were announced afterwards. This was seen as a major shake-up across police ranks and agencies.

